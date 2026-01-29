وجَّه أمير منطقة الباحة الأمير الدكتور حسام بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، بتسليم وحدات سكنية مكتملة الإنشاء للأسر الأشد حاجة بمحافظة المخواة، وذلك في إطار حرصه على تمكين الفئات المستحقة من السكن الملائم، وتعزيز الاستقرار الاجتماعي في المنطقة.

ووقف أمين منطقة الباحة الدكتور علي بن محمد السواط، ومحافظ المخواة غلاب بن غالب أبو خشيم، ميدانيًا أمس، على عددٍ من الوحدات السكنية الجاهزة، يرافقهما عددٌ من مسؤولي الجهات ذات العلاقة، بحضور رئيس مجلس إدارة جمعية «مسكنهم» للإسكان التنموي، ماشي العمري.

واطّلعوا خلال الجولة على جاهزية الوحدات وخطط تسليمها للمستفيدين، في إطار الجهود التكاملية بين جمعية «مسكنهم» وأمانة منطقة الباحة، وبدعم من وزارة البلديات والإسكان، بما يسهم في توفير حلول سكنية مستدامة للأسر ذات الأولوية.

وتواصل الجمعية، بالتعاون مع الجهات المعنية، تنفيذ مشاريع سكنية تنموية تلبي احتياجات المجتمع المحلي، وتسهم في تحسين جودة الحياة، وتعزيز الاستقرار الأسري بمحافظة المخواة، وعددٍ من محافظات ومراكز منطقة الباحة.