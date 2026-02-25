The search and rescue teams of the Border Guard in the Bish Governorate of the Jazan region rescued a citizen from drowning while swimming. He was provided with the necessary assistance and transferred to the hospital for medical care.

The General Directorate of Border Guard urged recreational visitors to exercise caution and follow marine safety guidelines and instructions, swim in designated areas, and contact the numbers (911) in the Makkah and Madinah regions and the Eastern Province, and (994) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions to request assistance in emergencies.