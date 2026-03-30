In a surprising move, the Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Finance, Ilan Rom, submitted his resignation from his position, just hours after the Israeli Knesset approved the state budget for 2026, as revealed by the Israeli economic newspaper "Globes" today (Monday).

Rom held the position of Director General, the highest civil post in the ministry, for only one year, after being appointed in January 2025 by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. He comes from a prominent security background, having worked for over 25 years in the Mossad, before taking on the role of Director General of the "Mateh Binyamin" Regional Council for two and a half years, which is the largest settlement council in the West Bank.

The resignation came immediately after the Knesset approved the state budget for 2026 early this morning (Monday) by a majority of 62 votes to 55. This budget is the largest in Israel's history, with total spending amounting to approximately 850 billion shekels (about 270 billion dollars).

The budget included a record increase in military spending, with more than 30 billion shekels (about 10 billion dollars) added to the Ministry of Defense's budget, bringing it to over 142 billion shekels, as Israel continues its war on multiple fronts, including "Operation Lion's Roar," the war against Iran, and ongoing regional tensions.

The budget also included significant increases in allocations for Haredi institutions for religiously observant Jews, amid criticism from the opposition that it reflects coalition political priorities at the expense of other economic and social needs. The approval of the budget was necessary before the legal deadline of March 31 to avoid early elections.

Rom's resignation is the second of its kind in a short period in the same position, following Shlomi Hissler, who resigned in January 2025 "for urgent personal reasons" after two years in the role.

This development comes at a time when Israel is facing significant economic challenges, including rising war costs, pressure on the public budget, and concerns about the impact of regional escalation on economic growth and foreign investments.