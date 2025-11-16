Jeddah is experiencing a rainy night, and I felt a connection with it that resonated with what poets have spilled on its wet corniche in verses and sweetness...!!!

The national team is playing against Ivory Coast at the Al-Inma Stadium, and Abu al-Shamat scored a goal, so I said I intended to be there... but the atmosphere took me to other places, to write for the clouds and the breaths of the poets, under the sound of thunder and the light of lightning...!

People are enjoying the rain, while some are feeling a sense of injustice because of a goal that is the most beautiful of all....!!!

Others on the other side are chasing an illusion, an illusion of a super that Al-Ahli took from there without allowing a referee to deceive him or a VAR to favor him, so why this crying....???

In the midst of the rain, the people of Jeddah rushed out to places that ensure their enjoyment of the rain....!!

I passed through Tahlia Street to capture a picture of the rain with Al-Ahli, and I tried, but it was definitely a poem rather than a picture...!

It is more of an expression than an illustrative image, aimed at merging with the moment that overwhelmed me with its beauty....!!

... Excel in whatever you want but never be arrogant.. and quarrel with whomever you wish but never belittle anyone.. and be angry as you like but never hurt anyone....

The owner of this saying is at peace with himself, so why can't we be like him...????

They want to be (me), while they still can't distinguish between news and opinion, as one of the media professors in Arab media said....!!

I liked it, so I wonder if my colleague Saleh Al-Hamadi will like it....!

Finally: Usually, the one who throws a stone into the well waits to hear the sound of it hitting the bottom.. and usually, the one who insults you waits for your response, so ignore him until he realizes that the well has no bottom.