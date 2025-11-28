باستمرار نرى مقاطع لأكوام من الطعام الصالح للاستعمال البشري مرمية بالقمامة، وهو منظر مستفز لأقصى الحدود، ويدل على أنه يجب أن يكون هناك قانون ملزم يمنع رمي الأطعمة الصالحة في النفايات، ويلزم المؤسسات المختلفة التي تعمل في مجال الأطعمة بالتبرع بالفائض إلى بنوك الطعام وجعلها الجهة الوحيدة المكلفة باستقبال فوائض الطعام وتوزيعه، وليس الجمعيات الخيرية؛ لأن الجمعيات الخيرية نادر من الناس من يعرف عنها ولديها عدم كفاءة جذرية في توزيع التبرعات؛ لذا هناك شكوى دائمة من أن بعض المساعدات الغذائية التي توزعها تكون منتهية الصلاحية بسبب تأخر توزيعها، إضافة لسوء ظروف حفظها، وكثير منها يرمى بالقمامة لفساده وعدم توزيعه؛ لأنه لا أحد يعرف عن الجمعية. والدول التي أصدرت قوانين تمنع رمي الطعام وتفرض عقوبات رادعة وغرامة؛ فرنسا، إيطاليا، بلجيكا التشيك البرتغال فنلندا. والإكوادور وكوريا الجنوبية تلزمان بالتبرع حتى بالأطعمة غير الصالحة للاستهلاك البشري إلى تغذية الحيوانات أو إنتاج الطاقة، وهناك دول سنّت حوافز مالية وضريبية على المرافق التي تلتزم بالتبرع بالغذاء الزائد بدل رميه بالنفايات مثل أمريكا وبريطانيا وكندا كولومبيا اليابان بولندا المكسيك أستراليا الدنمارك السويد النمسا سويسرا ألمانيا هولندا بلجيكا البرتغال سنغافورة، فحتى دون الحافز الديني أقرّت هذه الدول الأجنبية قوانين تضمن عدم هدر الطعام؛ لأن هذه السياسة لا تقلّل فقط من التكلفة العالية للتخلص من النفايات الغذائية إنما الأهم أنها تؤدي لتحسّن جذري في نوعية حياة الفقراء؛ لأن غالب دخل الفقراء يصرف على الطعام؛ ولذا عندما يتم تأمين الطعام اليومي للفقراء فسيذهب دخلهم إلى بقية أوجه حاجاتهم مثل سداد الفواتير والإيجار بدل أن يصبحوا محتاجين لمن يسددها عنهم، وأيضاً هذه السياسة تضمن أن يحصل الفقراء على نوعية غذاء صحي ومتوازن، إذ إن الفقراء يميلون لاستهلاك الطعام الرخيص، وأرخص الطعام هو النشويات، التي أقل قدر منها يصيب الناس بالبدانة مما أدّى إلى ظاهرة أن الفقراء هم الأكثر بدانة، وهذا ما يجعل البعض حتى لا يصدق أنهم فقراء بسبب البدانة، لكن في عصرنا البدانة باتت سمة سائدة في الفقراء بسبب أن النشويات أرخص أنواع الأطعمة، وهذا يؤدي لإصابة الفقراء بالأمراض الخطيرة والمزمنة الناتجة عن تناول النشويات والبدانة مثل السكري وما ينتج عنه من بتر للأطراف والفشل الكلوي، ويضيف الكثير من الأعباء المالية على قطاع الصحة لعلاج أمراض الفقراء الناتجة عن نمط التغذية غير المتوازن وغير الصحي، وأيضاً عدم توازن النظام الغذائي له أضرار دائمة بالنسبة لمن هم في طور النمو، إذ تحتاج أجسادهم إلى طعام متنوع يوفر لهم الفيتامينات والمعادن والعناصر الرئيسية، وكل هذه المشاكل الجذرية يحلها فرض قانون ملزم بالتبرع بفوائض الطعام إلى بنوك الطعام، وأيضاً التبرع بالطعام غير الصالح لاستهلاك الآدميين ليصبح طعاماً للحيوانات سيكون بمثابة مساعدة مباشرة لملاك الحيوانات ويوفر عليهم نفقات إطعامها، مما يعني زيادة في دخلهم وربما حتى يصبح وسيلة للوقاية من خطورة تنقلات الجمال عبر الطرق لغايات الرعي، الذي كثيراً ما يتسبّب بحوادث قاتلة لعوائل بكاملها، وفرض التبرع حتى بالغذاء غير الصالح للبشر والحيوانات إلى غاية إنتاج الطاقة يعد من قبيل فرز النفايات الذي سيحقق جزءاً كبيراً من خطط المركز الوطني لإدارة النفايات/موان الذي يهدف لتحويل النفايات من عبء مالي لمنتج اقتصادي عبر إعادة تدويرها بشكل مستدام، ومن المبادرات الفردية الجميلة التي يجب تعميمها اجتماع أهل الحي على التبرع بثلاجة بالشارع يضع فيها الأهالي فوائض طعام بيوتهم للمحتاجين، والسياح ينبهرون بها لما تدل عليه من خيرية.