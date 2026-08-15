The Attorney General, Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yousef, has directed the Public Prosecution Council to launch an electronic investigation service with detainees inside prisons across all regions of the Kingdom.

The service aims to facilitate investigation procedures, expedite case resolutions, and reduce the burdens associated with transporting detainees; thereby enhancing work efficiency, improving the quality of prosecutorial services, and shortening the duration of litigation.

The service relies on secure visual communication technologies to conduct investigations electronically within prisons, in a prepared investigative environment that meets all necessary legal elements and guarantees for conducting the investigation, while enabling the detainee's lawyer to attend the session electronically, which enhances integration among the concerned parties and supports the digital aspect of the institutional transformation program for the Public Prosecution's operations according to the highest standards of efficiency and reliability.