في كتب الاقتصاد نقرأ حقائق وكأنها وصفات دقيقة ونظن في ذات الوقت أننا سنشاهدها على أرض الواقع بمجرد أن نغلق تلك الكتب، غير أن الواقع يقدّم مشهدًا مختلفًا تمامًا. على سبيل المثال؛ إذا خُفِّضت أسعار الفائدة يحفّز الاستثمار، وإذا ارتفع الإنفاق الحكومي تسارع معه بالتوازي النمو الاقتصادي، وإذا تحسّن الانضباط المالي ارتفعت الثقة. فكم من سياسة وُصفت في انطلاقتها أنها حكيمة إلى أنها انتهت إلى نتائج غير مرغوب بها، وكم من إصلاح اقتصادي كنا نظن أنه مكتمل الأركان اصطدم بجدار الواقع السياسي أو الاجتماعي قبل أن يؤتي ثماره. والسؤال الذي يتكرر في أروقة صُنّاع القرار هو؛ لماذا تفشل السياسات الاقتصادية الجيدة أحياناً؟

على الرغم من أن هناك مبررات لفرضية ثبات العوامل الأخرى عند التحليل الاقتصادي، إلا أنها أثبتت جمودها وعدم جدواها في رسم السياسات الاقتصادية، وخاصة في ظل عالم اقتصادي متغيّر بين الفينة والأخرى. فالنماذج الاقتصادية تفترض أن الأفراد عقلانيون، وأن الأسواق مرنة، وأن المؤسسات في غاية الاستقرار، لكنها في الواقع ليست كذلك. فالمستهلك يتصرف أحياناً بدافع الخوف لا المنفعة، ورجل الأعمال قد يتردد أمام غموض المستقبل، والبيروقراطية قد تفرغ الإصلاح من محتواه. وهنا يحدث الانفصال بين العقل الاقتصادي في النموذج والعقل الإنساني في الواقع.

الأمر الآخر، السياسة الجيدة تحتاج إلى أوركسترا متناغمة من مؤسسات مالية ونقدية ورقابية، ولكن حين تعزف كل جهة لحنها الخاص، تضيع النغمة الإصلاحية. فكم من برامج إصلاحية مالية تعطلت في العديد من الدول العالمية لأن وزارة المالية والبنك المركزي لم يتحركا بإيقاع واحد، أو لأن الأنظمة المساندة لم تواكب التغيير في الوقت المناسب.

السياسية الاقتصادية الناجحة ليست فقط أن تكون صحيحة في جوهرها، بل أن تُطبّق في اللحظة المناسبة. فالتحفيز المالي مثلاً قد يكون علاجًا في أوقات الركود، لكنه يصبح وقودًا للتضخم في فترات الازدهار. وكما الحال في الطب، لا تكفي جودة الدواء، بل يجب أن يُعطى في التوقيت الصحيح وبالجرعة المناسبة.

هناك أيضاً العامل السلوكي والنفسي، الذي يتزايد تأثيره في عصر وسائل التواصل الحديثة بمختلف أنواعها «السوشل ميديا» والأسواق المترابطة. فالتوقعات تشكّل نصف الاقتصاد، والثقة تشكّل نصف النجاح. فإذا فقد المواطن أو المستثمر ثقته في جدوى السياسات، فإن أي إجراءات مهما كانت مدروسة ستفقد أثرها، لذلك باتت إدارة التوقعات والتواصل الاقتصادي الفعّال جزءًا أساسياً من السياسة الاقتصادية الحديثة. ولا يمكن إغفال البيئة المؤسسية والسياسية التي تحكم نجاح أي سياسة. فالإصلاح يحتاج إلى جهاز إداري قادر على التنفيذ، ونظام تشريعي مرن، وإرادة سياسية مستقرة. فكم من خطط مالية طموحة تعطلت بسبب ضعف الكفاءة أو تضارب المصالح أو مقاومة التغيير.

ولا بد من التأكيد على أن فشل السياسات الجيدة لا يعني أن النظريات الاقتصادية خاطئة، بل يعني أن الواقع أعقد من أن يُختزل في نموذج. فالاقتصاد ليس علماً رياضياً فحسب، بل نظام اجتماعي وسياسي متكامل تحكمه العواطف والمصالح والتوقعات. ولذا فإن نجاح السياسة لا يقاس فقط بما تحققه من أرقام في التقارير، بل بقدرتها على فهم الواقع كما هو، وتطويعه كما ينبغي، وتحقيق التوازن بين الممكن والمطلوب.