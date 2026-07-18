ألغى رئيس وزراء إسرائيل بنيامين نتنياهو زيارة كان مقرراً أن يقوم بها للعاصمة الأمريكية، بدعوى تأجيل جنازة السناتور الراحل ليندساي غراهام. غير أن موقع أكسيوس الأمريكي كشف أن الحقيقة تختلف تماماً عن مزاعم مكتب نتنياهو. فقد زعم الأخير أن الرئيس دونالد ترمب سيستضيف نتنياهو في البيت الأبيض بعد غدٍ (الإثنين). غير أن البيت الأبيض قال إنه فوجئ بمزاعم تل أبيب، وأنه ليس في مفكرته أي اجتماع مجدول من هذا القبيل. ومع أن نتنياهو زار البيت الأبيض 6 مرات منذ بدء الولاية الثانية لترمب، إلا أنه هذه المرة ظل يحاول الحصول على موعد مع ترمب منذ أكثر من أسبوعين دون نجاح يُذكر. وقال موقع أكسيوس إن عدم تعجُّل ترمب لقاء نتنياهو يكشف إلى أي مدى هو محبط من رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي منذ قيامهما بشن حرب على إيران قبل نحو 5 أشهر. وقال مسؤولان في البيت الأبيض لموقع أكسيوس إن نتنياهو يريد لقاء ترمب، لكن البيت الأبيض لم يحدد أي موعد لهذا اللقاء. ونقل الموقع عن أحد المسؤولين قوله إنه يبدو أن نتنياهو يحاول أن ينتزع ذلك الموعد بـ«العافية». ومع أنه لم يتم إبلاغه صراحة برفض تحديد موعد، إلا أن من المؤكد أنه لم يتلق رداً إيجابياً. ويعتقد أن ترمب غضب من نتنياهو غداة انتقاده نية ترمب بيع طائرات إف-35 لتركيا. وأكد مسؤول بالبيت الأبيض أن ترمب شعر بالضيق من انتقادات نتنياهو، وبأنه ليس من حق رئيس وزراء إسرائيل أن يتدخل بهذا الشأن. وكان نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس وجه انتقادات مريرة لإسرائيل أخيراً. وصوت 103 نواب ديموقراطيين الأربعاء الماضي على مشروع قرار يخفض 3 مليارات دولار من العون الأمريكي لإسرائيل. وأشار أكسيوس إلى أن شعبية نتنياهو تضاءلت أيضاً وسط الدوائر الجمهورية المقربة إلى ترمب، ولدى كبار قادة حركة «لنجعل أمريكا عظيمة مجدداً».