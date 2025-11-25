منذ فترة طويلة ومنصة تويتر التي تحولت إلى X تشهد تلوثاً متزايداً بلغ حداً لا يطاق في حسابات كثيرة أغرقت المنصة بمحتواها السيئ الذي يخالف أدنى اشتراطات الذوق العام، وأدبيات طرح الآراء، والتزامات تقديم وجهات النظر للناس. هنا نحن نتحدث عن استخدام بعض العرب للمنصة بناءً على استخدامهم اللغة العربية والظهور بأسماء عربية، لكن المحتوى يثير كثيراً من الريبة في أهدافه، خصوصاً في ما يتعلق بأي شأن سياسي أو اقتصادي أو اجتماعي أو ثقافي أو غيره من الشؤون السعودية. ومع الوقت اتضح أن هناك استهدافاً ممنهجاً ومركزاً على المملكة، ربما ينحصر في ثلاثة جوانب:


بث إشاعات كاذبة واختلاق قضايا ومشاكل لا وجود لها عن الشأن الداخلي، تهدف إلى تشويه المنجزات وتشكيك المجتمع في ما تقوم به الدولة من أجل الوطن والمواطن، ومحاولة شرخ الثقة القوية بين الطرفين. وفي الجانب الآخر كانت تلك الحسابات تثابر في إحداث زوابع بين الشعب السعودي وبعض الشعوب الشقيقة بتأزيم أحداث شخصية عادية بسيطة تحدث في أي مجتمع بشري، بالإضافة إلى اختلاق أكاذيب عن سياسة المملكة مع بعض شقيقاتها من الدول العربية، خصوصاً عند تصاعد الأحداث في بعض بؤر النزاع في محيطنا. وأما الجانب الثالث فهو الذي دفعهم إلى الاستمرار في ارتكاب الحماقتين السابقتين، ويتمثل في اعتقادهم أن الشعب السعودي على قدر من السذاجة بحيث تنطلي عليه تلك المحاولات، أو يصمت عن الإساءة له ولدولته، وكانت المفاجأة أنهم صُدموا من قدرة السعوديين على كشف وتعرية وفضح كل التخرصات والإشاعات والأكاذيب بشكل كاسح.


لكن عندما أتاحت منصة X مؤخراً إمكانية كشف مواقع أصحاب الحسابات تبينت حقيقة كثير منها، التي كانت تقوم بتلك الأعمال القبيحة، واستطاع المغردون السعوديون تعقبهم كالجرذان في جحورهم، وكشف ارتباطاتهم وانتماءاتهم وفضحهم أمام الملأ. مجموعات من الجهلة والمرتزقة والمشردين الحاقدين، وبقايا مؤدلجين منبوذين، ونفايات منتفعين وسماسرة بلا ذمم، والمفارقة الغبية أن بعضهم يختار اسماً للإيهام بسعوديته ويضع علم المملكة، رغم معرفة الجميع بأنه كاذب وأفّاق.


الآن انفضح جزء كبير من اللعبة بعد كشف مواقع المرتزقة والمتلونين، وسيظل الشعب السعودي واعياً بمحاولاتهم، ومنتبهاً لدسائسهم ومفنداً لأكاذيبهم، وسوف يصطاد ويفضح من تسول له نفسه ذلك.