أوصى إمام وخطيب المسجد الحرام الشيخ الدكتور صالح بن عبدالله بن حميد المسلمين بتقوى الله عزّ وجلّ، فمن رضي بقسمة الله لم يحزن على ما فات، ومن نسي خطيئته استعظم خطيئة غيره، والأدب خير ميراث، وحسن الخلق أفضل قرين.

وقال في خطبة الجمعة التي ألقاها اليوم بالمسجد الحرام: «إن في كتاب الله وفي سنة رسول الله صلّى الله عليه وسلّم مواعظ لمن اتعظ، وزواجر لمن ازدجر، فيها ما يوقظ القلب المستنير، وما يأخذ بمجامع ذي البصيرة اللبيب، فالقلوب تحيا بذكر الله، والغفلة تقسيها، والخشية تطرد عنها سهام الخطر، والقصر إذا ذكر تقصر ندم، والحذر إذا ذكر من بصيرته كتم، فاحذروا حكم الله، وقوّوا قلوبكم بالمواعظ، وتوبوا بالرجوع، وانزلوا عند حكمه، وخافوا إن عصيتم ربكم عذاب يوم عظيم، وكونوا من الناصحين».

وأضاف قائلًا: «طريق من تدارك الخطوات قبل الفوات، والبشرى لمن لزم تقوى الله وعمل الصالحات، والخسران لمن باع آخرته بدنياه، والخسارة لمن فرط في جنب الله، لا تغرنكم الحياة الدنيا فإن نعيمها لا يدوم، ولا يخدعكم طول الأمل فإن الأجل معلوم، العمر رأس المال، وما فات منه لا عوض عنه ولا بدل، واليوم عمل ولا حساب، وغدًا حساب ولا عمل، وأنتم في حال التدارك والنظر».

وحذر الشيخ صالح بن حميد من أخذ حقوق الناس وأكل أموالهم، والخوض في أعراضهم، مبينًا أن المتعاملين مع أدوات التواصل ووسائل الاتصال يوجد منهم من ينشر من غير بينة، ويتحدث من غير تثبت، ويروي من غير تأكد، وينقل من غير تحقيق، فكيف يكون الحال يوم الحساب، حين يجد في صحائف أعماله خطأ لم يفعله، وسيئات لم يقترفها، يحمل وزر فعلها، ووزر نشرها، ووزر من صدقها، ووزر من تبعها، ووزر من شاهدها، ووزر من أذاعها، محذرًا من فتنة الإشاعة، وآفة المفاخرة، ووزر التباهي، وكسر قلوب الفقراء.

وقال: «رب رجل ضاعت في أدوات التواصل أخلاقه، ورب كريمة من النساء قصرت في حشمتها وفي حيائها، ورب حازم في المواقع متهاون في الواقع، ورب كريم في التطبيق شحيح عند التحقيق، لافتًا النظر إلى أن الثبات يكون عند الابتلاء، أما في زمن العافية فكل الناس ثابتون، والرضا يكون عند البلاء، أما في حال الرخاء فكل الناس راضون».

وأوصى بعدم ترك الحق لرضا الناس، ولا التلون لنيل إعجاب العباد، وخير ما رُزق العبد سكينة في النفس، ونور في العقل، وطيب في القلب، وسلامة في الفكر، وأن خير المنافع دعوة والدين، وإخلاص صديق، وإخوان صفا.

وبين الشيخ صالح بن حميد أن البخل يجمع المال ويذهب ما جمعه لغيره، والمثابرة تأتي بالحسنات وتذهب السيئات، والطاعة تبقى آثارها، ولذة المعصية تضمحل ويبقى عقابها.

وأوصى إمام وخطيب المسجد الحرام المسلمين بالمحافظة على الجماعة، والحذر مما يكدر الصفوف، فالزلات غير قليلة، والمنافق ينشر الزلل والمتربص يعظِّم الأخطاء، وأن يلزموا الطاعة، فمن خرج من الطاعة وفارق الجماعة فمات مات ميتةً جاهليةً.

كما أوصى إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي الشيخ خالد المهنا المسلمين بتقوى الله وخشيته وطاعة الله ورسوله قال تعالى: (وَمَن يُطِعِ اللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ وَيَخْشَ اللَّهَ وَيَتَّقْهِ فأولئك هُمُ الْفَائِزُونَ).

