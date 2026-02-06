تغلب فريق نيوم على ضيفه فريق الرياض بهدف دون رد في المباراة التي جمعت الفريقين مساء اليوم على ملعب مدينة الملك خالد الرياضية بتبوك، ضمن منافسات الجولة (21) من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين لكرة القدم (دوري روشن).


جاء هدف المباراة الوحيد عند الدقيقة (55) عن طريق لاعب نادي نيوم ألكسندر لاكازيت.