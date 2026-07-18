ألغى رئيس وزراء إسرائيل بنيامين نتنياهو زيارة كان مقرراً أن يقوم بها للعاصمة الأمريكية، بدعوى تأجيل جنازة السناتور الراحل ليندساي غراهام. غير أن موقع أكسيوس الأمريكي كشف أن الحقيقة تختلف تماماً عن مزاعم مكتب نتنياهو. فقد زعم الأخير أن الرئيس دونالد ترمب سيستضيف نتنياهو في البيت الأبيض بعد غدٍ (الإثنين). غير أن البيت الأبيض قال إنه فوجئ بمزاعم تل أبيب، وأنه ليس في مفكرته أي اجتماع مجدول من هذا القبيل. ومع أن نتنياهو زار البيت الأبيض 6 مرات منذ بدء الولاية الثانية لترمب، إلا أنه هذه المرة ظل يحاول الحصول على موعد مع ترمب منذ أكثر من أسبوعين دون نجاح يُذكر. وقال موقع أكسيوس إن عدم تعجُّل ترمب لقاء نتنياهو يكشف إلى أي مدى هو محبط من رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي منذ قيامهما بشن حرب على إيران قبل نحو 5 أشهر. وقال مسؤولان في البيت الأبيض لموقع أكسيوس إن نتنياهو يريد لقاء ترمب، لكن البيت الأبيض لم يحدد أي موعد لهذا اللقاء. ونقل الموقع عن أحد المسؤولين قوله إنه يبدو أن نتنياهو يحاول أن ينتزع ذلك الموعد بـ«العافية». ومع أنه لم يتم إبلاغه صراحة برفض تحديد موعد، إلا أن من المؤكد أنه لم يتلق رداً إيجابياً. ويعتقد أن ترمب غضب من نتنياهو غداة انتقاده نية ترمب بيع طائرات إف-35 لتركيا. وأكد مسؤول بالبيت الأبيض أن ترمب شعر بالضيق من انتقادات نتنياهو، وبأنه ليس من حق رئيس وزراء إسرائيل أن يتدخل بهذا الشأن. وكان نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس وجه انتقادات مريرة لإسرائيل أخيراً. وصوت 103 نواب ديموقراطيين الأربعاء الماضي على مشروع قرار يخفض 3 مليارات دولار من العون الأمريكي لإسرائيل. وأشار أكسيوس إلى أن شعبية نتنياهو تضاءلت أيضاً وسط الدوائر الجمهورية المقربة إلى ترمب، ولدى كبار قادة حركة «لنجعل أمريكا عظيمة مجدداً».
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled a visit that was scheduled to take place in the American capital, claiming it was to postpone the funeral of the late Senator Lindsey Graham. However, the American Axios website revealed that the truth is completely different from the claims of Netanyahu's office. The latter alleged that President Donald Trump would host Netanyahu at the White House tomorrow (Monday). However, the White House stated that it was surprised by Tel Aviv's claims and that there is no such meeting scheduled in its calendar. Although Netanyahu has visited the White House 6 times since the beginning of Trump's second term, this time he has been trying to secure an appointment with Trump for more than two weeks without any notable success. Axios reported that Trump's reluctance to meet with Netanyahu reveals how frustrated he is with the Israeli Prime Minister since they launched a war on Iran about 5 months ago. Two officials at the White House told Axios that Netanyahu wants to meet with Trump, but the White House has not set any date for this meeting. The site quoted one of the officials as saying that it seems Netanyahu is trying to force that appointment "by any means necessary." Although he has not been explicitly informed that a date cannot be set, it is certain that he has not received a positive response. It is believed that Trump was angered by Netanyahu following his criticism of Trump's intention to sell F-35 aircraft to Turkey. A White House official confirmed that Trump felt discomfort from Netanyahu's criticisms and that it is not the right of the Israeli Prime Minister to intervene in this matter. Recently, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance has also directed bitter criticisms towards Israel. Last Wednesday, 103 Democratic representatives voted on a resolution to cut $3 billion from U.S. aid to Israel. Axios pointed out that Netanyahu's popularity has also diminished among Republican circles close to Trump and among senior leaders of the "Make America Great Again" movement.