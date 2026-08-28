Before the end of its mandate on December 31, 2026, Lebanon intends to request the renewal of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon "UNIFIL" during the scheduled session of the United Nations Security Council today (Friday).

According to informed sources, Lebanon will emphasize during the session the importance of the continued presence of international forces in the south of the country, warning against leaving the region with a security vacuum if a decision to extend its mandate is not reached.

If the Security Council rejects the renewal of UNIFIL's mandate, Lebanon will propose the formation of an alternative international force operating under the umbrella of the United Nations, which will continue to implement Resolution 1701, including ending armed presence and completing the deployment of the Lebanese army in the south.

Lebanon will stress the necessity of not leaving the south of the country in a security vacuum and the need to find an alternative international force during the transitional period, until the completion of the negotiation process led by the United States between Beirut and Tel Aviv.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon "UNIFIL" reported on Thursday that UN Resolution 1701 requires the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory, affirming that it remains the fundamental framework for achieving stability in the south of the country.

UNIFIL added in a statement that the principles underlying the resolution include respect for the Blue Line, cessation of hostilities, withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory, and the establishment of the Lebanese state's authority over all its territory.

UNIFIL mentioned that its role is to support Lebanon and Israel in fulfilling their commitments under the resolution, as well as monitoring developments on the ground and reporting violations. The role of the international force also includes supporting the Lebanese army and local communities, according to the statement.

UNIFIL emphasized that the full implementation of Resolution 1701 ultimately depends on the commitment of both parties.

Resolution 1701, which was unanimously adopted by the United Nations Security Council in 2006, aims to halt hostilities between Israel and "Hezbollah," achieve a permanent ceasefire, and establish a buffer zone in southern Lebanon.