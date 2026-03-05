فرط مانشستر سيتي في نقطتين ثمينتين بعد أن تعادل مع ضيفه نوتنغهام فورست بهدفين لكل منهما، في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على استاد الاتحاد ضمن لقاءات الجولة 29 للدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز.


أحرز هدفي مانشستر سيتي كل من: أنطوان سيمينيو (د: 31)، رودري (د: 62)، فيما أحرز هدفي نوتنغهام كل من: مورغان جيبس وايت (د: 56)، إليوت أندرسون (د: 76).


وشهد اللقاء بداية قوية لمانشستر سيتي إذ سجل أنطوان سيمينيو الهدف الأول، بعد عرضية من جانب ريان شرقي، قابلها سيمينيو بتصويبة داخل شباك نوتنغهام فورست ليسجل الهدف الأول (د: 31)، وعادل مورغان جيمس وايت النتيجة لصالح نوتنغهام فورست (د: 50)، وعاد مانشستر سيتي لتسجيل الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة 62 من عمر اللقاء، ولكن نوتنغهام تمكن من العودة مجدداً عن طريق إليوت أندرسون في الدقيقة (76) من عمر اللقاء، لينتهي اللقاء بالتعادل الإيجابي بهدفين لكل منهما.


ويتبقى لمانشستر سيتي مباراة مؤجلة، ستكون مهمة للغاية في تقليص فارق النقاط مجدداً مع النادي اللندني.


أما نوتنغهام فقد انتزع نقطة ثمينة في كفاحه للهروب من شبح الهبوط، ليرفع رصيده إلى 28 نقطة في المركز السابع عشر.