جاءت مدينة لندن على رأس ترشيح «أفضل المدن في العالم لعام 2026»، الصادر عن شركة Resonance Consultancy المتخصّصة في أبحاث المدن والتحول الحضري، بعد أن قارنت أكثر من 400 مدينة يزيد عدد سكانها على مليون نسمة، اعتماداً على ثلاثة معايير رئيسية هي: قابلية العيش، الجاذبية (lovability) والازدهار الاقتصادي.

وأظهرت البيانات، أن لندن حقّقت التصنيف الأوّل للعام الحادي عشر على التوالي، تشمل مطارات عالمية، أما من حيث تكلفة المعيشة فإن التقرير أشار إلى أنّ متوسط تكلفة المعيشة في لندن بلغ نحو 1,393 دولاراً شهرياً، في حين بلغ متوسط الإيجار 3,112 دولاراً شهرياً، ووجبة لشخصين نحو 104.50 دولار، بينما سعر فنجان كابتشينو بلغ نحو 5.27 دولار، ما يعكس مستوى معيشياً مرتفعاً إلى حدٍّ ما ضمن تصنيف الأفضليات.

ويُشير التقرير إلى أن لندن احتلّت المرتبة الأولى ضمن فئة «ازدهار» الاقتصاد، والثانية في «جاذبية المدينة» والثالثة في «قابلية العيش».

من بين المدن الأخرى التي احتلّت المراكز الأربعة العليا: نيويورك في المرتبة الثانية تعداد سكانها نحو 19.94 مليون، ثم باريس في المرتبة الثالثة بعدد سكان نحو 13.1 مليون، ثم طوكيو في المرتبة الرابعة بعدد سكان نحو 36.6 مليون، تليها مدريد خامسة بعدد سكان نحو 6.9 مليون.