وجّه النائب العام رئيس مجلس النيابة العامة الدكتور خالد بن محمد اليوسف بإطلاق خدمة التحقيق إلكترونياً مع الموقوفين داخل السجون في مناطق المملكة كافة.

وتهدف الخدمة إلى تسهيل إجراءات التحقيق، وتسريع إنجاز القضايا، إلى جانب تقليل الأعباء المرتبطة بنقل الموقوفين؛ لرفع كفاءة العمل وتحسين جودة الخدمات النيابية وتقليص أمد التقاضي.

وتعتمد الخدمة على تقنيات الاتصال المرئي الآمن؛ لإجراء التحقيق إلكترونياً داخل السجون، ضمن بيئة تحقيق مهيأة، مستوفية الأركان والضمانات القانونية اللازمة كافة لإجراء التحقيق، مع تمكين محامي الموقوف من حضور الجلسة إلكترونياً، بما يعزز التكامل بين الجهات المعنية ويدعم البعد الرقمي في برنامج التحول المؤسسي لأعمال النيابة العامة وفق أعلى معايير الكفاءة والموثوقية.