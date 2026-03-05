Chelsea turned around their deficit against hosts Aston Villa, winning convincingly with a score of 4-1, in the match held at Villa Park as part of the 29th round of the Premier League.



The match started quickly for the home team, and Aston Villa's star Douglas Luiz managed to score the first goal for his team just two minutes into the game. However, Chelsea managed to turn the score around thanks to the standout player of the match, João Pedro, who equalized in the 35th minute and then added a second goal for himself and his team just before the end of the first half (45+6). In the second half, Cole Palmer doubled the score by scoring the third goal (55), before João Pedro returned to complete his hat-trick by netting his third and the fourth goal for his team (64), ending the match with a 4-1 victory for Chelsea.



With this result, Chelsea achieves their 13th win, reaching 48 points and sitting in 5th place, while Aston Villa suffers their 8th loss, remaining at 51 points in 4th place.