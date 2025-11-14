هي حقيقة أنه لا يوجد نص في القرآن ولا السنّة ينص على منع تولية النساء للولايات العامة كالقضاء، والحديث الذي بسببه حرمت النساء من حقهن بالولايات العامة «لما بلغ رسول الله أن أهل فارس قد ملّكوا عليهم بنت كسرى، قال: لن يفلح قوم ولّوا أمرهم امرأة». وهذا الحديث هناك مدخلان لجعل توظيفه ضد حقوق النساء غير صحيح، الأول؛ كما قالت د. سهيلة زين العابدين ابنة إمام الحرم «هذا الحديث لم يرو إلا عن طريق أبو بكرة وهي رواية مفردة، والروايات المفردة لا يُعتد بها بالأحكام، وأبوبكرة محدود بحدّ القذف ولم يتُبْ، وقال الله عمن حُدّ حدّ القذف (.. وَلا تَقْبَلُوا لَهُمْ شَهَادَةً أَبَدًا). وقال له عمر بن الخطاب: «تُبْ أقبل شهادتك»، ولم يتب فقال له «لن نقبل شهادتك» ابن تيمية، دقائق التفسير 4/426 وابن إسحاق. فلا يصح الأخذ بروايته لأن شهادته لا تقبل. وحتى لو قبلت فدار الإفتاء المصرية نشرت رداً على حكم الاستشهاد بالحديث على عدم جواز تولية النساء الولايات العامة 17/ديسمبر/، هذه الدعوى باطلة، والاستدلال عليها بالحديث المذكور غير صحيح. وذكرت أن الحديث هو بمثابة نبوءة عن عدم نجاح حكم ابنة كسرى تحديداً وليس قاعدة عامة عن ولاية جميع النساء.. وقائع الأعيان لا عموم لها. وهو أيضاً قول د. شوقي علام مفتي مصر، ود. آمنة نصير أستاذة العقيدة بالأزهر، وممن أجاز تولي النساء القضاء؛ الإمام الطبري الذي كان له مذهب كالمذاهب الأربعة، وابن حزم، والحسن البصري، وابن القاسم المالكي، ومحمد الشيباني، أبو الفتح بن طَرار، ورواية عن الإمام مالك تحفة الأحوذي وبعض المالكية ابن حجر العسقلاني، والقاضي السعودي محمد الجذلاني وجود المرأة بداخل المنظومة القضائية مرحب به.. والمرأة مؤهلة تأهيلاً كاملاً يتيح لها العمل كقاضية. (الرياض، الإثنين 22/شعبان/1434)، د. أحمد الطيب شيخ الأزهر، وأفتى شيخ الأزهر د. محمد طنطاوي بحق المرأة بتولي رئاسة الدولة والقضاء، د. علي جمعة مفتي مصر؛ وقال: «ورد تولي المرأة منصب قاضية بعصور سابقة بالإسلام، وتولت 90 امرأة بتاريخ الإسلام مناصب قضاء وولاية»، و«يجوز للمرأة أن تتولى رئاسة الدولة»، (الفتاوى الإسلامية من دار الإفتاء المصرية، (36/23-39/72)، د. سعاد صالح أستاذة الشريعة بالأزهر، د. نصر فريد واصل مفتي مصر، د. محمد البوطي، د. الطيب النجار رئيس جامعة الأزهر، د. محمد الغزالي، د. عبدالكريم زيدان، أبو الفرج بن طرار شيخ الشافعية كتاب «أحكام القرآن» لابن عربي/483، د. عادل المراغي، قال ابن نُجيم عن شروط القضاة: «لا تشترط الذكورة» البحر الرائق 6/280،281. وأيضاً قال بمثله علاء الدين الكاساني الحنفي «البدائع». محمد السيواسي الحنفي، شرح فتح القدير 7/298. الشيخ. عطية صقر رئيس لجنة الإفتاء بالأزهر «فتاوى وأحكام للمرأة المسلمة/247». وقال الطبري: «يجوز أن تكون المرأة حاكما على الإطلاق في كل شيء»، «بداية المجتهد» 3/445. وقال: «يجوز للمرأة أن تكون خليفة وأميرة للمؤمنين وقاضية، وكل شيء تتولاه المرأة يصح لها أن تفعل ذلك». أورده عنه ابن رشد وابن قدامة والشوكاني، وابن حزم بكتابه الـمُحَلّى، 8/527-528: «جائز أن تلي المرأة الحكم، وهو قول أبي حنيفة، ورُوِيَ عن عمر بن الخطاب أنه ولّى الشِّفاء -امرأة-على السوق». وبدراسة فقهية لوزارة العدل المصرية حول تعيين المرأة بالقضاء أقرت نص الفتوى التي بتاريخ 22/10/2002 موقعة من شيخ الأزهر د. محمد طنطاوي، ومفتي مصر د. أحمد الطيب، ووزير الأوقاف د. محمود زقزوق وتقول: «لا يوجد نص صريح قاطع من القرآن والسنة يمنع المرأة من تولي القضاء». طالع «الإثبات العلمي لصحة تولي النساء الولايات العامة والقضاء، عكاظ، 31/أكتوبر/2025». «الدراسات العلمية أثبتت أن شهادة النساء تعادل الرجال، عكاظ، 24/أكتوبر/2025».