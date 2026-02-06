تغلب فريق نيوم على ضيفه فريق الرياض بهدف دون رد في المباراة التي جمعت الفريقين مساء اليوم على ملعب مدينة الملك خالد الرياضية بتبوك، ضمن منافسات الجولة (21) من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين لكرة القدم (دوري روشن).
جاء هدف المباراة الوحيد عند الدقيقة (55) عن طريق لاعب نادي نيوم ألكسندر لاكازيت.
The Neom team defeated its guest, the Riyadh team, with a score of one goal to none in the match that brought the two teams together this evening at the King Khalid Sports City Stadium in Tabuk, as part of the 21st round of the Saudi Professional League (Roshan League).
The only goal of the match came in the 55th minute from Neom player Alexandre Lacazette.