The Jeddah Municipality has begun the removal of the Camel Roundabout as part of the engineering solutions project to address traffic congestion in the city of Jeddah during 2026.

Work has commenced on dismantling the Camel Roundabout; this includes replacing the roundabout with modern traffic signals, redirecting traffic to the right, and redistributing the sculptures to a new location later.

This step aims to enhance traffic flow and reduce congestion at the most important entrance to northern Jeddah.

The Jeddah Municipality revealed the approval of a comprehensive traffic solution to address the severe traffic jams in the southern Abhur area of Jeddah, specifically around the Camel Roundabout, which is one of the vital adjacent projects expected to significantly improve traffic flow and enhance the efficiency of the road network in that vital area.

The Camel Roundabout was designed by the artist Rabi' Al-Akhras and consists of three elongated camel sculptures located at the edges of the roundabout on the northern corniche in the Abhur area of Jeddah.