اتخذت هيئة العقار إجراءات قانونية ضد أحد الممارسين في القطاع طرح آراء وتوقعات تتعلق بأسعار العقار دون الحصول على الترخيص النظامي الذي يخول له ممارسة نشاط التحليل العقاري.

وأكد المتحدث باسم الهيئة العامة للعقار أن الإجراءات التي اتخذت ضد المخالف استندت إلى ما ورد في نظام الوساطة العقارية.

وحثت الهيئة ممارسي الأنشطة العقارية الالتزام بالأنظمة والتشريعات ذات العلاقة، والحصول على التراخيص النظامية قبل ممارسة أي نشاط عقاري بما يسهم في حماية المتعاملين وتعزيز الشفافية والموثوقية في السوق العقارية.

يشار إلى أن النظام يمنع ممارسة الوساطة العقارية وتقديم الخدمات العقارية إلا بعد الحصول على ترخيص من الهيئة، على أن يلتزم الممارس بأداء الوساطة بنفسه إذا كان شخصاً طبيعيّاً، أو بوساطة المدير المسؤول أو أحد تابعيه المرخص له إذا كان شخصا معنويّاً، مع عدم القيام بأي فعل أو الامتناع عن أي فعل يكون من شأنه الإضرار بمصالح المتعاملين معه، أو يتعارض مع أحكام النظام، وإبلاغ الهيئة عن أي تعديل أو تغيير متعلق بممارسة نشاط الوساطة العقارية، وعدم إفشاء سرٍّ من أسرار الصفقات محل الوساطة، وممارسة نشاطه بشفافية ومصداقية، وتقديم الخدمات بجودة وكفاءة.