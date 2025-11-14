It is a fact that there is no text in the Quran or the Sunnah that explicitly prohibits appointing women to public offices such as the judiciary. The hadith that led to women being deprived of their rights to public office states, "When the Messenger of Allah learned that the people of Persia had appointed the daughter of Khosrow as their ruler, he said: 'A people will not succeed who appoint a woman to lead them.'" There are two approaches to argue that using this hadith against women's rights is incorrect. The first, as Dr. Suhailah Zain Al-Abidin, daughter of the Imam of the Sacred Mosque, said: "This hadith was narrated only through Abu Bakrah, and it is a singular narration. Singular narrations are not considered in rulings. Abu Bakrah was subject to the punishment for slander and did not repent, and Allah said about those who are punished for slander (… and do not accept their testimony forever). Umar ibn Al-Khattab said to him: 'Repent, and I will accept your testimony,' but he did not repent, so he said: 'We will not accept your testimony.'" Ibn Taymiyyah, Minutes of Interpretation 4/426, and Ibn Ishaq. Therefore, it is not valid to rely on his narration because his testimony is not accepted. Even if it were accepted, the Egyptian Fatwa Authority published a response to the ruling citing this hadith as a reason for prohibiting women from holding public office on December 17, stating that this claim is baseless, and the argument using the mentioned hadith is incorrect. It noted that the hadith serves as a prophecy about the failure of the rule of Khosrow's daughter specifically, and not as a general rule about the leadership of all women. The occurrences of specific cases do not imply a general rule. This is also the view of Dr. Shawqi Allam, the Mufti of Egypt, and Dr. Amina Nasir, a professor of creed at Al-Azhar, among others who permitted women to hold judicial positions; Imam Al-Tabari, who had a school of thought like the four schools, Ibn Hazm, Al-Hasan Al-Basri, Ibn Al-Qasim Al-Maliki, Muhammad Al-Shaybani, Abu Al-Fath Ibn Tarar, and a narration from Imam Malik, Al-Tuhfa Al-Ahwazi, and some Malikis like Ibn Hajar Al-Asqalani, and Saudi judge Muhammad Al-Judhlani welcomed the presence of women within the judicial system. Women are fully qualified to work as judges. (Riyadh, Monday, 22/8/1434), Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayyib, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, and Sheikh of Al-Azhar Dr. Muhammad Tantawi issued a fatwa affirming a woman's right to hold the presidency and the judiciary. Dr. Ali Gomaa, Mufti of Egypt, said: "Women have held judicial positions in previous Islamic eras, and 90 women have held judicial and leadership positions in Islamic history," and "it is permissible for a woman to assume the presidency." (Islamic Fatwas from the Egyptian Fatwa Authority, (36/23-39/72), Dr. Souad Saleh, Professor of Sharia at Al-Azhar, Dr. Nasr Farid Wasil, Mufti of Egypt, Dr. Muhammad Al-Bouti, Dr. Al-Tayyib Al-Najjar, President of Al-Azhar University, Dr. Muhammad Al-Ghazali, Dr. Abdul Karim Zidan, Abu Al-Faraj Ibn Tarar, Sheikh of the Shafi'is, in the book "Ahkam Al-Quran" by Ibn Arabi/483, Dr. Adel Al-Maraghi, Ibn Nujaym said about the conditions for judges: "Masculinity is not a requirement," Al-Bahr Al-Ra'iq 6/280,281. Al-Dhahabi Al-Kasani, the Hanafi, also stated similarly in "Al-Badai." Muhammad Al-Siyawasi, the Hanafi, in Sharh Fath Al-Qadir 7/298. Sheikh Atiyah Saqr, head of the Fatwa Committee at Al-Azhar, "Fatwas and Rulings for Muslim Women/247." Al-Tabari said: "It is permissible for a woman to be a ruler in everything," "Bidayat Al-Mujtahid" 3/445. He also said: "It is permissible for a woman to be a caliph and a leader of the believers and a judge, and everything a woman undertakes is valid for her to do." This was cited by Ibn Rushd, Ibn Qudamah, Al-Shawkani, and Ibn Hazm in his book Al-Muhalla, 8/527-528: "It is permissible for a woman to hold judicial office, which is the opinion of Abu Hanifah, and it was narrated that Umar ibn Al-Khattab appointed Al-Shifa - a woman - over the market." A legal study by the Egyptian Ministry of Justice regarding the appointment of women to the judiciary confirmed the text of the fatwa dated October 22, 2002, signed by Sheikh of Al-Azhar Dr. Muhammad Tantawi, Mufti of Egypt Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayyib, and Minister of Awqaf Dr. Mahmoud Zaqzouq, stating: "There is no explicit and conclusive text from the Quran and Sunnah that prevents women from holding judicial positions." See "Scientific Evidence for the Validity of Women Holding Public Offices and the Judiciary, Okaz, October 31, 2025." "Scientific studies have proven that women's testimony is equivalent to men's, Okaz, October 24, 2025."