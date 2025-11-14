انشغل كثيرون في عالمنا العربي والإسلامي بعمدة مدينة نيويورك زهران ممداني. اهتمت الأغلبية بديانة العمدة الجديد وطائفته أكثر من الاهتمام بما يمثله هذا السياسي الصاعد من تيارات سياسية وأفكار ومفاهيم. نسي البعض أن الانتخابات في أمريكا تقوم على أساس أن معظم الناخبين الأمريكيين منتمون إما للحزب الديمقراطي أو الجمهوري. هؤلاء الناخبون يصوّتون بشكل شبه آلي لمرشح حزبهم بغض النظر عن الشخص، (مثلًا: جمهوري سيصوت للجمهوري، وديمقراطي سيصوت للديمقراطي).

الواقع المشاهد أن المجتمع الأمريكي مستقطب بشدة بين الليبرالية (يسار) والمحافظة (يمين). أصبح «العدو» هو الحزب الآخر، وليس مجرد خصم سياسي. هذا يجعل المعتقدات الأيديولوجية للحزب أساسية في اختيار الناخب.

كل حزب لديه برنامج (Platform) يحدّد مواقفه من القضايا الرئيسية مثل: الضرائب، الرعاية الصحية، حماية البيئة، البنية التحتية، القيم الاجتماعية... الناخبون يصوّتون بناءً على اتفاقهم مع هذه المنصة بشكل عام. باختصار، التيار السياسي (الحزبية) هو «الوعاء» أو «الفريق» الذي يحدد قاعدة الناخبين الأساسية والهوية الأيديولوجية للمرشح. أما المعتقدات الشخصية والكاريزما فما هما إلا «اللمسات الأخيرة» التي يمكن أن تجذب الناخبين المستقلين والمترددين، وتحدد الفائز في المعارك الضيقة.

الاهتمام بالأمور الشخصية والمعتقدات والطائفية والمناطقية ظاهرة طاغية في مجتمعاتنا العربية والإسلامية؛ تُلهي الأغلبية عن جذور القضايا العامة وتُشَخّصِن القضايا والأفكار والمفاهيم الكبرى.

عمدة مسلم أو هندوسي ليس صلب الموضوع. القضية هي التيار الذي يمثله العمدة المنتخب. لهذا اهتم المفكرون والنشطاء بهذا الفوز الذي حققه زهران ممداني؛ خاصة أننا في معركة وصراع أفكار ومفاهيم في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية. حديث إيلون ماسك عن فوز ممداني يظهر الأثر الكبير الذي حققه التيار الليبرالي. يقول ماسك الملياردير ذو الأصول الجنوب أفريقية إن هذا الفوز يمثل زلزالًا سياسيًا لما يمثله من مفاهيم وقيم. لقد شعر ماسك أن ممداني في حديثه ليلة الانتصار كان كمن قلع القناع الذي كان يرتديه أثناء الانتخابات. لذا فإن ما جاء في خطابه يعد من وجهة نظر ماسك خروجًا عن الرأسمالية والنظام الأمريكي، حيث صرح زهران أن النظام الذي سمح لأمثال الرئيس ترمب بأن يصبح مليونيرًا يجب أن يُستبدل بنظام لا يسمح بذلك. ما قاله ممداني يشكّل في رأي ماسك ثورة ضد النظام. يقول ماسك إن ما قاله زهران «ستظل نيويورك مدينة للمهاجرين، مدينة بناها المهاجرون، وقوتها من المهاجرين، واعتبارًا من هذه الليلة، يقودها مهاجر»، يشكل خروجًا عن الحلم الأمريكي لكل الأمريكيين بغض النظر عن أصولهم، فأمريكا لكل من يقيم فيها وليس للمهاجرين فقط. ويرى إيلون ماسك: لذا، إذا تم تطبيق سياسات ممداني، خاصة على نطاق واسع، فستؤدي إلى تدهور كارثي في مستويات المعيشة، ليس فقط للأثرياء، بل للجميع. تحليل ماسك للخطاب يثبت أن الخوف هو من «الليبرالية المتطرفة» أو «المناهضة للرأسمالية» وليس من «الإسلام».

الخطر الحقيقي على مجتمعاتنا ليس في وجود عمدة مسلم أو غير مسلم في نيويورك، بل في طريقة قراءتنا لمثل هذا الحدث. إذا انشغلنا فقط بالاحتفاء أو الاهتمام بهويته الدينية، فإننا نفوِّت فرصة فهم المعركة الفكرية الحقيقية الدائرة في الغرب والتي تؤثر على العالم أجمع.