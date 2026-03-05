The Arsenal team achieved a valuable away victory against their host Brighton with a score of one goal to none, in the 29th round of the English Premier League, yesterday Wednesday.



Bukayo Saka scored the only goal of the match in the ninth minute, after a powerful shot that deflected off a defender and changed direction, deceiving the goalkeeper Verbruggen, who was surprised as the ball passed between his legs, securing 3 precious points for Arsenal in the fierce battle for the top of the Premier League with Manchester City.



Arsenal raised their points total to 67, 7 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, noting that City has played only 29 matches compared to 30 for Arsenal.



As for Brighton, they suffered their 10th loss and remained at 37 points in twelfth place.