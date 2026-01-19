The Real Estate Authority has taken legal action against one of the practitioners in the sector for expressing opinions and predictions related to real estate prices without obtaining the official license that allows them to engage in real estate analysis activities.

The spokesperson for the General Authority for Real Estate confirmed that the actions taken against the violator were based on what is stated in the Real Estate Brokerage Law.

The authority urged practitioners of real estate activities to adhere to the relevant regulations and legislation, and to obtain the necessary licenses before engaging in any real estate activity, which contributes to protecting clients and enhancing transparency and reliability in the real estate market.

It is worth noting that the law prohibits practicing real estate brokerage and providing real estate services without obtaining a license from the authority, and the practitioner must perform the brokerage themselves if they are a natural person, or through the responsible manager or one of their licensed affiliates if they are a legal entity, without engaging in any act or refraining from any act that could harm the interests of their clients or conflict with the provisions of the law, and must inform the authority of any amendment or change related to the practice of real estate brokerage, not disclosing any secrets of the transactions subject to brokerage, practicing their activity with transparency and credibility, and providing services with quality and efficiency.