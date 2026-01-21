The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Central African Republic, Professor Faustin-Archange Touadéra, on the occasion of his re-election for a new presidential term.

The King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity for him and for the friendly people of the Central African Republic, wishing them further progress and prosperity.

Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Central African Republic, Professor Faustin-Archange Touadéra, on the occasion of his re-election for a new presidential term.

The Crown Prince conveyed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity to His Excellency, and for the friendly people of the Central African Republic, wishing them further progress and advancement.