قبل انتهاء ولايتها في 31 ديسمبر 2026، يعتزم لبنان طلب تجديد مهمة قوة الأمم المتحدة المؤقتة في لبنان «اليونيفيل»، خلال جلسة مجلس الأمن الدولي المقررة، اليوم (الجمعة).

وبحسب مصادر مطلعة، فإن لبنان ستشدد خلال الجلسة على أهمية استمرار مهمة القوات الدولية في جنوب البلاد، محذراً من ترك المنطقة أمام فراغ أمني في حال عدم التوصل إلى قرار بتمديد ولايتها.

وفي حال رفض مجلس الأمن تجديد مهمة «اليونيفيل»، سيطرح لبنان تشكيل قوة دولية بديلة تعمل تحت مظلة الأمم المتحدة، على أن تواصل تنفيذ القرار 1701، بما يشمل إنهاء الوجود المسلح واستكمال انتشار الجيش اللبناني في الجنوب.

وسيؤكد لبنان ضرورة عدم ترك جنوب البلاد في فراغ أمني، وضرورة إيجاد قوة دولية بديلة خلال الفترة الانتقالية، إلى حين استكمال المسار التفاوضي الذي تقوده الولايات المتحدة بين بيروت وتل أبيب.

وكانت قوة الأمم المتحدة المؤقتة في لبنان «يونيفيل»، أفادت الخميس، بأن القرار الأممي 1701 يتطلب انسحاب القوات الإسرائيلية من الأراضي اللبنانية، مؤكدة أنه لا يزال الإطار الأساسي لتحقيق الاستقرار جنوب البلاد.

وأضافت اليونيفيل في بيان، أن المبادئ التي يقوم عليها القرار تشمل احترام الخط الأزرق، ووقف الأعمال العدائية، وانسحاب القوات الإسرائيلية من الأراضي اللبنانية، وبسط سلطة الدولة اللبنانية على كامل أراضيها.

وذكرت اليونيفيل، أن دورها يتمثل في دعم لبنان وإسرائيل في تنفيذ التزاماتهما بموجب القرار، إلى جانب رصد التطورات على الأرض والإبلاغ عن الانتهاكات. كذلك يشمل دور القوة الأممية دعم الجيش اللبناني والمجتمعات المحلية، وفق البيان.

وشددت اليونيفيل، على أن التنفيذ الكامل للقرار 1701 يعتمد في نهاية المطاف على التزام الجانبين.

ويهدف القرار 1701، الذي اعتمده مجلس الأمن الدولي بالإجماع عام 2006، إلى وقف الأعمال العدائية بين إسرائيل و«حزب الله»، والتوصل إلى وقف دائم لإطلاق النار وإنشاء منطقة عازلة جنوبي لبنان.