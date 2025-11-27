في منتصف ليل 12 مايو 2003 م، وقعت انفجارات ضخمة هزّت ليل الرياض الآمن إثر قيام عدد من الإرهابيين باستهداف ثلاثة مجمعات سكنية بسيارات مفخخة في وقت متزامن، وقعت التفجيرات في مجمعات سكنية مدنية يسكنها سعوديون وأجانب، منهم أمريكيون وأوروبيون، وهي على التوالي «مجمع درة الجداول، مجمع الحمراء ومجمع شركة فينيل».

التفجيرات وما تلاها طوال ثلاثة أعوام 2006م، كانت تستهدف الوجود السعودي، لقد استطاع «أعداء وأعدقاء» المملكة اختراق مجموعات محدودة من الشباب واستخدامهم لاستهداف المملكة التي بقيت عصية عليهم طوال عقود، فما كان منهم إلا القيام بعمليات عسكرية داخل المدن السعودية.

اليوم ومع تغيّر أساليب الحروب انتقل الأعداء من تفجير المدن إلى تفجير العقول والتحريض وتشكيك المواطنين في قيادتهم ومحاولة الفصل بينهم، إنه أحد عناصر الجيل الخامس من الحروب، التي تعتمد على التكنولوجيا في استهداف الدول.

وبلا أي شك فإن انكشاف مواقع الحسابات المعادية، التي استمرت على مدى سنوات تستهدف المملكة وقيادتها وشعبها ووجودها وإرثها الحضاري، لا يقل بشاعة عن عمليات التفجير التي قام بها إرهابيون في المدن السعودية، فجميعها عمليات ترهيب، وتشويه، وقتل، واغتيال سمعة.

لم تكن تلك التفجيرات عملاً فردياً، وكذلك الحملات الممنهجة على منصات التواصل – منذ العام 2011 وحتى اليوم- ليست فردية، بل انخرطت فيها دول، وأجهزة استخبارات، وتنظيمات، وخونة، اجتمعوا على كراهية السعودية والعمل على تجريف مكانتها أو إزاحتها إن أمكن، وهو ما تكرر منذ قصف المدن السعودية في الستينات وحملات الإذاعات الموجهة، إلى توظيف منصات التواصل لخلخلة البنية الاجتماعية وإشعال الفتن بين الشعوب ومحاولة عزل السعودية والسعوديين في دائرة نمطية مشوّهة داخل الإقليم العربي.

وهو أمر لا يمكن تصنيفه كمماحكات أو خلافات في ملفات، بل هي حروب أشد ضراوة من الحروب التقليدية، وكل دولة عدوة في الإقليم تعجز عن التأثير، تكمل دورها دولة أخرى في استهداف المملكة.

لا بد من الإقرار أن أعداء الدولة السعودية لن يتزحزحوا عن محاولاتهم استهداف المملكة العربية السعودية – وجوداً، وقيادة، وشعباً-، ولذلك فإن بناء «استراتيجية دفاع مستمرة» تستند على ما يمكن تسميته بـ «العقيدة السعودية»، سيبقى أولوية دائمة للتصدي للحروب وحملات تشويه السمعة الموجهة للسعودية، التي بدأت منذ الدولة الأولى ومشروعها الإصلاحي الفكري، مروراً بالتجنّي على الملك عبدالعزيز ومشروعه الوحدوي التنموي، وصولاً إلى الحملات الممنهجة الممتدة لليوم.

هذا الأمر وأقصد هنا التزوير والاتهام والحروب المباشرة وغير المباشرة الموجهة ضد البلاد السعودية، لم تتوقف منذ العام 1727م وحتى اليوم، انخرطت فيه دول وحكومات وأحزاب وتنظيمات وتيارات عربية وإسلاموية وعلمانية ويسارية، لأسباب عدة ابحثها فيما يلي:

أولاً: كراهية المشروع العربي الذي تمثّله السعودية في شكله «النقي»، وهو امتداد للمشروع العربي الذي قوّض الإمبراطوريات الفارسية والرومانية ومخلفاتها المتجذرة في وجدان الكثير من أبناء الجغرافيا التي كانت ترزح تحت الاحتلال الفارسي والروماني، والتي ظهرت كمشاعر شعوبية منذ الخلافة الأموية، ونجدها اليوم في السياسات والحملات مهما تخفّت وراء أرديةٍ أخرى.

ثانياً: كراهية للإسلام في شكله «السلفي النقي» الذي أطلق العقل وأبقاه «عربياً» خالصاً كما نزل في مكة والمدينة، بعيداً عن المذاهب التي اختلطت بثقافات قديمة من بكتاشية وصفوية وفاطمية!

ثالثاً: كراهية للمكانة التي اُختُصَّ بها السعوديون من خدمة للحرمين الشريفين، والثروات التي وهبها الله للبلاد التي تجلّت فيها العبقرية «البدوية» بتوظيفها لخدمة البلاد والعباد فيما فشلوا فيه، فضلاً عن الحجم الجغرافي للمملكة الذي يحسّون أمامه بأنهم صغار جغرافيّاً.

رابعاً: وقوفهم ضد التراث العربي الأصيل والحقيقي المتجذر في الأقاليم السعودية، وصدمتهم من الإرث المتنوع الضارب عميقاً بين القبائل والأسر، الذي يظهر جلياً في التراث الإنساني السعودي في قهوته وطعامه وطرازه العمراني وقصائده ورقصاته الشعبية.. إلخ.

خامساً: فشلهم الذريع وعلى مدى عقود في فك الارتباط الوثيق بين القبائل والأسر السعودية، والأسرة الحاكمة، فالولاء والالتفاف حول الدولة حمى المملكة العربية السعودية في كثير من الأحداث والمؤامرات الجسام.

سادساً: محاولة الوقيعة بين الدولة السعودية والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية –الحليف الأبرز-، وهو ما أشار إليه ولي العهد السعودي خلال زيارته الأخيرة لواشنطن، عند سؤاله عن قيام تنظيم القاعدة الإرهابي بهجمات الحادي عشر من سبتمبر.

سابعاً: الانخراط في مشاريع تعطيل النجاحات والقفزات التنموية والاقتصادية والتكنولوجية التي تستلهم قيماً وإرثاً حضاريّاً موغلاً في التاريخ، وعلى شباب متعلم ونابه من أبناء الأقاليم السعودية.

ولذلك كله سيبقى من يمكن تسميتهم بـ (الأعدقاء) يعملون ليل نهار على استهداف السعودية وقيادتها وشعبها، ومحاولة شيطنتهم واغتيالهم معنوياً، خوفاً من بروز شخصية المملكة وتفوقها حضاريّاً.

إن قدر هذه البلاد أن تبقى دائماً مستنفرة للدفاع عن مكتسباتها وعن وجودها، فأي غفلة مع هذا الكم الهائل من الأعداء والاستهداف قد تلحق بها الضرر، وهي في الوقت نفسه ميزة من حيث لا يريد خصومها، إذ تدفع «الأمة السعودية» للتلاحم الدائم حفاظاً على بلادهم ومكتسباتهم.