تلقى المهندس مسفر علي مسفر آل عروي الوادعي، الموظف في جمعية التنمية الأهلية بمحافظة ظهران الجنوب، التهاني والتبريكات بمناسبة خطوبته على ابنة خاله حسين مشني آل زاهر الوادعي، وذلك بحضور الأهل والأقارب والأصدقاء.
أفراح آل عروي في ظهران الجنوب
10 أبريل 2026 - 18:39 | آخر تحديث 10 أبريل 2026 - 18:39
تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
تركي الوادعي (ظهران الجنوب) Tturkii_0
Engineer Masfer Ali Masfer Al-Orawi Al-Wadihi, an employee at the Community Development Association in Dhahran Al-Janub, received congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of his engagement to the daughter of his cousin Hussein Mushni Al-Zaher Al-Wadihi, in the presence of family, relatives, and friends.