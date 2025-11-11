The Civil Transactions System has come to reshape our legal understanding of the principle of compensation for harm, establishing a clear framework that regulates the relationship between the harmed party and the one who caused the harm, after years in which civil rules relied on scattered interpretations or principles that were not unified under a single umbrella. Today, compensation has become a comprehensive system that starts with defining harm, passes through evidentiary tools, and ends with the judge's authority to assess compensation according to specific criteria that leave no room for ambiguity or unfettered estimation.



The system has provided an accurate vision of the meaning of harm, distinguishing between material and moral harm, and affirming that both are subject to legal protection. Material harm includes any financial loss, damage to property, or loss of expected benefits according to the normal course of events. Meanwhile, moral harm encompasses anything that affects a person's dignity, reputation, and social status, a facet that sparked extensive debate before the system was enacted, until the text explicitly resolved the issue of entitlement to compensation for it, granting the harmed party the right to claim what corresponds to the magnitude of the offense they suffered.



However, the mere occurrence of harm does not necessarily mean the emergence of a right to compensation, as the system links this to the necessity of a clear causal relationship, such that the harm is a direct result of the harmful act, and that this harm is foreseeable within the limits of usual behavior. This legislative approach aims to regulate civil liability and prevent holding individuals accountable for exceptional or unusual outcomes that could not have been anticipated. The causal relationship is the scale that determines the extent of liability, and it prevents opening the door to exaggerated claims that do not align with reality.



The system also addresses the issue of assessing compensation, stating that the purpose of compensation is to remedy the harm, not to enrich the harmed party. Justice is not achieved by imposing on the responsible party more than the actual harm incurred, nor is it achieved by leaving the harmed party without redress. Herein lies the importance of the court's role, which the system has allotted a calculated space for assessment, relying on objective rules rather than mere impressions. In cases where the existence of harm is established but its value is difficult to determine precisely, the system grants the court the authority to estimate it in accordance with the extent of the loss and what is clarified by expert reports or available evidence.



With the evolution of digital life and modern contracts, the system had to keep pace with this, adopting electronic evidence in all its forms, including digital correspondence, electronic records, and technical reports. This development has made evidence more precise, contributed to reducing the scope for denial, and increased the efficiency of litigation, especially in commercial disputes that rely on electronic data.



The system also addressed the case of multiple parties responsible for the harm, stipulating their joint liability towards the harmed party, which shortens the path for the rightful owner and provides them with practical protection, while allowing each responsible party to seek recourse from others in proportion to their share in the act. This formulation represents an important shift in cases where the harm results from joint action or a series of acts.



At the core of this regulation lies the system's vision that has established new principles for civil justice, a vision based on the clarity of texts, defining the scope of liability, granting the harmed party their right without excess, and enabling the judge to reach a fair assessment based on objective criteria, rather than personal estimates. Thus, compensation becomes a tool for restoring balance between the parties, not a weapon for exaggeration or a means of evading responsibility.



The Civil Transactions System has opened a new phase in our understanding of harm and compensation, providing a modern framework that aligns with international standards and enhances confidence in the economic and judicial environment. If modern systems are measured by their ability to create legislative clarity and stability in transactions, then this system has succeeded in laying a solid legal foundation that restores the status of civil rules and provides legal practitioners with a more precise and professional model for dealing with issues of liability and compensation.