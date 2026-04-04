نددت تظاهرة جماهيرية حاشدة في مدينة المخا الساحلية غرب اليمن، بالاعتداءات الإيرانية التي تستهدف أمن واستقرار السعودية ودول الخليج والمنطقة.

وأعنلت التظاهرة التي شارك فيها آلاف المواطنين من مديريات الساحل الغربي في محافظتي تعز والحديدة، اليوم السبت، تضامنها الكامل مع دول الخليج.


ورفع المشاركون في التظاهرة التي دعت لها عدد من المكونات السياسية، وشارك فيها جمع غفير من المواطنين في المديريات الساحلية لمحافظة تعز، والمناطق المحررة من الحديدة، شعارات تؤكد دعمهم للأشقاء ووقوفهم ضد أي تهديدات تمس أمن واستقرار المنطقة، مشددين على أن أي استهداف لأمن المملكة العربية السعودية أو دول الخليج يمثل تهديدًا مباشرًا للأمن القومي العربي وانعكاساته تطال المنطقة بأسرها.


وجدد المتظاهرون رفضهم لما وصفوه بالمشروع الإيراني في المنطقة، مؤكدين وقوفهم إلى جانب دول الخليج في مواجهة التهديدات التي تمس سيادتها واستقرارها، ودعوا المجتمع الدولي إلى تحمل مسؤولياته واتخاذ مواقف حازمة لوقف التدخلات الإيرانية التي تهدد استقرار الممرات المائية الدولية.


وأدان المشاركون في بيان صادر عن التظاهرة، الاعتداءات الإيرانية على دول الخليج والأردن، مؤكدين أنها تمثل تهديدًا مباشرًا للأمن الإقليمي والدولي.


وأكد البيان وقوف أبناء الساحل الغربي صفًا واحدًا إلى جانب دول الخليج، واستعدادهم لتقديم الدعم في مواجهة ما وصفه بالتصعيد الإيراني، لافتاً إلى أن هذه الاعتداءات تمثل امتداداً لما يتعرض له اليمن من تدخلات.


وشدد المتظاهرون على عمق الشراكة مع التحالف العربي بقيادة المملكة العربية السعودية في معركة الدفاع عن الأمن القومي العربي، وحماية الملاحة الدولية، والتصدي للتمدد الإيراني في المنطقة.


وحذر البيان من تصعيد جماعة الحوثي في ساحل البحر الأحمر، وتهديداتها المتكررة لحرية الملاحة، مؤكدًا أن أمن مضيق باب المندب والبحر الأحمر يمثلان ثوابت وطنية وقومية لا يمكن التفريط بها.


ودعا البيان الأحرار في مناطق سيطرة جماعة الحوثي إلى رفض التدخلات الإيرانية، وعدم الانجرار خلف دعوات التعبئة والتحشيد. كما طالب مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، بتحمل مسؤوليته الدستورية والعمل على استكمال تحرير بقية المحافظات التي لا تزال ترزح تحت وطأة الاحتلال الحوثي المدعوم من طهران.


وشهدت عدة مدن يمنية بينها مأرب وتعز والمهرة وسيئون والمكلا، خلال الأيام الماضية تظاهرات ووقفات شعبية مماثلة، تنديداً بالهجمات الإيرانية على السعودية ودول عربية، وتأكيداً على التضامن مع دول الخليج والأردن، ورفضاً لجرّ اليمن إلى صراعات إقليمية.