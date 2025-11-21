خلال فترتي رئاسة الرئيس ترمب الأولى والثانية، كان حريصاً على نحو ملموس على أن تكون المملكة العربية السعودية هي محطته الأولى في الزيارات من بين بقية دول العالم، وخلال الزيارتين وما بينهما أيضاً كان ترمب حريصاً تماماً على توثيق علاقته بالمملكة وبولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، ومدِّ أواصر الصلة والصداقة بين البلدين وبين قيادتيهما، ومما لا شك فيه أن هذا الحرص على توطيد العلاقات وتعزيزها لم يكن وليد الصدفة أو بلا دوافع قوية، فالمملكة تتمتع -بفضل الله- بوزن سياسي وثقل اقتصادي ليس بين دول المنطقة فحسب، بل بين جميع دول العالم، حيث تحرص غالبية دول العالم على توثيق علاقتها بها ودفعها لمستوى الصداقة والتحالف، وليست الولايات المتحدة فحسب.

لا شك أن الدوافع التي تدفع غالبية دول العالم لعقد علاقات وثيقة وتحالفات طويلة الأمد مع المملكة تنبع من أسبابٍ عدة؛ لعل أهمها مسيرة التنمية المشرقة التي بدأها ولي العهد برؤيته المتميزة 2030 التي نقلت المملكة إلى مصافِّ الدول المتقدمة، فالمسيرة الناجحة التي بدأ ولي العهد بتدشينها منذ بداية توليه ولاية العهد حتى يومنا هذا باتت ملموسة على أكثر من صعيد، كما أن نتائجها ظهرت مبكرة وأعادت رسم شكل وجوهر المملكة أمام دول العالم كافة، كما أن مسيرة التنمية المتسارعة باتت عنصر جذب واهتمام لغالبية دول العالم في إدراكهم للمملكة كواجهة استثمارية وسياحية وفنية ورياضية لافتة، وواحة للاستقرار السياسي وسط عاصفة مضطربة تضرب بعض دول المنطقة، بل وبعض دول العالم.

من المؤكد أنه لا توجد دولة ناجحة دون قيادة ناجحة وقائد قوي وحاسم ومقدام، وهو ما لمسه الرئيس ترمب بنفسه، الذي أثنى على شخص ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان خلال زيارته الثانية، ووصفه بأنه زعيم قوي وحليف موثوق به ذو بصمة لا تخفى على أحد في إحداثه نهضة عظيمة في بلاده، ولم تكن تلك الصفات التي أسبغها ترمب على ولي العهد من باب المجاملة الدبلوماسية؛ بل تجسدت في مواقف ملموسة وأفعال واضحة للعيان أوضحت ثقة ترمب في امتلاك الأمير بصيرة قوية ورغبة في استقرار المنطقة؛ وهو ما تبدى في استجابته لطلب الأمير محمد بن سلمان برفع العقوبات الأمريكية عن سورية، والتقائه بالرئيس الشرع للمرة الأولى.

من الواضح تماماً أن هناك تجانساً واتساقاً سياسياً بين الرئيس الأمريكي وبين ولي العهد وبين الرئيس الشرع دفعت الرئيس ترمب لتوجيه دعوة للرئيس الشرع لزيارة الولايات المتحدة لتنسيق الجهود المشتركة بينهما، وهو ما حدث بالتزامن مع رفع مجلس الأمن للعقوبات عن سورية، وهو الأمر الذي يشير لقوة تأثير المملكة الدولي وقدرتها على إعادة صياغة المشهد السياسي الإقليمي، وهو ما سيؤدي بطبيعة الحال لتحسين وضع سورية بين بقية دول العالم وتخفيف المعاناة عن الشعب السوري الذي أنهكته الحرب الأهلية التي تجاوزت عقداً من الزمن.

تأتي زيارة الأمير محمد بن سلمان للولايات المتحدة استجابة لدعوة الرئيس الأمريكي الذي هدف من الدعوة للاحتفاء به، ولاستكمال مناقشة العديد من القضايا المهمة معه ولا سيما ملف القضية الفلسطينية، التي شهدت اعتراف العديد من دول العالم بالدولة الفلسطينية عقب النجاح الدبلوماسي للأمير بالشراكة مع فرنسا لدفع العديد من الدول العظمى للاعتراف بها، وبحقوق الفلسطينيين في أراضيهم التاريخية.

من المؤكد أن دبلوماسية الأمير في حث العديد من دول العالم على الاعتراف بفلسطين على الرغم من صعوبة مجرد تخيل هذا الأمر من قبل، إن دلت على شيء فإنها تدل على المكانة السياسية المتصاعدة للمملكة ودورها المتزايد في تحقيق الاستقرار الإقليمي، ودون جدل سيكون حل القضية الفلسطينية المتمثل في أطروحة حل الدولتين حاضراً في سجل زيارات الأمير، ولا يقوم ولي العهد بزيارات روتينية تقليدية كنوع من المجاملات الدبلوماسية التي تمثل جزءاً من الأعراف والتقاليد السياسية الدولية، بل تأتي تتويجاً لجهوده في عقد العديد من الشراكات الاقتصادية والتكنولوجية والصفقات العسكرية، ولا سيما أنها تأتي في ظل مرور منطقة الشرق الأوسط بالكثير من التحديات.

لقد أوضح الرئيس ترمب أن هذه الزيارة أكثر من مجرد اجتماع، وهو ما تجسد في حفاوة الاستقبال اللافتة التي حظى بها الأمير، والتي لا تقتصر على الإعجاب بشخصه، بل تتعلق أيضاً بدوره البارز في تعزيز الاستقرار الإقليمي للمنطقة ككل، فهذه الزيارة من أجل الوطن وتحمل الخير كله للوطن وللمنطقة أيضاً.