The General Administration of Education in the Makkah Region has launched the "Hour of Artificial Intelligence in Education 2026" program, in a step aimed at enabling students and teachers to utilize artificial intelligence technologies in the educational process and enhancing their digital competencies; in line with the objectives of development and digital transformation.

The program is part of the global "Hour of AI" initiative, as it seeks to enhance the capabilities of educational professionals and students to effectively use generative artificial intelligence tools through the educational account on the "Madrasati" platform, in accordance with the guide for competencies in using artificial intelligence in digital education issued by the National Center for E-Learning.

The program aims to raise awareness and knowledge about artificial intelligence applications, develop practical skills among teachers and students, contribute to improving learning outcomes, support innovation within the school environment, and prepare a generation capable of dealing with modern technologies with awareness and responsibility.

The program targets students at all educational levels, as well as all educational professionals in various schools in the region, and the event will continue until May 14, 2026, with the final registration deadline for the global event on February 16, 2026.

The launch of the program reflects the commitment of Makkah Education to adopt the latest global practices in education and enhance the readiness of the educational field for future requirements, in harmony with the Kingdom's direction towards a knowledge-based economy driven by innovation and technology.