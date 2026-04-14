The UN envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, today (Tuesday) praised the efforts of the internationally recognized Yemeni government in working to improve services and prioritizing economic measures with the support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He warned that the future of Yemenis should not remain hostage to regional turmoil, emphasizing that the country remains highly vulnerable to the economic repercussions of the ongoing escalation in the region.

In his briefing to the UN Security Council, Grundberg expressed his concern about the risk of Yemen being drawn into regional confrontation following the recent attacks launched by the Houthi group against Israel, affirming that an inclusive political process remains the only path to achieving a lasting settlement and ensuring freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Regarding the issue of detainees, Grundberg revealed the parties' engagement in the "longest round of direct negotiations" in Amman over the past ten weeks, noting that achieving progress requires further concessions. He also renewed his call for the immediate and unconditional release of UN staff and international organization employees who are arbitrarily detained by the Houthis.