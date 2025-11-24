«اركبوا ميراج معنا في الغمارة


قبل زيارتي الأولى لمزاد نادي الصقور السعودي، لم أكن أعرف ما الذي سألتقيه، صحيح أن علاقتي بالطيور قديمة جدّاً، وطفولتي كانت في كل أكتوبر من كل عام في (المجيرمة)، وهي من مواقع المقناص الشهيرة في وسط الساحل الغربي، وكان والدي إذا عرف أنني تعرفت على رجل فيه خير أو له مكانه يسميني (صائد القرانيس)، وهي المفردة الأصلية لما يعرف بطارح الطيور. سألت نفسي ترى كيف ستكون آلية التسجيل والتفنيد والترقيم والتسعير مع وجود هذا القدر من المهتمين والشغوفين بهذا الموروث؟


ولهذا، حين دخلت إلى مقر المزاد في مَلهم شمال الرياض، شعرت أنني أدخل عالماً مختلفاً تماماً، عالماً له لغته وروحه وتاريخه، فمنذ اللحظة الأولى، أدركت أن ما أشاهده هو تجربة تفوق المزاد، تجربة ثقافية واقتصادية واجتماعية متكاملة، فيها طواريح، وهو الاسم الذي يحمله من يهوى ويمتهن صيد أو شبك الصقور، جاؤوا بصقورهم التي غنموا بها من سماء المملكة خلال موسم الطرح، الذي يمتد على مدى شهرين، عادة من 1 أكتوبر وحتى الـ30 من شهر نوفمبر.


في المزاد حشد كبير من المهتمين والمزايدين، جميعهم يتحلّقون حول منصة المزاد، كما أنهم مرتبطون بأعداد كبيرة من خلفهم يتواصلون عبر الهاتف ويتابعون عبر الشاشة.


كنت أراقب الشاهين وهو يدخل القاعة، صغير الحجم بخلاف حجم اهتمام الناس به، تُقرأ مواصفاته، ثم تبدأ المزايدة، لترتفع الأرقام بسرعة، «الشاهين له أيامه وله قيمته، وهذا الصقر نادر بمواصفاته».


وقتها فقط فكّرت، كم من قصص هذا الموروث ما زالت تنبض بيننا دون أن نحسّ بها إلا حين نقترب منها؟


أكثر ما شدّني هو التنظيم العالي للمزاد، كل شيء موثّق، كل عملية بيع مسجلة، والبائع والمشتري يحصلان على توثيق للبيع، وضمان حصول كل منهما على حقوقه، البائع أو الطاروح يحصل على ماله، والمشتري أو الصقار على الشاهين، ولم أتوقع أن هذا القطاع له منظومة حديثة بهذا المستوى.


وما فهمته أن هذا الحدث السنوي يعد رافداً اقتصادياً مهماً يعود بالنفع على الطواريح والمجتمعات المحلية، ويعيد إحياء مهنة وهواية الطرح التي كانت مهددة بالاندثار، كثيرون من الحاضرين أكدوا أنهم عادوا لممارسة الطرح بسبب هذا المزاد، وأن أبناءهم يتعلمون منهم اليوم ما تعلموه من آبائهم.


ولعلي بعد هذه الزيارة، بدأت أرى الشاهين بعيون مختلفة، الطائر الذي يشكل رمزاً لموروث سعودي عميق يستعيد مكانته.


خرجت من المزاد وأنا أدرك أن ما شاهدته هواية وهوية كاملة، وسوق منظم يتطور عاماً بعد عام، ويجعل المملكة مرجعاً في عالم الطرح والصقارة.


لقد غادرت وأنا أعرف جيداً لماذا يفتخر السعوديون بالشاهين، ولماذا لا تنفصل سماء المملكة عن تاريخها، ولا تراثها عن مستقبلها.