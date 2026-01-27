‫ استبعدت اللائحة التنظيمية لنقل شاغلي الوظائف التعليمية ست فئات من المنافسة على فرص النقل، وتشمل القائمة المبتعثين للدراسة، الموفدين للتدريس أو الدراسة، الحاصلين على إجازات دراسية أو استثنائية، المعارين لجهات أخرى، المكفوفين عن العمل، والمبعدين عن التدريس. واشترطت اللائحة خلو سجل المتقدم من هذه الحالات وقت تاريخ المباشرة المحدد للفرصة.

وكانت وزارة التعليم فتحت التقديم على برنامج «فُرص» عبر نظام «فارس» ويستمر حتى السابع عشر من شعبان الجاري، وفق اشتراطات صارمة تهدف إلى ضبط حركة التنقلات وضمان الاستقرار المدرسي.

ومن الشروط الخاصة بالتقديم، ألا يكون المتقدم قد استفاد من أي فرصة وظيفية أو نقل سابق ما لم تمضِ خمس سنوات كاملة من تاريخ صدور قرار مباشرته لتلك الفرصة.

وشددت وزارة التعليم على ضرورة توفر تقييم أداء وظيفي للمتقدم عن عامين دراسيين سابقين، والرفض التلقائي لطلبات أي معلم يخضع لفترة التجربة، أو من لا تتوفر لديه المؤهلات والشروط التخصصية الدقيقة للفرصة المعروضة.

ودعت الوزارة كافة المعلمين والمعلمات إلى استثمار فترة التقديم، ومراجعة بياناتهم بدقة عبر نظام «فارس» للتأكد من انطباق الشروط التفصيلية قبل تثبيت الطلبات وقبل إغلاق باب التقديم.