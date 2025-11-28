We constantly see clips of piles of food suitable for human consumption thrown in the garbage, which is an extremely frustrating sight and indicates that there should be a binding law preventing the disposal of edible food in waste. It should require various institutions working in the food sector to donate surplus food to food banks, making them the sole entity responsible for receiving and distributing food surpluses, rather than charitable organizations. This is because very few people know about these charities, and they have a fundamental inefficiency in distributing donations. Therefore, there is a constant complaint that some of the food aid they distribute is expired due to delays in distribution, in addition to poor storage conditions, and much of it ends up being thrown away due to spoilage and lack of distribution, as no one knows about the organization. Countries that have enacted laws prohibiting food waste and imposing strict penalties and fines include France, Italy, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Portugal, and Finland. Ecuador and South Korea mandate donations even of food unfit for human consumption for animal feed or energy production. There are also countries that have established financial and tax incentives for facilities that commit to donating surplus food instead of throwing it away, such as the USA, UK, Canada, Colombia, Japan, Poland, Mexico, Australia, Denmark, Sweden, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal, and Singapore. Even without religious incentives, these foreign countries have enacted laws to ensure that food is not wasted; this policy not only reduces the high cost of disposing of food waste but, more importantly, leads to a significant improvement in the quality of life for the poor. This is because a large portion of the income of the poor is spent on food. Therefore, when daily food is secured for the poor, their income can be directed towards other needs such as paying bills and rent instead of relying on others to cover these expenses. Additionally, this policy ensures that the poor receive healthy and balanced food, as they tend to consume cheap food, which is primarily carbohydrates. The minimal consumption of carbohydrates can lead to obesity, resulting in the phenomenon where the poor are often the most obese. This makes some people even doubt their poverty due to their obesity. However, in our era, obesity has become a prevalent characteristic among the poor because carbohydrates are the cheapest types of food. This leads to the poor suffering from serious and chronic diseases resulting from carbohydrate consumption and obesity, such as diabetes, which can result in amputations and kidney failure, adding significant financial burdens on the healthcare sector to treat diseases among the poor caused by an unbalanced and unhealthy diet. Furthermore, an unbalanced diet has lasting effects on those in the growth phase, as their bodies require diverse food that provides them with essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients. All these fundamental problems can be resolved by enforcing a binding law to donate food surpluses to food banks, and also donating food unfit for human consumption to be used as animal feed would directly assist animal owners and save them the costs of feeding their animals. This means an increase in their income and could even become a means of preventing the dangers of transporting camels along roads for grazing, which often leads to deadly accidents for entire families. Mandating the donation of food unfit for humans and animals for energy production is part of waste sorting that will achieve a significant portion of the plans of the National Waste Management Center/Mawan, which aims to transform waste from a financial burden into an economic product through sustainable recycling. One of the beautiful individual initiatives that should be generalized is the gathering of neighborhood residents to donate a refrigerator on the street where families can place surplus food from their homes for those in need, and tourists are amazed by it as it signifies goodwill.