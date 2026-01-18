شرعت أمانة جدة في إزالة ميدان الجمل المدرج ضمن أعمال مشروع تنفيذ حلول هندسية لمعالجة الاختناقات المرورية في مدينة جدة خلال 2026م.

‏وانطلقت أعمال إلغاء دوار الجمل؛ وتشمل استبدال الدوار بإشارات حديثة وتحويل الحركة لتصبح باتجاه اليمين وإعادة توزيع المجسمات في موقع جديد لاحقاً.

يأتي ذلك في خطوة تهدف لرفع انسيابية السير وتقليل التكدس في أهم مدخل لشمال جدة.

وكشفت أمانة محافظة جدة اعتماد حل مروري شامل لمعالجة الازدحامات المرورية الخانقة في منطقة أبحر الجنوبية بجدة، وتحديداً حول دوار الجمل، وهي من المشاريع الحيوية المجاورة التي من المتوقع أن تسهم بشكل كبير في تحسين انسيابية الحركة المرورية ورفع كفاءة شبكة الطرق في تلك المنطقة الحيوية.

دوار الجمل من تصميم الفنان ربيع الأخرس، ويتكون من تماثيل جمل ثلاثية منحوتة بشكل طولي وتقع في أطراف الدوار في الكورنيش الشمالي في منطقة أبحر بجدة.