تعرضت منصة إنستغرام لخرق أمني واسع النطاق، كشف عن معلومات شخصية لنحو 17.5 مليون مستخدم حول العالم، وفق تحذيرات أصدرتها شركة الأمن السيبراني Malwarebytes بعد رصد تسريب البيانات.

وبحسب تحليل الخبراء، تضم البيانات المسربة أسماء المستخدمين، وعناوين البريد الإلكتروني، وأرقام الهواتف، وربما عناوين جزئية لأماكن الإقامة، ما يجعل ملايين الحسابات عرضة لمحاولات الاحتيال الرقمي، مثل التصيد الاحتيالي أو سرقة الهوية. وتُظهر الأدلة، أن المتسللين استغلوا في الأصل ثغرة في واجهات برمجة التطبيقات (API) في «إنستغرام» تعود إلى عام 2024 لجمع المعلومات.

وقد أبلغ العديد من المستخدمين عن تلقيهم رسائل إعادة تعيين كلمة المرور غير المطلوبة في الأشهر الأخيرة، وهو ما ربطه الخبراء بعملية التسريب، إذ يمكن للمهاجمين استخدام هذه البيانات لإرسال روابط خبيثة أو تنفيذ هجمات هندسة اجتماعية.

ورغم خطورة التسريب، أصدرت «ميتا» توضيحًا رسميًا نفت فيه أن تكون أنظمتها قد تعرضت لاختراق تقني مباشر، واعتبرت أن ما حدث يتعلق بطلبات إعادة تعيين كلمات المرور من مصادر خارجية وليس تسربًا في قواعدها الأساسية.

ويحذّر خبراء الأمن من أن المعلومات المسروقة يمكن أن تُستغل في هجمات متعددة، لما تحويه من بيانات اتصال شخصية يمكن دمجها مع طرق احتيال أخرى، مثل رسائل التحقق المزيفة أو هجمات تبديل رقم الهاتف.

وينصح المختصون المستخدمين بتفعيل المصادقة الثنائية وتغيير كلمات المرور بانتظام، ومراقبة أي نشاط غير معتاد في الحسابات، خصوصاً بعد تلقي رسائل إعادة التعيين غير المبررة.