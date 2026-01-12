Instagram has experienced a widespread security breach that exposed personal information of approximately 17.5 million users worldwide, according to warnings issued by the cybersecurity company Malwarebytes after detecting the data leak.

According to expert analysis, the leaked data includes usernames, email addresses, phone numbers, and possibly partial addresses of residences, making millions of accounts vulnerable to digital fraud attempts, such as phishing or identity theft. Evidence shows that hackers originally exploited a vulnerability in Instagram's application programming interfaces (APIs) dating back to 2024 to collect the information.

Many users have reported receiving unsolicited password reset messages in recent months, which experts have linked to the leak, as attackers can use this data to send malicious links or execute social engineering attacks.

Despite the seriousness of the leak, Meta issued an official clarification denying that its systems had been subjected to a direct technical breach, asserting that what occurred was related to password reset requests from external sources and not a leak from its core databases.

Security experts warn that the stolen information could be exploited in multiple attacks, given that it contains personal contact data that can be combined with other fraud methods, such as fake verification messages or phone number swapping attacks.

Experts advise users to enable two-factor authentication, regularly change their passwords, and monitor for any unusual activity in their accounts, especially after receiving unjustified reset messages.