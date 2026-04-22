The Board of Directors of the Saudi Sports Arbitration Center issued several decisions, which included the establishment of a specialized arbitration chamber to consider appeals against decisions issued by the Club Licensing Appeals Committee of the Saudi Professional League and the First Division League, in addition to approving the procedural rules of the chamber, publishing them on the official website of the center, and appointing a president for it.



The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the center, Dr. Mohammed bin Nasser Basem, indicated that the establishment of the specialized arbitration chamber for club licensing disputes and the approval of its procedural rules comes as an extension of the center's efforts to develop institutional and procedural frameworks for justice, and as a manifestation of the center's commitment to building specialized arbitration pathways that respond to the nature of sports disputes and their requirements, supporting integration with relevant sports entities, in a way that serves the stability of the sports sector.