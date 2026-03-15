Indoor air quality specialists recommend taking specific actions inside homes during dust storms to reduce the entry of fine particles and improve indoor air quality, especially with the prevalence of various air conditioning systems.

The indoor air quality guidelines issued by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the ventilation standards of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers emphasize that reducing the entry of polluted outdoor air and relying on air filtration inside the building are among the most important means of protection during dust events.

Key guidelines:

* Exhaust fans: It is preferable to turn them off during dust storms, as they may draw polluted air inside through cracks and openings.

* Split air conditioners: They can be operated; they recycle air within the room and their filters capture some of the dust.

* Window air conditioners: They can be used provided that the windows are tightly closed, and the filters are cleaned regularly to reduce dust entry.

Experts indicate that the best practice during dust waves is to close windows and doors and operate air conditioning or filtration devices with filters instead of relying on external ventilation.

Practical summary:

During dust storms, the best approach is to close the house and operate air conditioning or filtration devices, while turning off exhaust fans to minimize dust entry.