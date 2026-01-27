The regulatory list for the transfer of educational job holders has excluded six categories from competing for transfer opportunities. The list includes those who are sent abroad for study, those assigned for teaching or study, those who have obtained study or exceptional leaves, those seconded to other entities, the blind from work, and those removed from teaching. The regulation stipulates that the applicant's record must be free of these cases at the time of the specified start date for the opportunity.

The Ministry of Education opened applications for the "Opportunities" program through the "Faris" system, which will continue until the seventeenth of Sha'ban this month, according to strict conditions aimed at regulating the movement of transfers and ensuring school stability.

Among the specific conditions for application, the applicant must not have benefited from any job opportunity or previous transfer unless five complete years have passed since the issuance of the decision to start that opportunity.

The Ministry of Education emphasized the necessity of having a performance evaluation for the applicant for the previous two academic years, and the automatic rejection of applications from any teacher undergoing a trial period, or from those who do not meet the precise qualifications and conditions for the offered opportunity.

The ministry called on all male and female teachers to take advantage of the application period and to review their data carefully through the "Faris" system to ensure that the detailed conditions are met before finalizing the applications and before the application deadline closes.