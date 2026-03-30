في خطوة مفاجئة، قدم المدير العام لوزارة المالية الإسرائيلية إيلان روم استقالته من منصبه، وذلك بعد ساعات قليلة فقط من إقرار الكنيست الإسرائيلي ميزانية الدولة لعام 2026، وفق ما كشفته صحيفة «جلوبس» الاقتصادية الإسرائيلية اليوم (الإثنين).

وشغل روم منصب المدير العام أعلى منصب مدني في الوزارة لمدة عام واحد فقط، بعد تعيينه في يناير 2025 من قبل وزير المالية بتسلئيل سموتريتش، حيث يأتي من خلفية أمنية بارزة، حيث عمل لأكثر من 25 عاماً في جهاز الموساد، قبل أن يتولى منصب المدير العام لمجلس «ماتيه بنيامين» الإقليمي لمدة عامين ونصف العام، وهو أكبر مجلس مستوطنات في الضفة الغربية.

وجاءت الاستقالة مباشرة بعد إقرار الكنيست فجر اليوم (الإثنين) ميزانية الدولة لعام 2026 بأغلبية 62 صوتاً مقابل 55، وهي الميزانية الأكبر في تاريخ إسرائيل، بإجمالي إنفاق يبلغ نحو 850 مليار شيكل (نحو 270 مليار دولار).

وتضمنت الميزانية زيادة قياسية في الإنفاق العسكري، حيث أُضيف أكثر من 30 مليار شيكل (نحو 10 مليارات دولار) إلى ميزانية وزارة الدفاع، لتصل إلى أكثر من 142 مليار شيكل، في ظل استمرار إسرائيل في حربها على جبهات متعددة، بما في ذلك «عملية زئير الأسد» الحرب على إيران والتوترات الإقليمية المستمرة.

كما تضمنت الميزانية زيادات ملحوظة في المخصصات للمؤسسات الحريدية لليهود المتشددين دينياً، وسط انتقادات من المعارضة بأنها تعكس أولويات ائتلافية سياسية على حساب الاحتياجات الاقتصادية والاجتماعية الأخرى. وكان إقرار الميزانية ضرورياً قبل الموعد القانوني في 31 مارس لتجنب إجراء انتخابات مبكرة.

وتُعد استقالة روم الثانية من نوعها خلال فترة قصيرة في المنصب نفسه، حيث سبقه شلومي هيسلر الذي استقال في يناير 2025 «لأسباب شخصية طارئة» بعد عامين في المنصب.

يأتي هذا التطور في وقت تواجه فيه إسرائيل تحديات اقتصادية كبيرة، من بينها ارتفاع تكاليف الحرب، ضغوط على الميزانية العامة، ومخاوف من تأثير التصعيد الإقليمي على النمو الاقتصادي والاستثمارات الأجنبية.