«اركبوا ميراج معنا في الغمارة
عادة أن الشجيع يقدمونه»..
قبل زيارتي الأولى لمزاد نادي الصقور السعودي، لم أكن أعرف ما الذي سألتقيه، صحيح أن علاقتي بالطيور قديمة جدّاً، وطفولتي كانت في كل أكتوبر من كل عام في (المجيرمة)، وهي من مواقع المقناص الشهيرة في وسط الساحل الغربي، وكان والدي إذا عرف أنني تعرفت على رجل فيه خير أو له مكانه يسميني (صائد القرانيس)، وهي المفردة الأصلية لما يعرف بطارح الطيور. سألت نفسي ترى كيف ستكون آلية التسجيل والتفنيد والترقيم والتسعير مع وجود هذا القدر من المهتمين والشغوفين بهذا الموروث؟
ولهذا، حين دخلت إلى مقر المزاد في مَلهم شمال الرياض، شعرت أنني أدخل عالماً مختلفاً تماماً، عالماً له لغته وروحه وتاريخه، فمنذ اللحظة الأولى، أدركت أن ما أشاهده هو تجربة تفوق المزاد، تجربة ثقافية واقتصادية واجتماعية متكاملة، فيها طواريح، وهو الاسم الذي يحمله من يهوى ويمتهن صيد أو شبك الصقور، جاؤوا بصقورهم التي غنموا بها من سماء المملكة خلال موسم الطرح، الذي يمتد على مدى شهرين، عادة من 1 أكتوبر وحتى الـ30 من شهر نوفمبر.
في المزاد حشد كبير من المهتمين والمزايدين، جميعهم يتحلّقون حول منصة المزاد، كما أنهم مرتبطون بأعداد كبيرة من خلفهم يتواصلون عبر الهاتف ويتابعون عبر الشاشة.
كنت أراقب الشاهين وهو يدخل القاعة، صغير الحجم بخلاف حجم اهتمام الناس به، تُقرأ مواصفاته، ثم تبدأ المزايدة، لترتفع الأرقام بسرعة، «الشاهين له أيامه وله قيمته، وهذا الصقر نادر بمواصفاته».
وقتها فقط فكّرت، كم من قصص هذا الموروث ما زالت تنبض بيننا دون أن نحسّ بها إلا حين نقترب منها؟
أكثر ما شدّني هو التنظيم العالي للمزاد، كل شيء موثّق، كل عملية بيع مسجلة، والبائع والمشتري يحصلان على توثيق للبيع، وضمان حصول كل منهما على حقوقه، البائع أو الطاروح يحصل على ماله، والمشتري أو الصقار على الشاهين، ولم أتوقع أن هذا القطاع له منظومة حديثة بهذا المستوى.
وما فهمته أن هذا الحدث السنوي يعد رافداً اقتصادياً مهماً يعود بالنفع على الطواريح والمجتمعات المحلية، ويعيد إحياء مهنة وهواية الطرح التي كانت مهددة بالاندثار، كثيرون من الحاضرين أكدوا أنهم عادوا لممارسة الطرح بسبب هذا المزاد، وأن أبناءهم يتعلمون منهم اليوم ما تعلموه من آبائهم.
ولعلي بعد هذه الزيارة، بدأت أرى الشاهين بعيون مختلفة، الطائر الذي يشكل رمزاً لموروث سعودي عميق يستعيد مكانته.
خرجت من المزاد وأنا أدرك أن ما شاهدته هواية وهوية كاملة، وسوق منظم يتطور عاماً بعد عام، ويجعل المملكة مرجعاً في عالم الطرح والصقارة.
لقد غادرت وأنا أعرف جيداً لماذا يفتخر السعوديون بالشاهين، ولماذا لا تنفصل سماء المملكة عن تاريخها، ولا تراثها عن مستقبلها.
“Ride the Mirage with us in the Ghamara
It is customary for the brave to be presented”..
Before my first visit to the Saudi Falcons Club auction, I had no idea what I would encounter. It’s true that my relationship with birds is very old, and my childhood was spent every October in (Al-Mujayrima), one of the famous hunting sites along the central western coast. My father would call me (the falcon hunter) if he knew I had met a good man or someone of stature, which is the original term for what is known as a bird catcher. I wondered how the registration, verification, numbering, and pricing process would work with so many interested and passionate about this heritage?
Therefore, when I entered the auction venue in Malham, north of Riyadh, I felt as if I was entering a completely different world, a world with its own language, spirit, and history. From the very first moment, I realized that what I was witnessing was an experience that transcended the auction—a comprehensive cultural, economic, and social experience. There were bird catchers, the name given to those who love and practice falcon hunting, who brought their falcons that they had captured from the skies of the Kingdom during the hunting season, which lasts for two months, usually from October 1 to November 30.
At the auction, there was a large crowd of enthusiasts and bidders, all gathered around the auction platform, and they were connected to many others behind them who were communicating via phone and following along on the screen.
I watched as the Shaheen falcon entered the hall, small in size compared to the interest people had in it. Its specifications were read aloud, and then the bidding began, with the numbers rising quickly. “The Shaheen has its days and its value, and this falcon is rare in its specifications.”
At that moment, I thought, how many stories of this heritage still pulse among us without us realizing it until we get closer?
What impressed me most was the high level of organization of the auction; everything was documented, every sale was recorded, and both the seller and buyer received documentation of the sale, ensuring that each of them obtained their rights. The seller or bird catcher receives their money, and the buyer or falconer receives the Shaheen. I did not expect this sector to have such a modern system at this level.
What I understood is that this annual event is an important economic contributor that benefits the bird catchers and local communities, reviving the profession and hobby of falcon hunting, which was threatened with extinction. Many attendees confirmed that they returned to practicing falcon hunting because of this auction, and that their children are learning from them today what they learned from their fathers.
Perhaps after this visit, I began to see the Shaheen with different eyes, the bird that symbolizes a deep Saudi heritage regaining its status.
I left the auction realizing that what I witnessed was a complete hobby and identity, an organized market that evolves year after year, making the Kingdom a reference in the world of falconry.
I departed knowing well why Saudis take pride in the Shaheen, and why the skies of the Kingdom are inseparable from its history, and its heritage from its future.