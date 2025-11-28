تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
باستمرار نرى مقاطع لأكوام من الطعام الصالح للاستعمال البشري مرمية بالقمامة، وهو منظر مستفز لأقصى الحدود، ويدل على أنه يجب أن يكون هناك قانون ملزم يمنع رمي الأطعمة الصالحة في النفايات، ويلزم المؤسسات المختلفة التي تعمل في مجال الأطعمة بالتبرع بالفائض إلى بنوك الطعام وجعلها الجهة الوحيدة المكلفة باستقبال فوائض الطعام وتوزيعه، وليس الجمعيات الخيرية؛ لأن الجمعيات الخيرية نادر من الناس من يعرف عنها ولديها عدم كفاءة جذرية في توزيع التبرعات؛ لذا هناك شكوى دائمة من أن بعض المساعدات الغذائية التي توزعها تكون منتهية الصلاحية بسبب تأخر توزيعها، إضافة لسوء ظروف حفظها، وكثير منها يرمى بالقمامة لفساده وعدم توزيعه؛ لأنه لا أحد يعرف عن الجمعية. والدول التي أصدرت قوانين تمنع رمي الطعام وتفرض عقوبات رادعة وغرامة؛ فرنسا، إيطاليا، بلجيكا التشيك البرتغال فنلندا. والإكوادور وكوريا الجنوبية تلزمان بالتبرع حتى بالأطعمة غير الصالحة للاستهلاك البشري إلى تغذية الحيوانات أو إنتاج الطاقة، وهناك دول سنّت حوافز مالية وضريبية على المرافق التي تلتزم بالتبرع بالغذاء الزائد بدل رميه بالنفايات مثل أمريكا وبريطانيا وكندا كولومبيا اليابان بولندا المكسيك أستراليا الدنمارك السويد النمسا سويسرا ألمانيا هولندا بلجيكا البرتغال سنغافورة، فحتى دون الحافز الديني أقرّت هذه الدول الأجنبية قوانين تضمن عدم هدر الطعام؛ لأن هذه السياسة لا تقلّل فقط من التكلفة العالية للتخلص من النفايات الغذائية إنما الأهم أنها تؤدي لتحسّن جذري في نوعية حياة الفقراء؛ لأن غالب دخل الفقراء يصرف على الطعام؛ ولذا عندما يتم تأمين الطعام اليومي للفقراء فسيذهب دخلهم إلى بقية أوجه حاجاتهم مثل سداد الفواتير والإيجار بدل أن يصبحوا محتاجين لمن يسددها عنهم، وأيضاً هذه السياسة تضمن أن يحصل الفقراء على نوعية غذاء صحي ومتوازن، إذ إن الفقراء يميلون لاستهلاك الطعام الرخيص، وأرخص الطعام هو النشويات، التي أقل قدر منها يصيب الناس بالبدانة مما أدّى إلى ظاهرة أن الفقراء هم الأكثر بدانة، وهذا ما يجعل البعض حتى لا يصدق أنهم فقراء بسبب البدانة، لكن في عصرنا البدانة باتت سمة سائدة في الفقراء بسبب أن النشويات أرخص أنواع الأطعمة، وهذا يؤدي لإصابة الفقراء بالأمراض الخطيرة والمزمنة الناتجة عن تناول النشويات والبدانة مثل السكري وما ينتج عنه من بتر للأطراف والفشل الكلوي، ويضيف الكثير من الأعباء المالية على قطاع الصحة لعلاج أمراض الفقراء الناتجة عن نمط التغذية غير المتوازن وغير الصحي، وأيضاً عدم توازن النظام الغذائي له أضرار دائمة بالنسبة لمن هم في طور النمو، إذ تحتاج أجسادهم إلى طعام متنوع يوفر لهم الفيتامينات والمعادن والعناصر الرئيسية، وكل هذه المشاكل الجذرية يحلها فرض قانون ملزم بالتبرع بفوائض الطعام إلى بنوك الطعام، وأيضاً التبرع بالطعام غير الصالح لاستهلاك الآدميين ليصبح طعاماً للحيوانات سيكون بمثابة مساعدة مباشرة لملاك الحيوانات ويوفر عليهم نفقات إطعامها، مما يعني زيادة في دخلهم وربما حتى يصبح وسيلة للوقاية من خطورة تنقلات الجمال عبر الطرق لغايات الرعي، الذي كثيراً ما يتسبّب بحوادث قاتلة لعوائل بكاملها، وفرض التبرع حتى بالغذاء غير الصالح للبشر والحيوانات إلى غاية إنتاج الطاقة يعد من قبيل فرز النفايات الذي سيحقق جزءاً كبيراً من خطط المركز الوطني لإدارة النفايات/موان الذي يهدف لتحويل النفايات من عبء مالي لمنتج اقتصادي عبر إعادة تدويرها بشكل مستدام، ومن المبادرات الفردية الجميلة التي يجب تعميمها اجتماع أهل الحي على التبرع بثلاجة بالشارع يضع فيها الأهالي فوائض طعام بيوتهم للمحتاجين، والسياح ينبهرون بها لما تدل عليه من خيرية.
