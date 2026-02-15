The Public Investment Fund has warned against any communication that impersonates its name for the purpose of requesting amounts or financial transfers. The Fund emphasized through its account on the "x" platform the necessity of reporting cyber crimes via the "Kulna Aman" application.



The Fund indicated that it does not provide direct services to individuals.



Earlier, the Public Prosecution clarified in its definition of cybercrime that it is any act committed involving the use of a computer or information network in violation of the provisions of the system, and its objectives include protecting the public interest, morals, and public decency.



Relevant authorities warn of the rise in financial fraud activities through digital platforms during time periods known as "fraud seasons." "Okaz" reported in a previous report six seasons in which fraudsters are particularly active: the beginning of the school year, official holidays, university registration, discounts, Ramadan, and Hajj.



The crime of fraud applies to anyone who unlawfully takes someone else's money by committing one or more acts that involve using any methods of fraud, including lying, deception, or misrepresentation, and it is considered a major crime warranting detention.