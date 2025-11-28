تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
لم يكن الإعلان الأخير لمنصة «إكس» عن تفعيل خاصية إظهار المواقع الجغرافية لحسابات المستخدمين مجرد تحديث تقني عابر؛ كان أشبه بإضاءة كاشفة على مساحة اعتاد كثيرون التخفّي فيها واستخدامها سلاحاً للغمز واللمز تجاه المملكة. وكان المتوقع بطبيعة سياق المنصات، أن تظهر بعض الحسابات المنتمية لبيئات لا تخفي عداوتها، أو تلك التي لا يُفاجأ أحد أن تخرج منها أصوات الحقد التقليدية. لكن المفاجأة لم تأتِ من الضفة المتوقعة، بل من مواقع يفترض منطق العلاقات الإنسانية والسياسية أنها الأقرب، ومن دول تُعد في الأصل دولاً صديقة تربطها بالمملكة مسارات تعاون طويلة؛ غير أن ما ظهر لم يكن موقفاً رسمياً قط، بل سلوك أفراد اختبرتهم المنصة فسقط ما كانوا يستترون به. وكان من الطبيعي، في أي بيئة تحترم قوانينها الداخلية، أن تُفعّل أدواتها القانونية تجاه من يسيء من داخل أراضيها تماماً كما تفعل المملكة مع أي مخالف، لكننا لا نعلم، ولا نزعم العلم، إن كانت تلك الأصوات قد خضعت لأي مساءلة بعد انكشاف مواقعها. ما نعلمه فقط أن القوانين حين تُحترم تضبط السلوك، وحين تتراخى، يتكفل الزمن بفضح من يسيء إليها قبل أن يسيء إلى غيره.
وما إن بدأت المؤشرات الجغرافية بالظهور حتى تكشّفت حقيقة لم يكن السعوديون غافلين عنها تماماً، بل كانوا يشعرون بها دون أن يملكوا دليلاً رقمياً مباشراً. هنا فقط، انتقل المشهد من حدس إلى يقين، ومن شكٍّ إلى مشاهدة، وظهر أن بعض الأصوات التي ملأت الفضاء ضجيجاً بمحتوى عدائي إنما جاءت من أماكن لا يشبه سلوك أصحابها ما يفترضه المنطق من وئامٍ واحترام متبادل.
ومن هنا بدأت مرحلة الانكشاف الحقيقي. فالعالم الرقمي لم يُظهر لنا مواقع الحسابات فقط، بل كشف ما هو أعمق: كشف النفوس. ومع تفعيل الميزة الجديدة، انفضح خطاب ظل طويلاً يحاول الاستتار خلف شعارات الانتماء المصطنع، واتضح أن ما كانت تخفيه تلك الحسابات لم يكن موقفاً سياسياً ولا رأياً حراً، بل شيئاً آخر تماماً... شيئاً يشبه سقوط الغطاء عن النيات حين تُختبر فجأة.
لم يكن السعوديون بحاجة لمن يخبرهم بهوية تلك الحسابات، فقد كانت لغتها كافية لفضحها منذ البداية. لكن المفاجأة كانت في المواقع التي خرجت منها هذه الأصوات، وهي مواقع لا يفترض منطقياً وأخلاقياً، أن تنطلق منها إساءات كهذه، لا بحكم القرب ولا التاريخ ولا المصالح المشتركة. ومع ذلك، فإن السعودية بما اعتادته من صراحة وثبات فرّقت كعادتها بين السلوك الفردي وبين المواقف الرسمية، وبين من يمثّل دولة وبين من لا يمثّل إلا نفسه وحدود وعيه.
السعودية لم تكن يوماً دولة تتدخل في شؤون الآخرين، وهذه قاعدة ذهبية راسخة منذ عهد الملك المؤسس. مبادئها واضحة: تحترم الجميع، وتطلب احتراماً مماثلاً، وتحاسب كل من يتجاوز لديها وفق القانون، سواء كان مواطناً أو مقيماً. وهذه السياسة لم تتغيّر، بل ازدادت رسوخاً اليوم. ولهذا، فإن ما ظهر من إساءات لا يمكن أن يُحمَّل على أي جهة رسمية أو كيان مؤسسي، بل يُحمَّل على أفراد اختبرتهم اللحظة الرقمية فسقط عنهم ما كانوا يستترون به.
