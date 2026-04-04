A massive public demonstration in the coastal city of Al-Mokha, west of Yemen, condemned the Iranian assaults targeting the security and stability of Saudi Arabia, the Gulf states, and the region.

The demonstration, which saw the participation of thousands of citizens from the western coastal districts of Taiz and Al-Hudaydah, announced its full solidarity with the Gulf states on Saturday.



Participants in the demonstration, called for by several political components and attended by a large crowd of citizens from the coastal districts of Taiz and the liberated areas of Al-Hudaydah, raised slogans affirming their support for their brothers and their stance against any threats to the security and stability of the region. They emphasized that any targeting of the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia or the Gulf states represents a direct threat to Arab national security, with repercussions affecting the entire region.



The demonstrators reiterated their rejection of what they described as the Iranian project in the region, affirming their support for the Gulf states in confronting threats to their sovereignty and stability. They called on the international community to assume its responsibilities and take firm positions to stop Iranian interventions that threaten the stability of international waterways.



Participants in a statement issued by the demonstration condemned the Iranian assaults on the Gulf states and Jordan, affirming that these represent a direct threat to regional and international security.



The statement confirmed that the people of the western coast stand united alongside the Gulf states, ready to provide support in facing what they described as Iranian escalation, noting that these assaults are an extension of the interventions Yemen is experiencing.



The demonstrators emphasized the depth of the partnership with the Arab coalition led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the battle to defend Arab national security, protect international navigation, and confront Iranian expansion in the region.



The statement warned of the Houthi group's escalation on the Red Sea coast and their repeated threats to freedom of navigation, affirming that the security of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Red Sea represent national and pan-Arab constants that cannot be compromised.



The statement called on the free people in areas controlled by the Houthi group to reject Iranian interventions and not to be drawn into calls for mobilization and rallying. It also urged the Presidential Leadership Council to assume its constitutional responsibilities and work to complete the liberation of the remaining provinces still under the burden of Houthi occupation supported by Tehran.



In recent days, several Yemeni cities, including Marib, Taiz, Al-Mahrah, Say'un, and Mukalla, have witnessed similar demonstrations and popular stands condemning the Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabia and Arab countries, affirming solidarity with the Gulf states and Jordan, and rejecting the dragging of Yemen into regional conflicts.