أجرى وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالًا هاتفيًا، بالأمين العام لحلف شمال الأطلسي «الناتو» مارك روته.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث أوجه التعاون العسكري والدفاعي، والتنسيق المشترك تجاه التطورات الراهنة في المنطقة بما يدعم الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي، ومناقشة عددٍ من المسائل ذات الاهتمام المشترك.