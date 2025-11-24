“Ride the Mirage with us in the Ghamara



It is customary for the brave to be presented”..



Before my first visit to the Saudi Falcons Club auction, I had no idea what I would encounter. It’s true that my relationship with birds is very old, and my childhood was spent every October in (Al-Mujayrima), one of the famous hunting sites along the central western coast. My father would call me (the falcon hunter) if he knew I had met a good man or someone of stature, which is the original term for what is known as a bird catcher. I wondered how the registration, verification, numbering, and pricing process would work with so many interested and passionate about this heritage?



Therefore, when I entered the auction venue in Malham, north of Riyadh, I felt as if I was entering a completely different world, a world with its own language, spirit, and history. From the very first moment, I realized that what I was witnessing was an experience that transcended the auction—a comprehensive cultural, economic, and social experience. There were bird catchers, the name given to those who love and practice falcon hunting, who brought their falcons that they had captured from the skies of the Kingdom during the hunting season, which lasts for two months, usually from October 1 to November 30.



At the auction, there was a large crowd of enthusiasts and bidders, all gathered around the auction platform, and they were connected to many others behind them who were communicating via phone and following along on the screen.



I watched as the Shaheen falcon entered the hall, small in size compared to the interest people had in it. Its specifications were read aloud, and then the bidding began, with the numbers rising quickly. “The Shaheen has its days and its value, and this falcon is rare in its specifications.”



At that moment, I thought, how many stories of this heritage still pulse among us without us realizing it until we get closer?



What impressed me most was the high level of organization of the auction; everything was documented, every sale was recorded, and both the seller and buyer received documentation of the sale, ensuring that each of them obtained their rights. The seller or bird catcher receives their money, and the buyer or falconer receives the Shaheen. I did not expect this sector to have such a modern system at this level.



What I understood is that this annual event is an important economic contributor that benefits the bird catchers and local communities, reviving the profession and hobby of falcon hunting, which was threatened with extinction. Many attendees confirmed that they returned to practicing falcon hunting because of this auction, and that their children are learning from them today what they learned from their fathers.



Perhaps after this visit, I began to see the Shaheen with different eyes, the bird that symbolizes a deep Saudi heritage regaining its status.



I left the auction realizing that what I witnessed was a complete hobby and identity, an organized market that evolves year after year, making the Kingdom a reference in the world of falconry.



I departed knowing well why Saudis take pride in the Shaheen, and why the skies of the Kingdom are inseparable from its history, and its heritage from its future.