رأس مدير عام مكافحة المخدرات اللواء مهندس أحمد بن صالح الفارس، وفد المملكة المشارك في اجتماع الدورة الـ (69) للجنة المخدرات، وذلك في مقر الأمم المتحدة بجمهورية النمسا.

واستعرض اللواء مهندس أحمد الفارس خلال الاجتماع، دور المملكة في مكافحة تهريب المخدرات محليًا وإقليميًا ودوليًا، وجهود الجهات الأمنية والرقابية في التصدي لهذه الآفة، والبرامج الوقائية والتوعوية لحماية أفراد المجتمع، وخدمات العلاج والتأهيل، وتعزيز التعاون الدولي عبر تطبيق الاتفاقيات والمعاهدات ذات الصلة.