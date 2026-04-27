كشفت شبكة CNN الأمريكية، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن منفذ الهجوم على حفل عشاء مراسلي البيت الأبيض كول توماس ألين كتب رسالة قبل الهجوم، قال فيها إنه «لا يتوقع المغفرة».


وتضمنت المذكرة التي يُزعم أن ألين أرسلها إلى أفراد عائلته قبل الهجوم، أنه كان ينوي استهداف مسؤولي إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب، وأعرب عن غضبه السياسي حيالهم، مع الإشارة إلى أنه «لا يتوقع المغفرة» في كل الأحوال.


ويتوقع أن يتم، اليوم، تقديم منفذ الهجوم إلى المحكمة، إذ يواجه تهمتين: الاعتداء وحيازة أسلحة.


وأظهرت مقاطع مصورة من منطقة تورانس في كاليفورنيا أفراداً من مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي يتنقلون بين منازل بالقرب من سكن منفذ الهجوم على حفل مراسلي البيت الأبيض.


يذكر أن عملية الهجوم المسلح خلال عشاء مراسلي البيت الأبيض تضع جهاز الخدمة السرية الأمريكية أمام اختبار أمني دقيق في حماية الرئيس وكبار المسؤولين، لتعيد فتح تساؤلات حول جاهزية هذه المنظومة وقدرتها على التعامل مع محاولات الاختراق المتكررة.


وحضر حفل عشاء مراسلي البيت الأبيض كل من الرئيس ترمب، نائبه جيه دي فانس، وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو، وزير الدفاع بيت هيغسيث، ومسؤولون آخرون، إضافة إلى رئيس مجلس النواب مايك جونسون.


وأفادت تقارير إعلامية بأن المشتبه به أعرب في بيان، عن استغرابه من ضعف الإجراءات الأمنية.


وتم تفتيش الضيوف قبل دخولهم قاعة الاحتفالات بوقت قصير، بدلاً من تفتيشهم عند مدخل فندق هيلتون.