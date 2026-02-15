أطلقت الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمنطقة مكة المكرمة برنامج «ساعة الذكاء الاصطناعي في التعليم 2026»، في خطوة تهدف إلى تمكين الطلبة والمعلمين من توظيف تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي في العملية التعليمية، وتعزيز كفاءاتهم الرقمية؛ بما يواكب مستهدفات التطوير والتحول الرقمي.

ويأتي البرنامج ضمن مبادرة «Hour of AI» العالمية، إذ يسعى إلى تعزيز قدرات شاغلي الوظائف التعليمية والطلبة على استخدام أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي التوليدي بفاعلية عبر الحساب التعليمي في منصة «مدرستي»، وبما يتوافق مع دليل كفايات استخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي في التعليم الرقمي الصادر عن المركز الوطني للتعليم الإلكتروني.

ويهدف البرنامج إلى رفع مستوى الوعي والمعرفة بتطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي، وتنمية المهارات التطبيقية لدى المعلمين والطلبة، بما يسهم في تحسين نواتج التعلم، ودعم الابتكار داخل البيئة المدرسية، وإعداد جيل قادر على التعامل مع التقنيات الحديثة بوعي ومسؤولية.

ويستهدف البرنامج الطلبة في جميع المراحل الدراسية، إلى جانب جميع شاغلي الوظائف التعليمية بمختلف مدارس المنطقة، وتستمر الفعالية حتى 14 مايو 2026، فيما سيكون آخر موعد للتسجيل في الحدث العالمي يوم 16 فبراير 2026.

ويعكس إطلاق البرنامج حرص تعليم مكة على تبني أحدث الممارسات العالمية في التعليم، وتعزيز جاهزية الميدان التعليمي لمتطلبات المستقبل، انسجاماً مع توجهات المملكة نحو اقتصاد معرفي قائم على الابتكار والتقنية.