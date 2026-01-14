The Secretary-General of the Islamic Military Alliance to Fight Terrorism, Major General Pilot Rakan Mohammed bin Said Al-Maghaidi, affirmed the alliance's commitment to supporting member states through quality programs and initiatives that enhance their capabilities in the four areas of intellectual, media, counter-terrorism and its financing, and military, contributing to strengthening regional and international security and stability.

This came during his meeting in the Sierra Leonean capital, Freetown, with members of the High Security Committee of the Republic of Sierra Leone, chaired by Minister of Interior Mori Lengor, where they discussed the latest developments in the security situation in Sierra Leone and reviewed the challenges related to combating terrorism and transnational organized crime. They also addressed mechanisms for developing coordination between security and military agencies and ways to enhance their technical and operational capabilities to raise levels of efficiency and response.

The members of the Sierra Leonean Security Committee expressed their appreciation for the role played by the Islamic Alliance in supporting member states, emphasizing the importance of continuing cooperation and joint coordination to enhance national security and build the capacities of military and security personnel.

The official visit comes to launch the "Kafa'a" initiative, one of the military initiatives aimed at developing human and military capabilities for training in counter-terrorism and raising the level of professionalism in dealing with security challenges.