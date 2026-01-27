استبعدت اللائحة التنظيمية لنقل شاغلي الوظائف التعليمية ست فئات من المنافسة على فرص النقل، وتشمل القائمة المبتعثين للدراسة، الموفدين للتدريس أو الدراسة، الحاصلين على إجازات دراسية أو استثنائية، المعارين لجهات أخرى، المكفوفين عن العمل، والمبعدين عن التدريس. واشترطت اللائحة خلو سجل المتقدم من هذه الحالات وقت تاريخ المباشرة المحدد للفرصة.
وكانت وزارة التعليم فتحت التقديم على برنامج «فُرص» عبر نظام «فارس» ويستمر حتى السابع عشر من شعبان الجاري، وفق اشتراطات صارمة تهدف إلى ضبط حركة التنقلات وضمان الاستقرار المدرسي.
ومن الشروط الخاصة بالتقديم، ألا يكون المتقدم قد استفاد من أي فرصة وظيفية أو نقل سابق ما لم تمضِ خمس سنوات كاملة من تاريخ صدور قرار مباشرته لتلك الفرصة.
وشددت وزارة التعليم على ضرورة توفر تقييم أداء وظيفي للمتقدم عن عامين دراسيين سابقين، والرفض التلقائي لطلبات أي معلم يخضع لفترة التجربة، أو من لا تتوفر لديه المؤهلات والشروط التخصصية الدقيقة للفرصة المعروضة.
ودعت الوزارة كافة المعلمين والمعلمات إلى استثمار فترة التقديم، ومراجعة بياناتهم بدقة عبر نظام «فارس» للتأكد من انطباق الشروط التفصيلية قبل تثبيت الطلبات وقبل إغلاق باب التقديم.
The regulatory list for the transfer of educational job holders has excluded six categories from competing for transfer opportunities. The list includes those who are sent abroad for study, those assigned for teaching or study, those who have obtained study or exceptional leaves, those seconded to other entities, the blind from work, and those removed from teaching. The regulation stipulates that the applicant's record must be free of these cases at the time of the specified start date for the opportunity.
The Ministry of Education opened applications for the "Opportunities" program through the "Faris" system, which will continue until the seventeenth of Sha'ban this month, according to strict conditions aimed at regulating the movement of transfers and ensuring school stability.
Among the specific conditions for application, the applicant must not have benefited from any job opportunity or previous transfer unless five complete years have passed since the issuance of the decision to start that opportunity.
The Ministry of Education emphasized the necessity of having a performance evaluation for the applicant for the previous two academic years, and the automatic rejection of applications from any teacher undergoing a trial period, or from those who do not meet the precise qualifications and conditions for the offered opportunity.
The ministry called on all male and female teachers to take advantage of the application period and to review their data carefully through the "Faris" system to ensure that the detailed conditions are met before finalizing the applications and before the application deadline closes.