أجرى وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالًا هاتفيًا، بالأمين العام لحلف شمال الأطلسي «الناتو» مارك روته.
وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث أوجه التعاون العسكري والدفاعي، والتنسيق المشترك تجاه التطورات الراهنة في المنطقة بما يدعم الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي، ومناقشة عددٍ من المسائل ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz made a phone call to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
During the call, they discussed aspects of military and defense cooperation, as well as joint coordination regarding the current developments in the region to support regional and international security and stability, and addressed several issues of mutual interest.