Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled a visit that was scheduled to take place in the American capital, claiming it was to postpone the funeral of the late Senator Lindsey Graham. However, the American Axios website revealed that the truth is completely different from the claims of Netanyahu's office. The latter alleged that President Donald Trump would host Netanyahu at the White House tomorrow (Monday). However, the White House stated that it was surprised by Tel Aviv's claims and that there is no such meeting scheduled in its calendar. Although Netanyahu has visited the White House 6 times since the beginning of Trump's second term, this time he has been trying to secure an appointment with Trump for more than two weeks without any notable success. Axios reported that Trump's reluctance to meet with Netanyahu reveals how frustrated he is with the Israeli Prime Minister since they launched a war on Iran about 5 months ago. Two officials at the White House told Axios that Netanyahu wants to meet with Trump, but the White House has not set any date for this meeting. The site quoted one of the officials as saying that it seems Netanyahu is trying to force that appointment "by any means necessary." Although he has not been explicitly informed that a date cannot be set, it is certain that he has not received a positive response. It is believed that Trump was angered by Netanyahu following his criticism of Trump's intention to sell F-35 aircraft to Turkey. A White House official confirmed that Trump felt discomfort from Netanyahu's criticisms and that it is not the right of the Israeli Prime Minister to intervene in this matter. Recently, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance has also directed bitter criticisms towards Israel. Last Wednesday, 103 Democratic representatives voted on a resolution to cut $3 billion from U.S. aid to Israel. Axios pointed out that Netanyahu's popularity has also diminished among Republican circles close to Trump and among senior leaders of the "Make America Great Again" movement.