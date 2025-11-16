جدة تعيش ليلة ماطرة، عشتُ معها حالة استشعرت معها ما نَزَفَه الشعراء على كورنيشها المبتل شعراً وعذوبة...!!!

المنتخب يلعب مع ساحل العاج على ملعب الإنماء وسجل أبوالشامات هدفاً، فقلت كنت أنوي أن أكون هناك.. لكن الأجواء أخذتني إلى مواقع أخرى، لأكتب للغيم وأنفاس القوايل، تحت صوت الرعد وضوء البرق...!

الناس مستمتعة بالمطر، وناس تعيش حالة غبن بسبب هدف هو الأجمل على الإطلاق....!!!

آخرون في الضفة الأخرى يطاردون الوهم، وهْم سوبر أخذه الأهلي من هناك دون أن يسمح لحكم يغششه أو فار يجامله، فلماذا هذا البكاء....؟؟؟

في عز المطر تسابق أهل جدة للخروج إلى مواقع تضمن لهم الاستمتاع بالمطر....!!

مررت من شارع التحلية لكي آخذ للمطر صورة مع الأهلي، وحاولت لكن الأكيد أنها كانت قصيدة وليس صورة...!

هو بوح أكثر منه صورة تعبيرية الهدف منه التماهي مع اللحظة التي أربكتني بجمالها....!!

... تميز بما شئت لكن لا تتكبر أبداً.. وخاصم من شئت لكن لا تهن أحداً أبداً.. واغضب كما شئت لكن لا تجرح أحداً أبداً....

‏صاحب هذه المقولة متصالح مع نفسه، فلماذا لا نكون مثله...؟؟؟؟

يريدون أن يكونوا (أنا)، وهم ما زالوا لا يفرقون بين الخبر والرأي، هكذا قال أحد أساتذة الإعلام في الإعلام العربي....!!

أعجبتني فهل يا ترى ستعجب الزميل صالح الحمادي....!

أخيراً: غالباً الذي يقذف الحجر بالبئر ينتظر ليسمع صوت ارتطامه بالقاع.. وغالباً من يشتمك ينتظر ردك، فتجاهله حتى يتيقن أن البئر لا قاع لها.