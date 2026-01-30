أظهر مؤشر إيدلمان للثقة 2026م، في تقريره السنوي أن المملكة العربية السعودية تواصل تعزيز موقعها واحدة من أكثر دول العالم ثقة وتفاؤلاً.
وكشف التقرير أن السعودية من أقل الدول ميلاً للانعزال المجتمعي بنسبة بلغت 64% مقارنة بالمعدل العالمي البالغ 70%، ما يضعها في موقع متقدم على العديد من الدول الكبرى.
كما تصدرت المملكة قائمة الدول الأكثر تفاؤلاً بمستقبل الأجيال؛ إذ عبّر 65% من المشاركين عن اعتقادهم بأن الجيل القادم سيكون في وضع أفضل، وهي النسبة الأعلى عالمياً بالتساوي مع نيجيريا.
وربط التقرير هذا التميّز السعودي بارتفاع مستويات الثقة في المؤسسات داخل المملكة؛ إذ سجلت القيادة السعودية نسبة ثقة بلغت 89%، وهي من أعلى النسب عالمياً، فيما بلغت الثقة في جهات العمل نحو 82% بين الموظفين. كما أظهرت النتائج أن الحكومة وجهات العمل تحققان أداءً متقدّماً في بناء الثقة، إذ يرى غالبية المشاركين أن الحكومة تقوم بدور فعّال في هذا المجال، بينما أكد عدد كبير من الموظفين أن جهات عملهم تسهم بفاعلية في تعزيز الثقة داخل بيئة العمل.
وبيّن المؤشر أن المجتمع السعودي ينظر إلى القيادات التنفيذية بوصفها شريكاً رئيسياً في ترسيخ الثقة؛ إذ يرى 72% من المشاركين أن الرؤساء التنفيذيين مؤهلون لقيادة جهود بناء الثقة من خلال تبني سياسات واضحة تعتمد على الاستماع لوجهات النظر المختلفة والتفاعل البنّاء مع آراء الموظفين وانتقاداتهم.
كما لفت التقرير إلى أن الموظفين والمديرين المباشرين وزملاء العمل، إلى جانب الشخصيات ذات المصداقية العالية مثل الأطباء، يمكنهم أداء أدوار مؤثرة في دعم الحوار وتعزيز الثقة وترسيخ الاستقرار الاجتماعي.
