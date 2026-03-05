قلب فريق تشيلسي تأخره من أمام مضيفه أستون فيلا بهدف لفوز قوي برباعية، وذلك في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على ملعب فيلا بارك ضمن لقاءات الجولة 29 للدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز.
بدأ اللقاء سريعاً من أصحاب الأرض والجمهور وتمكن نجم أستون فيلا دوغلاس لويز من إحراز الهدف الأول لفريقه بعد مرور دقيقتين فقط من بداية المباراة، ولكن تشيلسي تمكن من قلب النتيجة بواسطة نجم اللقاء الأول جواو بيدر، إذ أحرز هدف التعادل في الدقيقة 35 ومن ثم أضاف الهدف الثاني له ولفريقه قبل نهاية الشوط الأول (د: 45+6)، وفي الشوط الثاني ضاعف كول بالمر النتيجة بتسجيله للهدف الثالث (د: 55)، قبل أن يعود جواو بيدرو ليبصم على الهاتريك بإحرازه الهدف الشخصي الثالث والرابع لفريقه (د: 64)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز تشيلسي 4/ 1.
وبهذه النتيجة يحقق تشيلسي فوزه الـ13 ويصل للنقطة 48 وفي المركز الـ5، فيما تلقى أستون فيلا الخسارة الـ8 وتجمد رصيده عند 51 وفي المركز الـ4.
Chelsea turned around their deficit against hosts Aston Villa, winning convincingly with a score of 4-1, in the match held at Villa Park as part of the 29th round of the Premier League.
The match started quickly for the home team, and Aston Villa's star Douglas Luiz managed to score the first goal for his team just two minutes into the game. However, Chelsea managed to turn the score around thanks to the standout player of the match, João Pedro, who equalized in the 35th minute and then added a second goal for himself and his team just before the end of the first half (45+6). In the second half, Cole Palmer doubled the score by scoring the third goal (55), before João Pedro returned to complete his hat-trick by netting his third and the fourth goal for his team (64), ending the match with a 4-1 victory for Chelsea.
With this result, Chelsea achieves their 13th win, reaching 48 points and sitting in 5th place, while Aston Villa suffers their 8th loss, remaining at 51 points in 4th place.