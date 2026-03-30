في خطوة مفاجئة، قدم المدير العام لوزارة المالية الإسرائيلية إيلان روم استقالته من منصبه، وذلك بعد ساعات قليلة فقط من إقرار الكنيست الإسرائيلي ميزانية الدولة لعام 2026، وفق ما كشفته صحيفة «جلوبس» الاقتصادية الإسرائيلية اليوم (الإثنين).
وشغل روم منصب المدير العام أعلى منصب مدني في الوزارة لمدة عام واحد فقط، بعد تعيينه في يناير 2025 من قبل وزير المالية بتسلئيل سموتريتش، حيث يأتي من خلفية أمنية بارزة، حيث عمل لأكثر من 25 عاماً في جهاز الموساد، قبل أن يتولى منصب المدير العام لمجلس «ماتيه بنيامين» الإقليمي لمدة عامين ونصف العام، وهو أكبر مجلس مستوطنات في الضفة الغربية.
وجاءت الاستقالة مباشرة بعد إقرار الكنيست فجر اليوم (الإثنين) ميزانية الدولة لعام 2026 بأغلبية 62 صوتاً مقابل 55، وهي الميزانية الأكبر في تاريخ إسرائيل، بإجمالي إنفاق يبلغ نحو 850 مليار شيكل (نحو 270 مليار دولار).
وتضمنت الميزانية زيادة قياسية في الإنفاق العسكري، حيث أُضيف أكثر من 30 مليار شيكل (نحو 10 مليارات دولار) إلى ميزانية وزارة الدفاع، لتصل إلى أكثر من 142 مليار شيكل، في ظل استمرار إسرائيل في حربها على جبهات متعددة، بما في ذلك «عملية زئير الأسد» الحرب على إيران والتوترات الإقليمية المستمرة.
كما تضمنت الميزانية زيادات ملحوظة في المخصصات للمؤسسات الحريدية لليهود المتشددين دينياً، وسط انتقادات من المعارضة بأنها تعكس أولويات ائتلافية سياسية على حساب الاحتياجات الاقتصادية والاجتماعية الأخرى. وكان إقرار الميزانية ضرورياً قبل الموعد القانوني في 31 مارس لتجنب إجراء انتخابات مبكرة.
وتُعد استقالة روم الثانية من نوعها خلال فترة قصيرة في المنصب نفسه، حيث سبقه شلومي هيسلر الذي استقال في يناير 2025 «لأسباب شخصية طارئة» بعد عامين في المنصب.
يأتي هذا التطور في وقت تواجه فيه إسرائيل تحديات اقتصادية كبيرة، من بينها ارتفاع تكاليف الحرب، ضغوط على الميزانية العامة، ومخاوف من تأثير التصعيد الإقليمي على النمو الاقتصادي والاستثمارات الأجنبية.
In a surprising move, the Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Finance, Ilan Rom, submitted his resignation from his position, just hours after the Israeli Knesset approved the state budget for 2026, as revealed by the Israeli economic newspaper "Globes" today (Monday).
Rom held the position of Director General, the highest civil post in the ministry, for only one year, after being appointed in January 2025 by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. He comes from a prominent security background, having worked for over 25 years in the Mossad, before taking on the role of Director General of the "Mateh Binyamin" Regional Council for two and a half years, which is the largest settlement council in the West Bank.
The resignation came immediately after the Knesset approved the state budget for 2026 early this morning (Monday) by a majority of 62 votes to 55. This budget is the largest in Israel's history, with total spending amounting to approximately 850 billion shekels (about 270 billion dollars).
The budget included a record increase in military spending, with more than 30 billion shekels (about 10 billion dollars) added to the Ministry of Defense's budget, bringing it to over 142 billion shekels, as Israel continues its war on multiple fronts, including "Operation Lion's Roar," the war against Iran, and ongoing regional tensions.
The budget also included significant increases in allocations for Haredi institutions for religiously observant Jews, amid criticism from the opposition that it reflects coalition political priorities at the expense of other economic and social needs. The approval of the budget was necessary before the legal deadline of March 31 to avoid early elections.
Rom's resignation is the second of its kind in a short period in the same position, following Shlomi Hissler, who resigned in January 2025 "for urgent personal reasons" after two years in the role.
This development comes at a time when Israel is facing significant economic challenges, including rising war costs, pressure on the public budget, and concerns about the impact of regional escalation on economic growth and foreign investments.