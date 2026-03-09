The Director General of Drug Control, Major General Engineer Ahmed bin Saleh Al-Faris, headed the Kingdom's delegation participating in the 69th session of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs, held at the United Nations headquarters in the Republic of Austria.

During the meeting, Major General Engineer Ahmed Al-Faris reviewed the Kingdom's role in combating drug trafficking locally, regionally, and internationally, the efforts of security and regulatory authorities in addressing this scourge, preventive and awareness programs to protect community members, treatment and rehabilitation services, and enhancing international cooperation through the implementation of relevant agreements and treaties.