رحبت وزارة الخارجية بالإعلان عن بدء المرحلة الثانية من خطة السلام الشاملة، وتشكيل اللجنة الوطنية الفلسطينية لإدارة قطاع غزة بوصفها هيئة انتقالية مؤقتة، أُنشئت عملًا بقرار مجلس الأمن رقم 2803.

كما رحبت بإعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عن مجلس السلام، معربة عن تقديرها لقيادته والجهود التي بذلها لوقف الحرب في غزة، والتزامه بانسحاب الجيش الإسرائيلي، ومنع ضم أي جزء من الضفة الغربية، والدفع نحو إحلال السلام المستدام في المنطقة، كما ثمنت في هذا الإطار جهود الوسطاء كلٍّ من قطر ومصر وتركيا.

وفي هذا السياق، أكدت وزارة الخارجية أهمية دعم أعمال اللجنة الوطنية الفلسطينية المؤقتة للقيام بمهماتها في إدارة الشؤون اليومية لسكان قطاع غزة، مع الحفاظ على الارتباط المؤسسي والجغرافي بين الضفة الغربية وقطاع غزة، وضمان وحدة غزة، ورفض أي محاولات لتقسيمها.

كما شددت في هذا السياق على ضرورة تثبيت وقف إطلاق النار، ووقف الانتهاكات، وضمان الدخول غير المقيَّد للمساعدات الإنسانية إلى قطاع غزة، وسرعة إطلاق جهود التعافي المبكر وإعادة الإعمار في جميع أنحاء غزة، والتمهيد لعودة السلطة الوطنية الفلسطينية لتولي مسؤولياتها في قطاع غزة، وصولًا إلى إنهاء الاحتلال الإسرائيلي لجميع الأراضي الفلسطينية في غزة والضفة الغربية، وتجسيد الدولة الفلسطينية المستقلة وفق قرارات الأمم المتحدة، ومبادرة السلام العربية، ومبدأ حل الدولتين.