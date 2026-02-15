حذَّر صندوق الاستثمارات العامة من أي تواصل ينتحل اسمه بغرض طلب مبالغ أو حوالات مالية. وأكد الصندوق عبر حسابه في منصة «x» على ضرورة الإبلاغ عن الجرائم المعلوماتية من خلال تطبيق «كلنا أمن».


وأشار الصندوق إلى أنه لا يقدم خدمات مباشرة للأفراد.


وفي وقت سابق أوضحت النيابة العامة في تعريفها للجريمة المعلوماتية أنها أي فعل يرتكب متضمناً استخدام الحاسب الآلي أو الشبكة المعلوماتية بالمخالفة لأحكام النظام، ومن أهدافها حماية المصلحة العامة، والأخلاق، والآداب العامة.


وتحذّر الجهات المختصة من تصاعد أنشطة الاحتيال المالي عبر المنصات الرقمية خلال فترات زمنية تُعرف بـ«مواسم الاحتيال». ورصدت «عكاظ» في تقرير سابق 6 مواسم، ينشط فيها المحتالون بشكل كبير، وهي بداية العام الدراسي، الإجازات الرسمية، التسجيل الجامعي، التخفيضات، رمضان، والحج.


وتنطبق جريمة النصب والاحتيال بحق كل من استولى على مال للغير دون وجه حق بارتكابه فعلاً أو أكثر ينطوي على استخدام أيٍّ من طرق الاحتيال، بما فيها الكذب أو الخداع أو الإيهام، وتعد من الجرائم الكبرى الموجبة للتوقيف.