The Prince of Al-Baha Region, Prince Dr. Hussam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, has directed the delivery of completed housing units to the most needy families in the Al-Mukhwah Governorate, as part of his commitment to empower deserving groups with suitable housing and enhance social stability in the region.

The Secretary of Al-Baha Region, Dr. Ali bin Muhammad Al-Suwat, and the Governor of Al-Mukhwah, Ghalab bin Ghalib Abu Khashim, inspected a number of ready housing units on-site yesterday, accompanied by several officials from relevant authorities, in the presence of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the "Maskanah" Development Housing Association, Mashi Al-Amri.

During the tour, they reviewed the readiness of the units and the plans for delivering them to beneficiaries, as part of the integrated efforts between the "Maskanah" Association and the Al-Baha Region Municipality, supported by the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, which contributes to providing sustainable housing solutions for priority families.

The association continues, in collaboration with the relevant authorities, to implement developmental housing projects that meet the needs of the local community, contribute to improving the quality of life, and enhance family stability in the Al-Mukhwah Governorate and several other governorates and centers in the Al-Baha Region.