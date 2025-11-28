لم يكن الإعلان الأخير لمنصة «إكس» عن تفعيل خاصية إظهار المواقع الجغرافية لحسابات المستخدمين مجرد تحديث تقني عابر؛ كان أشبه بإضاءة كاشفة على مساحة اعتاد كثيرون التخفّي فيها واستخدامها سلاحاً للغمز واللمز تجاه المملكة. وكان المتوقع بطبيعة سياق المنصات، أن تظهر بعض الحسابات المنتمية لبيئات لا تخفي عداوتها، أو تلك التي لا يُفاجأ أحد أن تخرج منها أصوات الحقد التقليدية. لكن المفاجأة لم تأتِ من الضفة المتوقعة، بل من مواقع يفترض منطق العلاقات الإنسانية والسياسية أنها الأقرب، ومن دول تُعد في الأصل دولاً صديقة تربطها بالمملكة مسارات تعاون طويلة؛ غير أن ما ظهر لم يكن موقفاً رسمياً قط، بل سلوك أفراد اختبرتهم المنصة فسقط ما كانوا يستترون به. وكان من الطبيعي، في أي بيئة تحترم قوانينها الداخلية، أن تُفعّل أدواتها القانونية تجاه من يسيء من داخل أراضيها تماماً كما تفعل المملكة مع أي مخالف، لكننا لا نعلم، ولا نزعم العلم، إن كانت تلك الأصوات قد خضعت لأي مساءلة بعد انكشاف مواقعها. ما نعلمه فقط أن القوانين حين تُحترم تضبط السلوك، وحين تتراخى، يتكفل الزمن بفضح من يسيء إليها قبل أن يسيء إلى غيره.

وما إن بدأت المؤشرات الجغرافية بالظهور حتى تكشّفت حقيقة لم يكن السعوديون غافلين عنها تماماً، بل كانوا يشعرون بها دون أن يملكوا دليلاً رقمياً مباشراً. هنا فقط، انتقل المشهد من حدس إلى يقين، ومن شكٍّ إلى مشاهدة، وظهر أن بعض الأصوات التي ملأت الفضاء ضجيجاً بمحتوى عدائي إنما جاءت من أماكن لا يشبه سلوك أصحابها ما يفترضه المنطق من وئامٍ واحترام متبادل.

ومن هنا بدأت مرحلة الانكشاف الحقيقي. فالعالم الرقمي لم يُظهر لنا مواقع الحسابات فقط، بل كشف ما هو أعمق: كشف النفوس. ومع تفعيل الميزة الجديدة، انفضح خطاب ظل طويلاً يحاول الاستتار خلف شعارات الانتماء المصطنع، واتضح أن ما كانت تخفيه تلك الحسابات لم يكن موقفاً سياسياً ولا رأياً حراً، بل شيئاً آخر تماماً... شيئاً يشبه سقوط الغطاء عن النيات حين تُختبر فجأة.

لم يكن السعوديون بحاجة لمن يخبرهم بهوية تلك الحسابات، فقد كانت لغتها كافية لفضحها منذ البداية. لكن المفاجأة كانت في المواقع التي خرجت منها هذه الأصوات، وهي مواقع لا يفترض منطقياً وأخلاقياً، أن تنطلق منها إساءات كهذه، لا بحكم القرب ولا التاريخ ولا المصالح المشتركة. ومع ذلك، فإن السعودية بما اعتادته من صراحة وثبات فرّقت كعادتها بين السلوك الفردي وبين المواقف الرسمية، وبين من يمثّل دولة وبين من لا يمثّل إلا نفسه وحدود وعيه.

السعودية لم تكن يوماً دولة تتدخل في شؤون الآخرين، وهذه قاعدة ذهبية راسخة منذ عهد الملك المؤسس. مبادئها واضحة: تحترم الجميع، وتطلب احتراماً مماثلاً، وتحاسب كل من يتجاوز لديها وفق القانون، سواء كان مواطناً أو مقيماً. وهذه السياسة لم تتغيّر، بل ازدادت رسوخاً اليوم. ولهذا، فإن ما ظهر من إساءات لا يمكن أن يُحمَّل على أي جهة رسمية أو كيان مؤسسي، بل يُحمَّل على أفراد اختبرتهم اللحظة الرقمية فسقط عنهم ما كانوا يستترون به.

والحقيقة أن ما سقط لم يكن ورقة توت، فالتوت يغطي سهو الجاهل إن زلّ زلة عابرة، أو يستر خطأً بشرياً يمكن تجاوزه. أما ما رأيناه، فلم يكن خطأً عابراً ولا زلة قلم، بل كان أشبه بسقوط ورقة زقوم؛ ورقة لا تستر جهلاً، بل تكشف خبثاً دفيناً، وتفضح ما في بعض النفوس من سوء متجذّر تجاه المملكة. لقد ظهر بوضوح أن ما كان يُغطّى بالادّعاء والانتحال لم يكن عيباً يُستَر، بل نية تُخفى، وأن انكشافها لم يكن على حساب السعودية، بل على حساب من حملوها.

وفي النهاية، يكفي أن ننظر إلى أين تقف السعودية اليوم، لنعرف أن كل هذا الصخب لا قيمة له. درعها سميك، وسورها عالٍ، وصوتها يصل أبعد مما يصل ضجيج الآخرين. والمنصات التي كشفت مواقع الحسابات، كشفت قبل ذلك شيئاً أهم: أن المملكة ثابتة، وأن غيرها هو من سقط.