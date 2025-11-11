جاء نظام المعاملات المدنية ليعيد صياغة فهمنا القانوني لمبدأ التعويض عن الضرر، وليضع إطارا واضحا ينظم العلاقة بين المتضرر ومن تسبب في الإضرار به، بعد سنوات كانت فيها القواعد المدنية تعتمد على اجتهادات متفرقة أو على مبادئ لم تجمعها مظلة واحدة. واليوم أصبح التعويض منظومة متكاملة تبدأ من تعريف الضرر، وتمر بأدوات الإثبات، وتنتهي بسلطة القاضي في تقدير التعويض وفق معايير محددة لا تترك مجالا للغموض أو التقدير المنفلت.


النظام قدّم رؤية دقيقة لمعنى الضرر، ففرّق بين المادي منه والمعنوي، وأكد أن كليهما محل حماية قانونية. الضرر المادي يدخل فيه كل خسارة مالية، أو تلف مال، أو فوات منفعة كان من المتوقع حصولها وفق مجرى الأمور العادي. بينما يشمل الضرر المعنوي كل ما يمس كرامة الإنسان وسمعته ومكانته الاجتماعية، وهو جانب كان يثير جدلا واسعا قبل صدور النظام، إلى أن جاء النص ليحسم مسألة استحقاق التعويض عنه بشكل صريح، ويمنح المتضرر حق المطالبة بما يلائم حجم الإساءة التي تعرض لها.


غير أن مجرد تحقق ضرر لا يعني بالضرورة نشوء حق في التعويض، فالنظام ربط ذلك بضرورة وجود علاقة سببية واضحة، بحيث يكون الضرر نتيجة مباشرة للفعل الضار، وأن يكون هذا الضرر متوقعا في حدود السلوك المعتاد. وهذا المنهج التشريعي جاء ليضبط المسؤولية المدنية، ويمنع تحميل الأشخاص نتائج استثنائية أو غير مألوفة لم يكن بالإمكان توقعها. فالعلاقة السببية هي الميزان الذي يحدد حجم المسؤولية، وهي التي تمنع فتح الباب أمام المطالبات المبالغ فيها والتي لا تتناسب مع الواقع.


ويمتد النظام ليعالج مسألة تقدير التعويض، فيقرر أن الغاية من التعويض هي جبر الضرر وليس إثراء المتضرر. فالعدالة لا تتحقق بتحميل المسؤول ما يفوق الضرر الواقع فعلا، كما لا تتحقق بترك المتضرر دون إنصاف. ومن هنا تظهر أهمية دور المحكمة التي قدّر لها النظام مساحة تقدير محسوبة، تستند فيها إلى قواعد موضوعية لا مجرد الانطباع. وفي حال ثبت أصل الضرر وصعب تحديد قيمته بشكل دقيق، منح النظام المحكمة صلاحية تقديره بما يتناسب مع حجم الخسارة وما يوضحه تقرير الخبراء أو الأدلة المتاحة.


ومع تطور الحياة الرقمية والعقود الحديثة، كان لا بد أن يواكب النظام ذلك، فاعتمد الأدلة الإلكترونية بكافة صورها، من مراسلات رقمية وسجلات إلكترونية وتقارير فنية. وهذا التطور جعل الإثبات أكثر دقة، وساهم في تقليل مساحة الإنكار ورفع كفاءة التقاضي، خصوصا في النزاعات التجارية التي تعتمد على البيانات الإلكترونية.


كما تناول النظام حالة تعدد المسؤولين عن الضرر، فنص على مسؤوليتهم التضامنية تجاه المتضرر، الأمر الذي يختصر الطريق على صاحب الحق ويمنحه حماية عملية، ثم يتيح بعد ذلك لكل مسؤول أن يرجع على الآخرين بقدر نصيبه في الفعل. وهذه الصياغة تمثل نقلة مهمة في القضايا التي يكون الضرر فيها نتاج عمل مشترك أو سلسلة من الأفعال.


وفي عمق هذا التنظيم، تظهر رؤية النظام التي أرست مبادئ جديدة للعدالة المدنية، رؤية تقوم على وضوح النصوص، وتحديد نطاق المسؤولية، ومنح المتضرر حقه دون غلو، وتمكين القاضي من الوصول إلى تقدير عادل يعتمد على معايير موضوعية، لا على تقديرات شخصية. وبذلك يصبح التعويض أداة لإعادة التوازن بين الأطراف، لا سلاحا للمبالغة ولا وسيلة للتهرب من المسؤولية.


لقد فتح نظام المعاملات المدنية مرحلة جديدة في فهمنا للضرر والتعويض، وقدم إطارا عصريا ينسجم مع المعايير الدولية، ويعزز الثقة في البيئة الاقتصادية والقضائية. وإذا كانت الأنظمة الحديثة تقاس بقدرتها على خلق وضوح تشريعي واستقرار في التعاملات، فإن هذا النظام قد نجح في وضع أساس قانوني متين يعيد للقواعد المدنية مكانتها، ويمنح الممارس القانوني نموذجا أكثر دقة واحترافية في التعامل مع قضايا المسؤولية والتعويض.