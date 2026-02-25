أجرى نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد عبدالكريم الخريجي، جولة رسمية شملت جمهورية أفريقيا الوسطى وجنوب السودان وإثيوبيا، إضافة إلى لقاء رئيس مفوضية الاتحاد الأفريقي، بهدف تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية وبحث المستجدات الإقليمية والدولية.
ففي بانجي، استقبله رئيس جمهورية أفريقيا الوسطى فوستين أركانج تواديرا، حيث نقل الخريجي تحيات القيادة السعودية، وجرى استعراض العلاقات الثنائية وبحث التطورات الدولية.
وفي جوبا، التقى الخريجي، رئيس جمهورية جنوب السودان سلفاكير ميارديت، كما اجتمع بوزير الخارجية مونداي سيمايا كومبا، وتم خلال اللقاءين بحث التعاون المشترك ومناقشة القضايا ذات الاهتمام المتبادل.
وفي أديس أبابا، عقد نائب وزير الخارجية مباحثات مع وزير الخارجية الإثيوبي الدكتور جيديون طيموتيوس، تناولت العلاقات الثنائية ومستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة. كما التقى رئيس مفوضية الاتحاد الأفريقي محمود علي يوسف، حيث جرى بحث سبل تعزيز التعاون بين المملكة والاتحاد الأفريقي.
وتأتي هذه الجولة في إطار حرص المملكة على توسيع شراكاتها مع الدول الأفريقية، وتعزيز التعاون السياسي والتنموي.
The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji, conducted an official tour that included the Central African Republic, South Sudan, and Ethiopia, in addition to a meeting with the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, aimed at enhancing bilateral relations and discussing regional and international developments.
In Bangui, he was received by the President of the Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadéra, where Al-Khuraiji conveyed the greetings of the Saudi leadership, and the two reviewed bilateral relations and discussed international developments.
In Juba, Al-Khuraiji met with the President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, and also held discussions with Foreign Minister Mondai Simaya Kumba, during which they explored joint cooperation and discussed issues of mutual interest.
In Addis Ababa, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs held talks with Ethiopian Foreign Minister Dr. Gedion Timotheos, addressing bilateral relations and the latest developments in the region. He also met with the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, where they discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the Kingdom and the African Union.
This tour comes as part of the Kingdom's commitment to expanding its partnerships with African countries and enhancing political and developmental cooperation.