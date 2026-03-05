قلب فريق تشيلسي تأخره من أمام مضيفه أستون فيلا بهدف لفوز قوي برباعية، وذلك في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على ملعب فيلا بارك ضمن لقاءات الجولة 29 للدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز.


بدأ اللقاء سريعاً من أصحاب الأرض والجمهور وتمكن نجم أستون فيلا دوغلاس لويز من إحراز الهدف الأول لفريقه بعد مرور دقيقتين فقط من بداية المباراة، ولكن تشيلسي تمكن من قلب النتيجة بواسطة نجم اللقاء الأول جواو بيدر، إذ أحرز هدف التعادل في الدقيقة 35 ومن ثم أضاف الهدف الثاني له ولفريقه قبل نهاية الشوط الأول (د: 45+6)، وفي الشوط الثاني ضاعف كول بالمر النتيجة بتسجيله للهدف الثالث (د: 55)، قبل أن يعود جواو بيدرو ليبصم على الهاتريك بإحرازه الهدف الشخصي الثالث والرابع لفريقه (د: 64)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز تشيلسي 4/ 1.


وبهذه النتيجة يحقق تشيلسي فوزه الـ13 ويصل للنقطة 48 وفي المركز الـ5، فيما تلقى أستون فيلا الخسارة الـ8 وتجمد رصيده عند 51 وفي المركز الـ4.