The Ministry of Health has advised parents, students, and pupils with a set of beneficial school break recipes and healthy alternatives that contribute to improving the quality of food for children. The guide issued by the ministry encourages adopting healthy food choices in the school environment, along with a number of daily healthy recipes and "delicious food alternatives" that students can consume during the break. The guide suggested several "tasty recipes" that can be prepared, including whole wheat bread stuffed with eggs, noting that the bread helps in feeling full, while the eggs provide students with energy.



The guide mentioned a second meal that includes whole wheat bread stuffed with peanut butter and natural honey, and it suggested adding oatmeal cookies, chickpeas, apples, cucumbers, and carrots to the meal to make it rich in nutrients.



The guide did not overlook offering other meal options that included whole wheat bread stuffed with labneh, a tangerine, tomato slices, and various nuts, or whole wheat bread stuffed with tuna and lettuce, accompanied by carrots, olives, and one banana, or pancakes made with oats, eggs, whole grains, and natural honey, served with strawberries, cucumbers, and popcorn.



Experts emphasized that a child's meal should consist of vegetables, fruits, protein, and grains, and it is essential for the child to consume milk and water, as drinking milk is beneficial for students when they participate in physical education classes and helps strengthen bones. They also highlighted the importance of eating fruits during exams, as they help increase concentration.



The guide stressed that each age group requires an appropriate amount of food, as older children need a larger quantity of energy and nutrients to support growth and daily activity compared to younger children.