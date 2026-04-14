أشاد المبعوث الأممي إلى اليمن هانس غروندبرغ، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بجهود الحكومة اليمنية المعترف بها دوليًا في العمل على تحسين الخدمات واعطاء الأولوية للتدابير الاقتصادية بدعم من المملكة العربية السعودية. محذراً من أن مستقبل اليمنيين لا ينبغي أن يظل رهينة للاضطرابات الإقليمية، مشدداً على أن البلاد لا تزال عرضة بشكل كبير للتداعيات الاقتصادية جراء التصعيد الجاري في المنطقة.

وأعرب غروندبرغ في إحاطته أمام مجلس الأمن الدولي عن قلقه من خطر انجرار اليمن إلى المواجهة الإقليمية عقب الهجمات الأخيرة التي شنتها جماعة الحوثيين ضد إسرائيل، مؤكداً أن العملية السياسية الشاملة تظل المسار الوحيد لتحقيق تسوية دائمة وضمان حرية الملاحة في البحر الأحمر وخليج عدن.

وفي ملف المحتجزين، كشف غروندبرغ عن انخراط الأطراف في «أطول جولة مفاوضات» مباشرة في عمّان على مدى الأسابيع العشرة الماضية، مشيراً إلى أن تحقيق تقدم يتطلب مزيداً من التنازلات. كما جدد مطالبته بالإفراج الفوري وغير المشروط عن موظفي الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الدولية المحتجزين تعسفياً لدى الحوثيين.