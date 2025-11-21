During the first and second terms of President Trump, he was noticeably keen to ensure that Saudi Arabia was his first stop among the rest of the countries in the world. Throughout both visits and in between, Trump was completely committed to strengthening his relationship with the Kingdom and with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, fostering ties and friendship between the two countries and their leaderships. There is no doubt that this commitment to solidifying and enhancing relations was not coincidental or without strong motivations, as the Kingdom enjoys - thanks to God - a political weight and economic heft not only among the countries of the region but also among all countries in the world, with the majority of countries eager to strengthen their relationship with it and elevate it to the level of friendship and alliance, not just the United States.

Undoubtedly, the motivations driving the majority of countries to establish close relations and long-term alliances with the Kingdom stem from several reasons; perhaps the most important is the bright development journey initiated by the Crown Prince with his distinguished Vision 2030, which has elevated the Kingdom to the ranks of developed countries. The successful journey that the Crown Prince has embarked upon since the beginning of his tenure as Crown Prince until today has become evident on multiple fronts, and its results appeared early, reshaping the image and essence of the Kingdom before all countries in the world. Additionally, the accelerated development journey has become an element of attraction and interest for the majority of countries in their perception of the Kingdom as a remarkable investment, tourism, cultural, and sports hub, as well as an oasis of political stability amidst a turbulent storm affecting some countries in the region, and even some countries in the world.

It is certain that there is no successful country without successful leadership and a strong, decisive, and bold leader, which President Trump himself felt, as he praised the character of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his second visit, describing him as a strong leader and a reliable ally with an undeniable impact in bringing about a great renaissance in his country. The qualities that Trump attributed to the Crown Prince were not mere diplomatic niceties; they were embodied in tangible positions and clear actions that demonstrated Trump's confidence in the Prince's strong vision and desire for regional stability, which was evident in his response to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s request to lift American sanctions on Syria and his meeting with the legitimate president for the first time.

It is quite clear that there is a political harmony and consistency between the American president, the Crown Prince, and the legitimate president that prompted President Trump to invite the legitimate president to visit the United States to coordinate their joint efforts, which coincided with the Security Council lifting sanctions on Syria. This indicates the Kingdom's strong international influence and its ability to reshape the regional political landscape, which will naturally lead to improving Syria's standing among other countries in the world and alleviating the suffering of the Syrian people who have been worn down by a civil war that has lasted over a decade.

The visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the United States comes in response to the invitation of the American president, who aimed to celebrate him and continue discussing many important issues with him, particularly the Palestinian issue, which has seen recognition from many countries around the world of the Palestinian state following the Crown Prince's diplomatic success in partnership with France to encourage many major countries to recognize it and the rights of Palestinians in their historical lands.

It is certain that the Crown Prince's diplomacy in urging many countries to recognize Palestine, despite the difficulty of even imagining this before, indicates the rising political stature of the Kingdom and its increasing role in achieving regional stability. Undoubtedly, the solution to the Palestinian issue, represented by the two-state solution proposal, will be present on the Crown Prince's visit agenda. The Crown Prince does not undertake routine traditional visits as a form of diplomatic niceties that are part of international political customs and traditions; rather, these visits are a culmination of his efforts in forging numerous economic, technological partnerships, and military deals, especially as they come amid many challenges facing the Middle East.

President Trump has made it clear that this visit is more than just a meeting, as reflected in the remarkable warm reception that the Crown Prince received, which is not limited to admiration for his personality but also relates to his prominent role in enhancing regional stability for the entire region. This visit is for the homeland and carries all good for the homeland and the region as well.