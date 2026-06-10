اعتمد المجلس الصحي السعودي الخطة الإستراتيجية للمركز السعودي لاعتماد المنشآت الصحية (سباهي) للأعوام (2026-2030م)، إضافةً إلى المقابل المالي للخدمات التدريبية، وترأس وزير الصحة فهد الجلاجل، اجتماع المركز، وأوضح أن نجاح موسم حج 1447هـ حظي بإشادةٍ واسعة من مختلف الجهات والمنظمات الصحية الدولية على إدارة موسم الحج صحياً، وخلوّه من أي أوبئة أو مهدّدات صحية، بما يعكس ثقة المجتمع الدولي في قدرة المملكة على تلبية المتطلبات الصحية للتجمعات البشرية وفق أعلى المعايير.