وبين أن الإنسان خُلق راغبًا في الحياة الطيبة وطالبًا للسكينة ناشدًا للسعادة، مشيرًا إلى أن ذلك لا يكون إلا بعبادة الله والخضوع له منقادًا لأمره تحقيقًا للمراد من الخلق، قال جلّ من قائل: (وَمَا خَلَقْتُ الْجِنَّ وَالْإِنسَ إِلَّا لِيَعْبُدُونِ).

وتابع أن من كان بالله أعرف كان له أعبد ولذلك أرسل الرسل لتعريف الخلق بربهم، مشيرًا إلى أنها أفضل المعارف وأسماها فهي أساس الإسلام وقاعدة الإيمان.

وأوضح أن معرفة أسماء الله الحسنى وصفاته وأفعاله أعظم المعارف، فبها تزداد محبة الله وتعظيمه والذل له فأشد الناس حبًا لله أعرفهم بأسمائه وصفاته العُلا، فكانت الأنبياء أعظمهم حبًا لله، مضيفًا أنه بمعرفة الله تكمل النفوس وتزكو وتتنعم الأرواح وتسمو وترتقي إلى مقام الإحسان.

وأشار إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي إلى أن الله تعالى تعرّف إلى عباده بما أخبر عن نفسه وبما أخبر عنه رسوله صلّى الله عليه وسلّم من أسمائه وصفاته وأفعاله وبما خلق في السماوات والأرض وأودع فيهما من الآيات الكونية وبأنعمه السابغة الظاهرة والباطنة الدالة على أن له الأسماء الحسنى والصفات الكاملة والأفعال البالغة قال تعالى: (وَلَهُ الْمَثَلُ الأعلى فِي السَّمَاوَاتِ وَالْأَرْضِ وَهُوَ الْعَزِيزُ الْحَكِيمُ)، وقال (اللَّهُ لَا إله إِلَّا هُوَ لَهُ الْأَسْمَاءُ الْحُسْنَى).

وتابع أن الله يحب أسماءه وصفاته ويحب من يحبها ويلهج بذكرها ويثني عليه بها، ففي الحديث عن عائشة رضي الله عنها أنَّ رسولَ اللهِ صلَّى اللهُ عليه وسلَّم بعَث رجُلًا على سَريَّةٍ فكان يقرَأُ لأصحابِه في صلاتِهم (قُلْ هُوَ اللَّهُ أَحَدٌ) «الإخلاص: 1»، فلمَّا رجَعوا ذكَروا ذلكَ لِلنَّبيِّ صلَّى اللهُ عليه وسلَّم فقال: (سَلُوه لِأيِّ شيءٍ صنَع هذا)، فسأَلوه فقال: أنا أُحِبُّ أنْ أقرَأَها فقال رسولُ اللهِ صلَّى اللهُ عليه وسلَّم: (أخبِروه أنَّ اللهَ يُحِبُّه).

وبين إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي أن من أقبل على معرفة أسماء الله الحسنى وصفاته العلا فقد تعجل سروره وتم لقلبه نعيمه وارتقت في مدارج السالكين إلى الله منزلته ولم يبق شيء أحب إليه منه ولم تكن له رغبة فيما سواه إلا فيما يقرّبه إليه.

وختم أن العبد يجد ذلك في آيات الكتاب الحكيم الذي من تدبره وتأمله وتفكر في معانيه يجد ربًا اجتمعت له صفات الكمال ونعوت الجلال والعبد ذائق ثمار المعرفة حبًا لله وإجلالًا له وهيبة منه و خضوعًا لعظمته وصفات الرحمة والبر واللطف والإحسان تبعث قوة الرجاء في القلوب، وصفات العدل والانتقام والسخط والغضب والعقوبة تبعث الخوف من الله تعالى وتقمع النفس الأمارة بالسوء، وصفات الأمر والنهي وإرسال الرسل وإنزال الكتب تبعث قوة الامتثال للطلب واجتناب النهي والتواصي بالحق، وصفات العلم والسمع والبصر، والرقابة والإحاطة والشهادة تبعث قوة الإخلاص لله، والحياء والحذر من الله، وصفات الرزق والكفاية، والحسب والحفظ والنصرة والولاية تورث الحب لله، والثقة به، والتوكل عليه، وحسن الظن فيه، وصفات العز والكبرياء تورث الخضوع لله، والذل لعظمته، والانكسار لعزته، والخضوع لكبريائه، وخشوع القلب والجوارح له.