تلقى المهندس مسفر علي مسفر آل عروي الوادعي، الموظف في جمعية التنمية الأهلية بمحافظة ظهران الجنوب، التهاني والتبريكات بمناسبة خطوبته على ابنة خاله حسين مشني آل زاهر الوادعي، وذلك بحضور الأهل والأقارب والأصدقاء.