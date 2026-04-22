أصدر مجلس إدارة مركز التحكيم الرياضي السعودي عدة قرارات تمثلت في إنشاء غرفة التحكيم المختصة بالنظر في طلبات الاستئناف على القرارات الصادرة من لجنة استئناف تراخيص الأندية برابطة الدوري السعودي للمحترفين ورابطة دوري الدرجة الأولى، إلى جانب اعتماد قواعد الغرفة الإجرائية، ونشرها على الموقع الإلكتروني الرسمي للمركز، وتعيين رئيس لها.


وبيّن رئيس مجلس إدارة المركز، الدكتور محمد بن ناصر باصم، أن إنشاء غرفة التحكيم المختصة بمنازعات تراخيص الأندية واعتماد قواعدها الإجرائية يأتي امتداداً لجهود المركز في تطوير الأطر المؤسسية والإجرائية للعدالة، وتجسيداً لحرص المركز على بناء مسارات تحكيمية متخصصة تستجيب لطبيعة المنازعات الرياضية ومتطلباتها، وتدعم التكامل مع الجهات الرياضية ذات العلاقة، بما يخدم استقرار القطاع الرياضي.