In an era of major transformations and the wide openness witnessed by modern media, discussing media values becomes a necessity rather than a luxury, as they represent the ethical and professional guidelines that protect the profession from slipping into chaos and triviality. Media values are not an innovative concept within this field alone; rather, they are an extension of the system of human values that has governed human behavior and direction since time immemorial.

At their core, values are unwritten laws that refine our souls, organize our lives, and give work its highest meaning. This is why divine messages throughout history have focused on values more than anything else, as they are the foundation of human construction, and without them, life turns into a chaotic void. The righteousness of the soul, as religion teaches us, is the root of societal righteousness, from which a system of values is formed that branches out into all areas of life, including media.

From this perspective, when media loses its values, it loses its spirit. Professionalism is the crown of media values, and if it is absent from a media institution, it transforms into a destructive element for both the image of the nation and the citizen. What we are witnessing today of profound changes in societal values has inevitably reflected on media values, leading to a disturbance of concepts and a shift in priorities.

What is referred to as "new media" has emerged, which is a natural occurrence in the cycle of life and the development of its tools; just as a river renews itself with its flow, media renews itself with its technologies. However, this renewal has not been without harsh challenges; it has produced new patterns of practice that bear no relation to the spirit of the profession and has contributed to the promotion of alien values that have weakened ethical sensitivity and professional credibility.

In the past, words would go through stages of scrutiny and review before seeing the light, and the broadcaster would undergo intensive training before appearing on screen, in a professional cycle that preserves the dignity of the media message. Today, however, boundaries have collapsed, and anyone can say whatever they want, whenever they want, and wherever they want. With the repetition of this act, the new generation has begun to get accustomed to manifestations of lawlessness as if they were a law of life.

This openness has weakened the values of modesty, professionalism, and traditions, leading us to a convoluted media scene where truth mixes with noise, and expertise is replaced by clamor. Perhaps the most prominent manifestation of these transformations is that some who dominate the media scene today have not gone through the known professional path; rather, they have come from the realm of digital fame, carrying significant influence but lacking a true awareness of the responsibility of words and the trust of the message.

Media values - at their core - are credibility, integrity, and honesty. They do not differ from the values of any other profession, but in media, they carry a multiplied weight because media is the mirror of society and its voice before the world.

The new media is not a substitute for traditional media; rather, it is a new means of conveying the same content. The profession remains, even if its tools have changed, and it will continue to be the most reliable reference in moments of great truth. The challenge today is not to resist change but to preserve the values that give the profession its meaning, the word its weight, and the truth its place.

Media values are not a slogan but a responsibility, a behavior, and a deep belief that a truthful word is capable of building, just as a frivolous word is capable of destroying.