حقق فريق أرسنال فوزاً ثميناً خارج ملعبه على حساب مضيفه برايتون بهدف دون مقابل، ضمن منافسات الجولة التاسعة والعشرين من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم، أمس الأربعاء.


وسجل بوكايو ساكا هدف المباراة الوحيد في الدقيقة التاسعة، بعد تسديدة قوية ارتطمت بالمدافع وتغير اتجاهها لتخدع الحارس فيريروجن الذي تفاجأ بمرور الكرة من بين قدميه، ليحسم أرسنال 3 نقاط ثمينة في الصراع المحتدم على صدارة الدوري الإنجليزي، مع مانشستر سيتي.


ورفع أرسنال رصيده إلى 67 نقطة بفارق 7 نقاط عن مانشستر سيتي الوصيف، علماً بأن سيتي لعب 29 مباراة فقط مقابل 30 لأرسنال.


أما برايتون ، فقد تلقى الخسارة الـ10 وتجمد رصيده عند 37 نقطة في المركز الثاني عشر.