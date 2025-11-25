For a long time, the Twitter platform, which has transformed into X, has been witnessing increasing pollution that has reached an unbearable level in many accounts, flooding the platform with its poor content that violates the most basic standards of public taste, the ethics of expressing opinions, and the obligations of presenting viewpoints to the public. Here, we are talking about some Arabs using the platform based on their use of the Arabic language and appearing with Arabic names, but the content raises a lot of suspicion regarding its objectives, especially concerning any political, economic, social, cultural, or other issues related to Saudi Arabia. Over time, it has become clear that there is a systematic and focused targeting of the Kingdom, which may be limited to three aspects:



Spreading false rumors and fabricating issues and problems that do not exist regarding internal affairs, aiming to distort achievements and cast doubt on what the state is doing for the homeland and the citizen, and trying to undermine the strong trust between the two parties. On the other hand, those accounts persistently create storms between the Saudi people and some brotherly nations by escalating ordinary personal events that happen in any human society, in addition to fabricating lies about the Kingdom's policies with some of its sister Arab countries, especially when events escalate in some conflict hotspots in our region. The third aspect is what drives them to continue committing the previous two foolish acts, which is their belief that the Saudi people are so naive that they would fall for such attempts or remain silent about the insults directed at them and their country. The surprise was that they were shocked by the ability of Saudis to uncover, expose, and reveal all the fabrications, rumors, and lies in a sweeping manner.



However, when the X platform recently allowed the disclosure of the locations of account owners, the reality of many of them, who were engaging in those ugly acts, became apparent. Saudi tweeters were able to track them down like rats in their burrows, revealing their connections, affiliations, and exposing them to the public. Groups of ignorant, mercenary, and hateful homeless individuals, remnants of ostracized ideologues, and the refuse of opportunists and unscrupulous brokers, and the silly irony is that some of them choose a name to feign their Saudi identity and put the Kingdom's flag, despite everyone knowing that they are liars and fraudsters.



Now, a large part of the game has been exposed after revealing the locations of the mercenaries and chameleons, and the Saudi people will remain aware of their attempts, alert to their plots, and refuting their lies, and will hunt down and expose anyone who dares to do so.