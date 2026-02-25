أجرى نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد عبدالكريم الخريجي، جولة رسمية شملت جمهورية أفريقيا الوسطى وجنوب السودان وإثيوبيا، إضافة إلى لقاء رئيس مفوضية الاتحاد الأفريقي، بهدف تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية وبحث المستجدات الإقليمية والدولية.

ففي بانجي، استقبله رئيس جمهورية أفريقيا الوسطى فوستين أركانج تواديرا، حيث نقل الخريجي تحيات القيادة السعودية، وجرى استعراض العلاقات الثنائية وبحث التطورات الدولية.

وفي جوبا، التقى الخريجي، رئيس جمهورية جنوب السودان سلفاكير ميارديت، كما اجتمع بوزير الخارجية مونداي سيمايا كومبا، وتم خلال اللقاءين بحث التعاون المشترك ومناقشة القضايا ذات الاهتمام المتبادل.

وفي أديس أبابا، عقد نائب وزير الخارجية مباحثات مع وزير الخارجية الإثيوبي الدكتور جيديون طيموتيوس، تناولت العلاقات الثنائية ومستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة. كما التقى رئيس مفوضية الاتحاد الأفريقي محمود علي يوسف، حيث جرى بحث سبل تعزيز التعاون بين المملكة والاتحاد الأفريقي.

وتأتي هذه الجولة في إطار حرص المملكة على توسيع شراكاتها مع الدول الأفريقية، وتعزيز التعاون السياسي والتنموي.