نصحت وزارة الصحة أولياء الأمور والطلاب والطلبات بمجموعة من وصفات الفسحة المدرسية المفيدة وبدائل صحية تسهم في تحسين جودة الغذاء للأطفال، وحث دليل أصدرته الوزارة إلى تبنّي خيارات غذائية صحية في البيئة المدرسية، وعدد من الوصفات اليومية الصحية و«بدائل غذائية لذيذة» يمكن للطلاب تناولها خلال الفسحة. واقترح الدليل عدداً من «الوصفات اللذيذة» يمكن إعدادها، منها خبز بر محشوّ بالبيض، وأشارت إلى أن الخبز يساعد في الإحساس بالشبع، فيما يساهم البيض في مد الطالب بالطاقة.


وأشار الدليل إلى وجبة ثانية تشمل خبز بر محشواً بزبدة الفول السوداني والعسل الطبيعي، ويمكن إضافة كوكيز الشوفان والحمص والتفاح والخيار والجزر للوجبة؛ لكي تصبح غنية بالعناصر الغذائية.


ولم يغفل الدليل عن تقديم خيارات أخرى للوجبات تضمنت خبز بر محشواً باللبنة، وحبة يوسفي وقطع طماطم وقطع متنوعة من المكسرات، أو خبز بر محشواً بالتونة والخس، ومعها جزر وزيتون وحبة واحدة من الموز، أو بانكيك بالشوفان والبيض والحبوب الكاملة وعسل طبيعي، ويرفق مع الوجبة فراولة وخيار وفشار.


وشدد المختصون على أن تكون وجبة الطفل مكونة من خضراوات وفواكه وبروتين وحبوب، و ضرورة أن يتناول الطفل الحليب والماء إذ أن تناول الحليب يكون مفيداً للطلاب في حال خوضهم لمباراة في الحصة البدنية، وتقوية العظام، منبهاً على ضرورة تناول الفواكه وقت الاختبارات، إذ تساعد في زيادة التركيز.


وشدّد الدليل على أن كل عمر يحتاج لكمية مناسبة له، فالأطفال الأكبر سناً يحتاجون كمية أكبر من الطاقة والعناصر الغذائية لدعم النمو والنشاط اليومي مقارنة بالأصغر سنّاً.