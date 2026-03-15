يوصي مختصون في جودة الهواء الداخلي باتخاذ إجراءات محددة داخل المنازل أثناء العواصف الترابية، لتقليل دخول الجسيمات الدقيقة وتحسين جودة الهواء داخل المباني، خصوصًا مع انتشار أنظمة التكييف المختلفة.

وتؤكد إرشادات جودة الهواء الداخلي الصادرة عن وكالة حماية البيئة الأمريكية، ومعايير التهوية لدى الجمعية الأمريكية لمهندسي التدفئة والتبريد وتكييف الهواء أن تقليل دخول الهواء الخارجي الملوث والاعتماد على ترشيح الهواء داخل المبنى من أهم الوسائل للحماية أثناء الغبار.

أهم الإرشادات:

* مراوح الشفط: يفضّل إيقافها أثناء الغبار؛ لأنها قد تسحب الهواء الملوث إلى الداخل عبر الشقوق والفتحات.

* المكيفات السبليت: يمكن تشغيلها؛ لأنها تعيد تدوير الهواء داخل الغرفة وتعمل فلاترها على التقاط جزء من الغبار.

* مكيفات الشباك: يمكن تشغيلها بشرط إغلاق النوافذ بإحكام، مع تنظيف الفلاتر بانتظام لتقليل دخول الأتربة.

ويشير مختصون إلى أن أفضل ممارسة خلال موجات الغبار هي إغلاق النوافذ والأبواب، وتشغيل أجهزة التكييف أو التنقية ذات الفلاتر بدلاً من الاعتماد على التهوية الخارجية.

الخلاصة العملية:

أثناء الغبار الأفضل هو إغلاق المنزل وتشغيل أجهزة التكييف أو التنقية، مع إيقاف مراوح الشفط لتقليل دخول الأتربة.