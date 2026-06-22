ما بدأ كبلاغ روتيني وعادي جداً تلقته السلطات عن شاحنة تشتعل فيها النيران على جانب طريق ناءٍ في أستراليا، انتهى بكشف واحدة من أخطر وأعقد عمليات تهريب المخدرات في تاريخ البلاد بالكامل، وضبط شحنة كوكايين هائلة تقدر قيمتها بمئات الملايين من الدولارات.
وفي عملية وصفتها السلطات الأسترالية الرسمية بأنها الأكبر والأضخم على الإطلاق في تاريخها، أعلنت الشرطة الفيدرالية مصادرة 2.7 طن من الكوكايين النقي، بقيمة سوقية 816 مليون دولار أسترالي، وذلك بعد تحقيق أمني معقد امتد لأسابيع وفكك شبكة تهريب دولية شديدة التنظيم.
المفاجأة الصادمة أن خيط القضية الأول لم يبدأ من الموانئ الكبرى أو نقاط التفتيش الحدودية، بل بدأ من عثور رجال الأمن على نحو 40 كيلوغراماً من الكوكايين مخبأة قرب منطقة "ماكاي" في ولاية كوينزلاند، وذلك أثناء التعامل مع حادثة شاحنة محترقة أثار سلوكها وتوقيت اشتعالها شكوكاً واسعة لدى المحققين.
ومن تلك اللحظة الخاطفة، بدأت الأجهزة الأمنية تتبع مسار الشحنة بدقة متناهية، لتقود التحقيقات المكثفة إلى عقار شبه ريفي يقع غرب مدينة سيدني.
وعند مداهمة العقار الريفي، اكتشف المحققون مخابئ سرية محفورة بعناية تحت الأرض وأرضيات مزيفة صُممت باحترافية شديدة لإخفاء أطنان من المخدرات بعيداً عن أعين رجال القانون.
وخلال المداهمة الأمنية السريعة، حاول رجلان يبلغان من العمر 21 و25 عاماً الفرار والهروب من الموقع، إلا أن قوات الأمن أحكمت قبضتها عليهما وتمكنت من اعتقالهما، حيث وُجهت إليهما رسمياً تهم حيازة كمية تجارية ضخمة من المخدرات، وهي جريمة كبرى قد تصل عقوبتها في القانون الأسترالي إلى السجن المؤبد.
وكشفت التحقيقات المعمقة أن الشحنة المليارية وصلت إلى المياه الأسترالية عبر سفينة شحن ضخمة قبالة الحاجز المرجاني العظيم، قبل أن يتم نقل الأطنان بواسطة قوارب صغيرة وسريعة إلى اليابسة، ومن ثم تهريبها براً لمسافات طويلة عبر الساحل الشرقي وصولاً إلى المخابئ السرية في سيدني.
ولم تتوقف نتائج هذه الضربة الأمنية عند هذا الحد، إذ أسفرت التحقيقات المتشعبة المرتبطة بذات القضية عن اعتقال ستة أشخاص إضافيين، وضبط 138 كيلوغراماً من الكوكايين و142 كيلوغراماً من مادة الميثامفيتامين المخدرة في مواقع أخرى متفرقة.
وأكدت الشرطة الفيدرالية الأسترالية أن هذه العملية كشفت مستوى غير مسبوق من التخطيط والاحترافية العالية لدى شبكات الجريمة المنظمة العابرة للحدود، مشيرة إلى أن التحقيقات لا تزال مستمرة على نطاق دولي لتحديد الجهة الرئيسية التي تقف خلف هذه الشحنة القياسية والمسارات العالمية المستخدمة لإدخالها.