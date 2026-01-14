The Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Yemen, Robert Ruczyk, praised in a statement to "Okaz" the efforts made by the relevant authorities in Saudi Arabia, in coordination with the concerned parties in Yemen, to operate flights from Socotra Island and enable stranded Polish tourists to leave safely.

Ambassador Ruczyk stated that this step reflected a high level of responsibility and humanitarian cooperation in exceptional circumstances, appreciating the Saudi role in facilitating procedures and logistical support, alongside the direct efforts of the Yemeni government, which contributed to alleviating the suffering of the tourists, including a group of citizens coming from Poland.

He clarified that operating flights from Socotra is a model of positive coordination between Saudi Arabia and Yemen, emphasizing the importance of joint work to ensure the safety of civilians and the movement of travelers, despite the operational challenges accompanying the current phase.

The Yemeni aviation authority had previously announced the launch of direct flights connecting the Socotra archipelago with the Saudi city of Jeddah, in a move described as having ended previous restrictions on air travel to the island and opened the way for the evacuation of foreign tourists who were stranded there.

This phase has been dedicated to repatriating tourists in preparation for the return of regular air traffic, with confirmation that the air route represents a vital artery to support the local economy and revitalize tourism on the island, which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.



For their part, several embassies in Yemen have called on their nationals present in Socotra to prepare for departure from the island via the new flights heading to Jeddah.