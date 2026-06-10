The Saudi Health Council approved the strategic plan for the Saudi Center for Accreditation of Health Facilities (CBAHI) for the years (2026-2030), in addition to the financial counterpart for training services. The Minister of Health, Fahd Al-Jalajel, chaired the center's meeting and clarified that the success of the Hajj season 1447 AH received widespread praise from various entities and international health organizations for the health management of the Hajj season, and its being free from any epidemics or health threats, reflecting the international community's confidence in the Kingdom's ability to meet the health requirements for large gatherings according to the highest standards.