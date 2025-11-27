On the night of May 12, 2003, massive explosions shook the peaceful night of Riyadh as a number of terrorists targeted three residential complexes with car bombs simultaneously. The explosions occurred in civilian residential complexes inhabited by Saudis and foreigners, including Americans and Europeans, namely "Durrat Al-Jadawel Complex," "Al-Hamra Complex," and "Vinyl Company Complex."

The explosions and the events that followed over the three years until 2006 targeted the Saudi presence. "Enemies and friends" of the Kingdom managed to infiltrate limited groups of youth and use them to target the Kingdom, which had remained resilient against them for decades, leading to military operations within Saudi cities.

Today, with the changing methods of warfare, enemies have shifted from bombing cities to bombing minds, inciting citizens against their leadership, and attempting to create divisions among them. This is one of the elements of the fifth generation of warfare, which relies on technology to target nations.

Without a doubt, the exposure of hostile accounts that have targeted the Kingdom, its leadership, its people, and its civilizational heritage for years is no less horrific than the bombing operations carried out by terrorists in Saudi cities. All of these are acts of intimidation, distortion, killing, and character assassination.

These explosions were not individual acts, and the systematic campaigns on social media platforms – from 2011 to the present – are not individual either. They involved states, intelligence agencies, organizations, and traitors who united in their hatred for Saudi Arabia and worked to undermine its status or remove it if possible. This has been repeated since the bombing of Saudi cities in the 1960s and the directed radio campaigns, to the use of social media platforms to disrupt social structures, ignite strife among peoples, and attempt to isolate Saudi Arabia and Saudis within a distorted stereotypical circle in the Arab region.

This cannot be classified as mere bickering or disputes over files; rather, these are wars more ferocious than traditional wars. Every hostile state in the region that fails to exert influence is complemented by another state in targeting the Kingdom.

It must be acknowledged that the enemies of the Saudi state will not waver in their attempts to target the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – in existence, leadership, and people. Therefore, building a "continuous defense strategy" based on what can be termed the "Saudi doctrine" will remain a permanent priority to confront the wars and campaigns of character assassination directed at Saudi Arabia, which began with the first state and its intellectual reform project, through the injustices against King Abdulaziz and his unifying developmental project, up to the systematic campaigns that continue to this day.

This issue, which I refer to as forgery, accusation, and direct and indirect wars directed against Saudi Arabia, has not stopped since 1727 until today. It has involved states, governments, parties, organizations, and Arab, Islamic, secular, and leftist currents for various reasons that I will explore below:

First: Hatred of the Arab project represented by Saudi Arabia in its "pure" form, which is an extension of the Arab project that dismantled the Persian and Roman empires and their deeply rooted remnants in the consciousness of many people from the geography that suffered under Persian and Roman occupation, which emerged as populist sentiments since the Umayyad Caliphate and can be found today in policies and campaigns, no matter how they disguise themselves in other cloaks.

Second: Hatred for Islam in its "pure Salafi" form, which liberated the mind and kept it "Arab" as it was revealed in Mecca and Medina, far from the sects that mixed with ancient cultures such as Bektashi, Safavid, and Fatimid!

Third: Hatred for the status that Saudis have in serving the Two Holy Mosques and the wealth that God has bestowed upon the country, where "Bedouin" genius is manifested in utilizing it for the service of the land and its people in areas where others have failed, in addition to the geographical size of the Kingdom that makes them feel small in comparison.

Fourth: Their opposition to the authentic and true Arab heritage rooted in the Saudi regions, and their shock at the diverse legacy deeply embedded among tribes and families, which is clearly evident in Saudi human heritage in its coffee, food, architectural style, poetry, and folk dances, etc.

Fifth: Their abysmal failure over decades to break the close ties between Saudi tribes and families and the ruling family. The loyalty and support for the state have protected the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in many significant events and conspiracies.

Sixth: Attempts to sow discord between the Saudi state and the United States – the foremost ally – as indicated by the Saudi Crown Prince during his recent visit to Washington when asked about the terrorist attacks of September 11 by Al-Qaeda.

Seventh: Engaging in projects to disrupt the successes and developmental, economic, and technological leaps that draw inspiration from values and a civilizational heritage deeply rooted in history, and targeting educated and talented youth from the Saudi regions.

For all these reasons, those who can be termed as "enemies and friends" will continue to work day and night to target Saudi Arabia, its leadership, and its people, attempting to demonize and morally assassinate them, fearing the emergence of the Kingdom's character and its civilizational superiority.

The fate of this country is to remain always vigilant in defending its gains and its existence. Any negligence amidst this vast number of enemies and targeting could cause it harm, while at the same time, it is a feature that its adversaries do not desire, as it drives the "Saudi nation" to maintain constant solidarity to preserve their land and gains.