Manchester City squandered two precious points after drawing with their guest Nottingham Forest, with both teams scoring two goals each, in the match held at the Etihad Stadium as part of the 29th round of the English Premier League.



Manchester City's goals were scored by: Antoine Semenyo (31'), Rodri (62'), while Nottingham's goals were scored by: Morgan Gibbs-White (56'), Elliot Anderson (76').



The match witnessed a strong start for Manchester City as Antoine Semenyo scored the first goal, following a cross from Ryan Cherki, which Semenyo met with a shot into the Nottingham Forest net to score the first goal (31'). Morgan James White equalized for Nottingham Forest (50'), and Manchester City returned to score the second goal in the 62nd minute of the match, but Nottingham managed to come back again through Elliot Anderson in the 76th minute, ending the match in a positive draw with two goals each.



Manchester City has one postponed match remaining, which will be crucial in narrowing the points gap again with the London club.



As for Nottingham, they secured a valuable point in their struggle to escape the threat of relegation, raising their tally to 28 points in 17th place.