في زمن التحوّلات الكبرى والانفتاح الواسع الذي يشهده الإعلام الحديث، يصبح الحديث عن القيم الإعلامية ضرورة لا ترفاً، لأنها تمثّل الضابط الأخلاقي والمهني الذي يحمي المهنة من الانزلاق نحو الفوضى والابتذال. فالقيم الإعلامية ليست مفهوماً مبتكراً داخل هذا الحقل وحده، بل هي امتداد لمنظومة القيم الإنسانية التي تضبط سلوك البشر وتوجههم منذ الأزل.

إن القيم في جوهرها قوانين غير مكتوبة، تهذّب أرواحنا وتنظّم حياتنا وتمنح العمل معناه الأسمى. ولهذا كانت الرسالات السماوية عبر التاريخ تركّز على القيم أكثر من أي شيء آخر، لأنها أساس البناء الإنساني، وبدونها تتحوّل الحياة إلى فوضى عدمية. فصلاح النفس، كما يعلمنا الدين، هو أصل صلاح المجتمعات، ومنه تتشكّل منظومة القيم التي تفرعت إلى مجالات الحياة كافة، ومنها الإعلام.

ومن هذا المنطلق، فإن الإعلام حين يفقد قيمه، يفقد روحه. فالمهنية هي تاج القيم الإعلامية، وإذا غابت عن المؤسسة الإعلامية، تحوّلت إلى عنصر هدم لصورة الوطن والمواطن معاً. وما نشهده اليوم من تغيّرات عميقة في قيم المجتمعات انعكس بالضرورة على القيم الإعلامية، فأصابها اضطراب المفاهيم وتبدّل الأولويات.

لقد ظهر ما يسمى بـ«الإعلام الجديد»، وهو أمر طبيعي في دورة الحياة وتطوّر أدواتها، فكما يتجدّد النهر بتدفقه، يتجدّد الإعلام بتقنياته. غير أن هذا التجدّد لم يخلُ من تحديات قاسية؛ إذ أفرز أنماطاً جديدة من الممارسة لا تمت بصلة إلى روح المهنة، وأسهم في ترويج قيم دخيلة، أضعفت الحس الأخلاقي والمصداقية المهنية.

في الماضي، كانت الكلمة تمر عبر مراحل من التدقيق والمراجعة قبل أن ترى النور، وكان المذيع يخضع لتدريب مكثف قبل أن يظهر على الشاشة، في دورة مهنية متقنة تحفظ هيبة الرسالة الإعلامية. أما اليوم، فقد انهارت الحدود، وأصبح بإمكان أي شخص أن يقول ما يشاء، وقتما يشاء، وأينما يشاء. ومع تكرار هذا الفعل، بدأ الجيل الجديد يعتاد على مظاهر الانفلات وكأنها قانون حياة.

لقد أضعف هذا الانفتاح قيم الحياء والمهنية والتقاليد، حتى صرنا أمام مشهد إعلامي متداخل، تختلط فيه الحقيقة بالضوضاء، وتُستبدل فيه الخبرة بالصخب. ولعل أبرز مظاهر هذه التحوّلات أن بعض من يتصدّرون المشهد الإعلامي اليوم، لم يمروا عبر المسار المهني المعروف، بل جاءوا من فضاء الشهرة الرقمية، يحملون تأثيراً كبيراً، لكن بلا وعي حقيقي بمسؤولية الكلمة وأمانة الرسالة.

القيم الإعلامية -في جوهرها- هي المصداقية، النزاهة، والأمانة. وهي لا تختلف عن قيم أي مهنة أخرى، لكنها في الإعلام تحمل وزناً مضاعفاً، لأن الإعلام هو مرآة المجتمع وصوته أمام العالم.

إن الإعلام الجديد ليس بديلاً عن الإعلام التقليدي، بل هو وسيلة جديدة لنقل المحتوى ذاته. فالمهنة باقية، وإن تغيّرت أدواتها، وستبقى هي المرجع الأوثق في لحظات الحقيقة الكبرى. والتحدي اليوم ليس في مقاومة التغيير، بل في صون القيم التي تحفظ للمهنة معناها، وللكلمة وزنها، وللحق مكانته.

فالقيم الإعلامية ليست شعاراً، بل مسؤولية، وسلوك، وإيمان عميق بأن الكلمة الصادقة قادرة على البناء، كما أن الكلمة العابثة قادرة على الهدم.