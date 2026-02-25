The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji, conducted an official tour that included the Central African Republic, South Sudan, and Ethiopia, in addition to a meeting with the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, aimed at enhancing bilateral relations and discussing regional and international developments.

In Bangui, he was received by the President of the Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadéra, where Al-Khuraiji conveyed the greetings of the Saudi leadership, and the two reviewed bilateral relations and discussed international developments.

In Juba, Al-Khuraiji met with the President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, and also held discussions with Foreign Minister Mondai Simaya Kumba, during which they explored joint cooperation and discussed issues of mutual interest.

In Addis Ababa, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs held talks with Ethiopian Foreign Minister Dr. Gedion Timotheos, addressing bilateral relations and the latest developments in the region. He also met with the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, where they discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the Kingdom and the African Union.

This tour comes as part of the Kingdom's commitment to expanding its partnerships with African countries and enhancing political and developmental cooperation.