We constantly see clips of piles of food suitable for human consumption thrown in the garbage, which is an extremely frustrating sight and indicates that there should be a binding law preventing the disposal of edible food in waste. It should require various institutions working in the food sector to donate surplus food to food banks, making them the sole entity responsible for receiving and distributing food surpluses, rather than charitable organizations. This is because very few people know about these charities, and they have a fundamental inefficiency in distributing donations. Therefore, there is a constant complaint that some of the food aid they distribute is expired due to delays in distribution, in addition to poor storage conditions, and much of it ends up being thrown away due to spoilage and lack of distribution, as no one knows about the organization. Countries that have enacted laws prohibiting food waste and imposing strict penalties and fines include France, Italy, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Portugal, and Finland. Ecuador and South Korea mandate donations even of food unfit for human consumption for animal feed or energy production. There are also countries that have established financial and tax incentives for facilities that commit to donating surplus food instead of throwing it away, such as the USA, UK, Canada, Colombia, Japan, Poland, Mexico, Australia, Denmark, Sweden, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal, and Singapore. Even without religious incentives, these foreign countries have enacted laws to ensure that food is not wasted; this policy not only reduces the high cost of disposing of food waste but, more importantly, leads to a significant improvement in the quality of life for the poor. This is because a large portion of the income of the poor is spent on food. Therefore, when daily food is secured for the poor, their income can be directed towards other needs such as paying bills and rent instead of relying on others to cover these expenses. Additionally, this policy ensures that the poor receive healthy and balanced food, as they tend to consume cheap food, which is primarily carbohydrates. The minimal consumption of carbohydrates can lead to obesity, resulting in the phenomenon where the poor are often the most obese. This makes some people even doubt their poverty due to their obesity. However, in our era, obesity has become a prevalent characteristic among the poor because carbohydrates are the cheapest types of food. This leads to the poor suffering from serious and chronic diseases resulting from carbohydrate consumption and obesity, such as diabetes, which can result in amputations and kidney failure, adding significant financial burdens on the healthcare sector to treat diseases among the poor caused by an unbalanced and unhealthy diet. Furthermore, an unbalanced diet has lasting effects on those in the growth phase, as their bodies require diverse food that provides them with essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients. All these fundamental problems can be resolved by enforcing a binding law to donate food surpluses to food banks, and also donating food unfit for human consumption to be used as animal feed would directly assist animal owners and save them the costs of feeding their animals. This means an increase in their income and could even become a means of preventing the dangers of transporting camels along roads for grazing, which often leads to deadly accidents for entire families. Mandating the donation of food unfit for humans and animals for energy production is part of waste sorting that will achieve a significant portion of the plans of the National Waste Management Center/Mawan, which aims to transform waste from a financial burden into an economic product through sustainable recycling. One of the beautiful individual initiatives that should be generalized is the gathering of neighborhood residents to donate a refrigerator on the street where families can place surplus food from their homes for those in need, and tourists are amazed by it as it signifies goodwill.