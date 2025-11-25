The city of London topped the nomination for "Best Cities in the World for 2026," issued by Resonance Consultancy, a company specializing in urban research and transformation, after comparing more than 400 cities with populations exceeding one million, based on three main criteria: livability, lovability, and economic prosperity.

The data showed that London achieved the first ranking for the eleventh consecutive year, which includes global airports. As for the cost of living, the report indicated that the average cost of living in London reached about $1,393 per month, while the average rent was $3,112 per month, and a meal for two was about $104.50, while the price of a cappuccino was around $5.27, reflecting a relatively high standard of living within the preferences ranking.

The report indicates that London ranked first in the "Economic Prosperity" category, second in "City Lovability," and third in "Livability."

Among the other cities that occupied the top four positions: New York in second place with a population of about 19.94 million, followed by Paris in third place with a population of about 13.1 million, then Tokyo in fourth place with a population of about 36.6 million, and Madrid in fifth place with a population of about 6.9 million.