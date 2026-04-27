The American CNN network revealed today (Monday) that the perpetrator of the attack on the White House Correspondents' Dinner, Cole Thomas Allen, wrote a letter before the attack in which he stated that he "does not expect forgiveness."



The note, which Allen allegedly sent to his family members before the attack, indicated that he intended to target officials in President Donald Trump's administration and expressed his political anger towards them, noting that he "does not expect forgiveness" in any case.



It is expected that the perpetrator will be presented in court today, facing two charges: assault and possession of weapons.



Video footage from the Torrance area in California showed FBI agents moving between houses near the residence of the perpetrator of the attack on the White House Correspondents' Dinner.



It is worth mentioning that the armed attack during the White House Correspondents' Dinner puts the U.S. Secret Service under a precise security test in protecting the president and senior officials, reopening questions about the readiness of this system and its ability to deal with repeated breach attempts.



Attendees at the White House Correspondents' Dinner included President Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and other officials, in addition to House Speaker Mike Johnson.



Media reports indicated that the suspect expressed in a statement his astonishment at the weak security measures.



Guests were searched shortly before entering the banquet hall, instead of being searched at the entrance of the Hilton Hotel.