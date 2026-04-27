كشفت شبكة CNN الأمريكية، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن منفذ الهجوم على حفل عشاء مراسلي البيت الأبيض كول توماس ألين كتب رسالة قبل الهجوم، قال فيها إنه «لا يتوقع المغفرة».
وتضمنت المذكرة التي يُزعم أن ألين أرسلها إلى أفراد عائلته قبل الهجوم، أنه كان ينوي استهداف مسؤولي إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب، وأعرب عن غضبه السياسي حيالهم، مع الإشارة إلى أنه «لا يتوقع المغفرة» في كل الأحوال.
ويتوقع أن يتم، اليوم، تقديم منفذ الهجوم إلى المحكمة، إذ يواجه تهمتين: الاعتداء وحيازة أسلحة.
وأظهرت مقاطع مصورة من منطقة تورانس في كاليفورنيا أفراداً من مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي يتنقلون بين منازل بالقرب من سكن منفذ الهجوم على حفل مراسلي البيت الأبيض.
يذكر أن عملية الهجوم المسلح خلال عشاء مراسلي البيت الأبيض تضع جهاز الخدمة السرية الأمريكية أمام اختبار أمني دقيق في حماية الرئيس وكبار المسؤولين، لتعيد فتح تساؤلات حول جاهزية هذه المنظومة وقدرتها على التعامل مع محاولات الاختراق المتكررة.
وحضر حفل عشاء مراسلي البيت الأبيض كل من الرئيس ترمب، نائبه جيه دي فانس، وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو، وزير الدفاع بيت هيغسيث، ومسؤولون آخرون، إضافة إلى رئيس مجلس النواب مايك جونسون.
وأفادت تقارير إعلامية بأن المشتبه به أعرب في بيان، عن استغرابه من ضعف الإجراءات الأمنية.
وتم تفتيش الضيوف قبل دخولهم قاعة الاحتفالات بوقت قصير، بدلاً من تفتيشهم عند مدخل فندق هيلتون.
The American CNN network revealed today (Monday) that the perpetrator of the attack on the White House Correspondents' Dinner, Cole Thomas Allen, wrote a letter before the attack in which he stated that he "does not expect forgiveness."
The note, which Allen allegedly sent to his family members before the attack, indicated that he intended to target officials in President Donald Trump's administration and expressed his political anger towards them, noting that he "does not expect forgiveness" in any case.
It is expected that the perpetrator will be presented in court today, facing two charges: assault and possession of weapons.
Video footage from the Torrance area in California showed FBI agents moving between houses near the residence of the perpetrator of the attack on the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
It is worth mentioning that the armed attack during the White House Correspondents' Dinner puts the U.S. Secret Service under a precise security test in protecting the president and senior officials, reopening questions about the readiness of this system and its ability to deal with repeated breach attempts.
Attendees at the White House Correspondents' Dinner included President Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and other officials, in addition to House Speaker Mike Johnson.
Media reports indicated that the suspect expressed in a statement his astonishment at the weak security measures.
Guests were searched shortly before entering the banquet hall, instead of being searched at the entrance of the Hilton Hotel.