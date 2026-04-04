نددت تظاهرة جماهيرية حاشدة في مدينة المخا الساحلية غرب اليمن، بالاعتداءات الإيرانية التي تستهدف أمن واستقرار السعودية ودول الخليج والمنطقة.
وأعنلت التظاهرة التي شارك فيها آلاف المواطنين من مديريات الساحل الغربي في محافظتي تعز والحديدة، اليوم السبت، تضامنها الكامل مع دول الخليج.
ورفع المشاركون في التظاهرة التي دعت لها عدد من المكونات السياسية، وشارك فيها جمع غفير من المواطنين في المديريات الساحلية لمحافظة تعز، والمناطق المحررة من الحديدة، شعارات تؤكد دعمهم للأشقاء ووقوفهم ضد أي تهديدات تمس أمن واستقرار المنطقة، مشددين على أن أي استهداف لأمن المملكة العربية السعودية أو دول الخليج يمثل تهديدًا مباشرًا للأمن القومي العربي وانعكاساته تطال المنطقة بأسرها.
وجدد المتظاهرون رفضهم لما وصفوه بالمشروع الإيراني في المنطقة، مؤكدين وقوفهم إلى جانب دول الخليج في مواجهة التهديدات التي تمس سيادتها واستقرارها، ودعوا المجتمع الدولي إلى تحمل مسؤولياته واتخاذ مواقف حازمة لوقف التدخلات الإيرانية التي تهدد استقرار الممرات المائية الدولية.
وأدان المشاركون في بيان صادر عن التظاهرة، الاعتداءات الإيرانية على دول الخليج والأردن، مؤكدين أنها تمثل تهديدًا مباشرًا للأمن الإقليمي والدولي.
وأكد البيان وقوف أبناء الساحل الغربي صفًا واحدًا إلى جانب دول الخليج، واستعدادهم لتقديم الدعم في مواجهة ما وصفه بالتصعيد الإيراني، لافتاً إلى أن هذه الاعتداءات تمثل امتداداً لما يتعرض له اليمن من تدخلات.
وشدد المتظاهرون على عمق الشراكة مع التحالف العربي بقيادة المملكة العربية السعودية في معركة الدفاع عن الأمن القومي العربي، وحماية الملاحة الدولية، والتصدي للتمدد الإيراني في المنطقة.
وحذر البيان من تصعيد جماعة الحوثي في ساحل البحر الأحمر، وتهديداتها المتكررة لحرية الملاحة، مؤكدًا أن أمن مضيق باب المندب والبحر الأحمر يمثلان ثوابت وطنية وقومية لا يمكن التفريط بها.
ودعا البيان الأحرار في مناطق سيطرة جماعة الحوثي إلى رفض التدخلات الإيرانية، وعدم الانجرار خلف دعوات التعبئة والتحشيد. كما طالب مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، بتحمل مسؤوليته الدستورية والعمل على استكمال تحرير بقية المحافظات التي لا تزال ترزح تحت وطأة الاحتلال الحوثي المدعوم من طهران.
وشهدت عدة مدن يمنية بينها مأرب وتعز والمهرة وسيئون والمكلا، خلال الأيام الماضية تظاهرات ووقفات شعبية مماثلة، تنديداً بالهجمات الإيرانية على السعودية ودول عربية، وتأكيداً على التضامن مع دول الخليج والأردن، ورفضاً لجرّ اليمن إلى صراعات إقليمية.
A massive public demonstration in the coastal city of Al-Mokha, west of Yemen, condemned the Iranian assaults targeting the security and stability of Saudi Arabia, the Gulf states, and the region.
The demonstration, which saw the participation of thousands of citizens from the western coastal districts of Taiz and Al-Hudaydah, announced its full solidarity with the Gulf states on Saturday.
Participants in the demonstration, called for by several political components and attended by a large crowd of citizens from the coastal districts of Taiz and the liberated areas of Al-Hudaydah, raised slogans affirming their support for their brothers and their stance against any threats to the security and stability of the region. They emphasized that any targeting of the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia or the Gulf states represents a direct threat to Arab national security, with repercussions affecting the entire region.
The demonstrators reiterated their rejection of what they described as the Iranian project in the region, affirming their support for the Gulf states in confronting threats to their sovereignty and stability. They called on the international community to assume its responsibilities and take firm positions to stop Iranian interventions that threaten the stability of international waterways.
Participants in a statement issued by the demonstration condemned the Iranian assaults on the Gulf states and Jordan, affirming that these represent a direct threat to regional and international security.
The statement confirmed that the people of the western coast stand united alongside the Gulf states, ready to provide support in facing what they described as Iranian escalation, noting that these assaults are an extension of the interventions Yemen is experiencing.
The demonstrators emphasized the depth of the partnership with the Arab coalition led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the battle to defend Arab national security, protect international navigation, and confront Iranian expansion in the region.
The statement warned of the Houthi group's escalation on the Red Sea coast and their repeated threats to freedom of navigation, affirming that the security of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Red Sea represent national and pan-Arab constants that cannot be compromised.
The statement called on the free people in areas controlled by the Houthi group to reject Iranian interventions and not to be drawn into calls for mobilization and rallying. It also urged the Presidential Leadership Council to assume its constitutional responsibilities and work to complete the liberation of the remaining provinces still under the burden of Houthi occupation supported by Tehran.
In recent days, several Yemeni cities, including Marib, Taiz, Al-Mahrah, Say'un, and Mukalla, have witnessed similar demonstrations and popular stands condemning the Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabia and Arab countries, affirming solidarity with the Gulf states and Jordan, and rejecting the dragging of Yemen into regional conflicts.