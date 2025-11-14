Many people in our Arab and Islamic world have been preoccupied with the Mayor of New York City, Zahran Mamdani. The majority focused more on the new mayor's religion and sect than on what this rising politician represents in terms of political currents, ideas, and concepts. Some forgot that elections in America are based on the fact that most American voters belong either to the Democratic or Republican Party. These voters tend to vote almost automatically for their party's candidate regardless of the individual (for example: a Republican will vote for a Republican, and a Democrat will vote for a Democrat).

The observable reality is that American society is sharply polarized between liberalism (left) and conservatism (right). The "enemy" has become the other party, not just a political opponent. This makes the ideological beliefs of the party fundamental in the voter's choice.

Each party has a platform that defines its positions on key issues such as taxes, healthcare, environmental protection, infrastructure, and social values... Voters cast their ballots based on their general agreement with this platform. In short, the political current (partisanship) is the "container" or "team" that defines the core voter base and the ideological identity of the candidate. Personal beliefs and charisma are merely the "finishing touches" that can attract independent and undecided voters, determining the winner in close races.

Interest in personal matters, beliefs, sectarianism, and regionalism is a dominant phenomenon in our Arab and Islamic societies; it distracts the majority from the roots of public issues and personalizes major issues, ideas, and concepts.

A Muslim or Hindu mayor is not the crux of the matter. The issue is the current that the elected mayor represents. This is why thinkers and activists have paid attention to the victory achieved by Zahran Mamdani; especially since we are in a battle and struggle of ideas and concepts in the United States. Elon Musk's comments about Mamdani's victory highlight the significant impact that the liberal current has achieved. Musk, the billionaire of South African descent, states that this victory represents a political earthquake due to the concepts and values it embodies. Musk felt that Mamdani, in his victory speech, was like someone who had removed the mask he wore during the elections. Therefore, what was said in his speech is, from Musk's perspective, a departure from capitalism and the American system, as Mamdani stated that the system that allowed someone like President Trump to become a millionaire should be replaced with a system that does not allow that. What Mamdani said constitutes, in Musk's opinion, a revolution against the system. Musk asserts that Mamdani's statement, "New York will remain a city for immigrants, a city built by immigrants, and its strength comes from immigrants, and starting tonight, it is led by an immigrant," represents a departure from the American dream for all Americans regardless of their origins, as America is for anyone who resides in it, not just for immigrants. Musk believes that if Mamdani's policies are implemented, especially on a wide scale, they will lead to a catastrophic decline in living standards, not just for the wealthy, but for everyone. Musk's analysis of the speech proves that the fear is from "extreme liberalism" or "anti-capitalism," not from "Islam."

The real danger to our societies is not the existence of a Muslim or non-Muslim mayor in New York, but in how we interpret such an event. If we only focus on celebrating or being concerned about his religious identity, we miss the opportunity to understand the real ideological battle taking place in the West that affects the entire world.