والحقيقة أن ما سقط لم يكن ورقة توت، فالتوت يغطي سهو الجاهل إن زلّ زلة عابرة، أو يستر خطأً بشرياً يمكن تجاوزه. أما ما رأيناه، فلم يكن خطأً عابراً ولا زلة قلم، بل كان أشبه بسقوط ورقة زقوم؛ ورقة لا تستر جهلاً، بل تكشف خبثاً دفيناً، وتفضح ما في بعض النفوس من سوء متجذّر تجاه المملكة. لقد ظهر بوضوح أن ما كان يُغطّى بالادّعاء والانتحال لم يكن عيباً يُستَر، بل نية تُخفى، وأن انكشافها لم يكن على حساب السعودية، بل على حساب من حملوها.
وفي النهاية، يكفي أن ننظر إلى أين تقف السعودية اليوم، لنعرف أن كل هذا الصخب لا قيمة له. درعها سميك، وسورها عالٍ، وصوتها يصل أبعد مما يصل ضجيج الآخرين. والمنصات التي كشفت مواقع الحسابات، كشفت قبل ذلك شيئاً أهم: أن المملكة ثابتة، وأن غيرها هو من سقط.
The recent announcement by the "X" platform regarding the activation of the feature to display the geographical locations of user accounts was not just a fleeting technical update; it was more like a revealing light on a space where many have become accustomed to hiding and using it as a weapon for insinuations and hints against the Kingdom. Given the context of the platforms, it was expected that some accounts belonging to environments that do not hide their hostility would emerge, or those from which no one would be surprised to hear traditional voices of hatred. However, the surprise did not come from the expected side, but from locations that human and political relations logic would suggest are the closest, and from countries that are originally considered friendly, with long-standing cooperation paths connecting them to the Kingdom; yet what appeared was not an official stance at all, but the behavior of individuals whom the platform tested, revealing what they had been hiding behind. It would be natural, in any environment that respects its internal laws, to activate its legal tools against those who misbehave from within its territories, just as the Kingdom does with any violator, but we do not know, nor do we claim to know, whether those voices have been subjected to any accountability after their locations were uncovered. What we only know is that when laws are respected, they regulate behavior, and when they are relaxed, time takes care of exposing those who offend them before they offend others.
As soon as the geographical indicators began to appear, a truth emerged that Saudis were not completely oblivious to; they felt it without having direct digital evidence. Only here did the scene shift from intuition to certainty, from doubt to observation, revealing that some voices that filled the space with hostile content actually came from places whose owners' behavior does not resemble what logic would assume to be harmony and mutual respect.
From here began the phase of true exposure. The digital world did not only show us the locations of the accounts, but revealed something deeper: it unveiled the souls. With the activation of the new feature, a discourse that had long tried to hide behind the slogans of artificial belonging was exposed, and it became clear that what those accounts had concealed was not a political stance or a free opinion, but something entirely different... something akin to the fall of the cover over intentions when suddenly tested.
Saudis did not need anyone to inform them of the identities of those accounts; their language was enough to expose them from the beginning. But the surprise lay in the locations from which these voices emerged, locations that logically and morally should not have given rise to such offenses, neither by virtue of proximity, history, nor shared interests. Nevertheless, Saudi Arabia, accustomed to clarity and steadfastness, distinguished as usual between individual behavior and official stances, and between those who represent a state and those who represent only themselves and the limits of their awareness.
Saudi Arabia has never been a country that intervenes in the affairs of others, and this is a golden rule established since the era of the founding king. Its principles are clear: it respects everyone and demands similar respect, and holds accountable anyone who transgresses according to the law, whether they are a citizen or a resident. This policy has not changed; rather, it has become more entrenched today. Therefore, the offenses that emerged cannot be attributed to any official entity or institutional body, but rather to individuals whom the digital moment tested, revealing what they had been hiding.
The truth is that what fell was not a fig leaf; the fig leaf covers the ignorance of the fool if they make a fleeting mistake, or conceals a human error that can be overlooked. What we saw, however, was neither a fleeting mistake nor a slip of the pen, but rather akin to the fall of a bitter leaf; a leaf that does not cover ignorance but reveals a deep-seated malice, exposing what lies in some souls of rooted animosity towards the Kingdom. It became clear that what was covered by pretense and impersonation was not a flaw to be hidden, but an intention to be concealed, and that its exposure was not at the expense of Saudi Arabia, but at the expense of those who carried it.
In the end, it is enough to look at where Saudi Arabia stands today to know that all this noise is of no value. Its shield is thick, its wall is high, and its voice reaches further than the noise of others. The platforms that revealed the locations of the accounts also revealed something more important beforehand: that the Kingdom is steadfast, and that others are the ones who have fallen.