حقق فريق أرسنال فوزاً ثميناً خارج ملعبه على حساب مضيفه برايتون بهدف دون مقابل، ضمن منافسات الجولة التاسعة والعشرين من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم، أمس الأربعاء.
وسجل بوكايو ساكا هدف المباراة الوحيد في الدقيقة التاسعة، بعد تسديدة قوية ارتطمت بالمدافع وتغير اتجاهها لتخدع الحارس فيريروجن الذي تفاجأ بمرور الكرة من بين قدميه، ليحسم أرسنال 3 نقاط ثمينة في الصراع المحتدم على صدارة الدوري الإنجليزي، مع مانشستر سيتي.
ورفع أرسنال رصيده إلى 67 نقطة بفارق 7 نقاط عن مانشستر سيتي الوصيف، علماً بأن سيتي لعب 29 مباراة فقط مقابل 30 لأرسنال.
أما برايتون ، فقد تلقى الخسارة الـ10 وتجمد رصيده عند 37 نقطة في المركز الثاني عشر.
The Arsenal team achieved a valuable away victory against their host Brighton with a score of one goal to none, in the 29th round of the English Premier League, yesterday Wednesday.
Bukayo Saka scored the only goal of the match in the ninth minute, after a powerful shot that deflected off a defender and changed direction, deceiving the goalkeeper Verbruggen, who was surprised as the ball passed between his legs, securing 3 precious points for Arsenal in the fierce battle for the top of the Premier League with Manchester City.
Arsenal raised their points total to 67, 7 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, noting that City has played only 29 matches compared to 30 for Arsenal.
As for Brighton, they suffered their 10th loss and remained at 37 points in twelfth place.