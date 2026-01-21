بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس جمهورية أفريقيا الوسطى الرئيس البروفيسور فوستين أركانج تواديرا، بمناسبة إعادة انتخابه لولاية رئاسية جديدة.

وأعرب الملك عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد له، ولشعب جمهورية أفريقيا الوسطى الصديق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس جمهورية أفريقيا الوسطى الرئيس البروفيسور فوستين أركانج تواديرا، بمناسبة إعادة انتخابه لولاية رئاسية جديدة.

وعبر ولي العهد عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد لفخامته، ولشعب جمهورية أفريقيا الوسطى الصديق المزيد من التقدم والرقي.