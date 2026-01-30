The Edelman Trust Index 2026, in its annual report, shows that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues to strengthen its position as one of the most trusted and optimistic countries in the world.

The report revealed that Saudi Arabia is among the least isolated countries, with a community isolation rate of 64% compared to the global average of 70%, placing it ahead of many major countries.

Additionally, the Kingdom topped the list of the most optimistic countries regarding the future of generations; 65% of participants expressed their belief that the next generation will be in a better situation, which is the highest global percentage, equal to that of Nigeria.

The report linked this Saudi distinction to the high levels of trust in institutions within the Kingdom; the Saudi leadership recorded a trust rate of 89%, one of the highest globally, while trust in workplaces reached about 82% among employees. The results also showed that the government and workplaces are performing well in building trust, as the majority of participants believe that the government plays an effective role in this area, while a significant number of employees confirmed that their workplaces actively contribute to enhancing trust within the work environment.

The index indicated that the Saudi community views executive leaders as key partners in establishing trust; 72% of participants believe that CEOs are qualified to lead trust-building efforts by adopting clear policies based on listening to diverse viewpoints and constructively engaging with employees' opinions and criticisms.

The report also highlighted that employees, direct managers, and colleagues, along with highly credible figures such as doctors, can play influential roles in supporting dialogue, enhancing trust, and establishing social stability.