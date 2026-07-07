أكّد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن بلاده ليست بحاجة إلى مضيق هرمز، موضحاً أن لديها كميات كبيرة من النفط.
وذكر ترمب للصحفيين، خلال لقائه الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان في تركيا: «قضينا على قدرات إيران العسكرية، وطهران لن تحصل على سلاح نووي»، موضحاً أن تركيا لم تنخرط في الحرب في إيران بفضله، وهي لا تريد أن ترى إيران تحصل على سلاح نووي.
وأشار إلى أن الولايات المتحدة قد تسحب جميع جنودها من أوروبا، مشدداً بالقول: «خاب أملي كثيراً في الناتو، وحضرت إلى القمة بسبب انعقادها في تركيا تقديراً لأردوغان».
وفي رده على سؤال بشأن إقليم غرينلاند التابع للدنمارك، قال ترمب إن السيطرة على غرينلاند «ينبغي أن تؤول لأمريكا لا إلى الدنمارك».
وأضاف: «هذا هو ما أضر بعلاقتي مع حلف الناتو؛ لأن غرينلاند لا تساعد الدنمارك، والدنمارك لا تنفق أموالاً كافية لمساعدة غرينلاند فعلياً، لكنها تُمثّل جزءاً مهماً بالنسبة للولايات المتحدة، وهي محاطة بسفن صينية وسفن روسية، ويجب أن تكون تحت سيطرة الولايات المتحدة، وليس الدنمارك».
وحول الحرب في أوكرانيا، قال ترمب: تحدثت إلى الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين وإنه يعتقد بأن الحرب في أوكرانيا ستنتهي، مضيفاً: أوقفت 8 حروب، وأعتقد أنني سأنهي التاسعة، وآمل أن نضع حدّاً للحرب في أوكرانيا قريباً.
وتوقع ترمب التوصل إلى حل وأن كلاً من روسيا وأوكرانيا تريدان التوصل إلى اتفاق.
وبشأن قضية بيع مقاتلات F-35 إلى تركيا، قال ترمب: «سنتخذ قراراً بشأن تصدير طائرات F-35 لتركيا»، موضحاً أن «تركيا اشترت طائرات، وأعتقد أن علينا التزاماً بصيانة محركاتها».
من جهته، قال الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان إنه يأمل في نتيجة إيجابية بشأن رغبة أنقرة في شراء المقاتلات، موضحاً أن ترمب كان قد وعد بتزويد تركيا بخمس طائرات وأنه دائماً ما يفي بوعوده.
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed today (Tuesday) that his country does not need the Strait of Hormuz, explaining that it has large quantities of oil.
Trump mentioned to reporters during his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Turkey: "We have eliminated Iran's military capabilities, and Tehran will not obtain a nuclear weapon," clarifying that Turkey has not engaged in the war in Iran thanks to him, and it does not want to see Iran acquire a nuclear weapon.
He pointed out that the United States may withdraw all its troops from Europe, emphasizing: "I have been very disappointed in NATO, and I attended the summit because it was held in Turkey in appreciation of Erdoğan."
In response to a question about the Danish territory of Greenland, Trump said that control of Greenland "should belong to America, not Denmark."
He added: "This is what harmed my relationship with NATO; because Greenland does not help Denmark, and Denmark does not spend enough money to actually help Greenland, but it represents an important part for the United States, and it is surrounded by Chinese and Russian ships, and it should be under the control of the United States, not Denmark."
Regarding the war in Ukraine, Trump said: "I spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and he believes that the war in Ukraine will end," adding: "I stopped 8 wars, and I believe I will end the ninth, and I hope we can put an end to the war in Ukraine soon."
Trump expected a solution and that both Russia and Ukraine want to reach an agreement.
Concerning the issue of selling F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, Trump said: "We will make a decision regarding the export of F-35 aircraft to Turkey," explaining that "Turkey has purchased planes, and I believe we have an obligation to maintain their engines."
For his part, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed hope for a positive outcome regarding Ankara's desire to purchase the fighters, clarifying that Trump had promised to supply Turkey with five planes and that he always keeps his promises.