أكد الأمين العام للتحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب اللواء الطيار الركن محمد بن سعيد المغيدي، حرص التحالف على دعم الدول الأعضاء عبر برامج ومبادرات نوعية تعزز قدراتها في المجالات الأربعة الفكرية، والإعلامية، ومحاربة الإرهاب وتمويله، والمجال العسكري، بما يسهم في تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي.

جاء ذلك خلال اجتماعه في العاصمة السيراليونية فريتاون، مع أعضاء اللجنة الأمنية العليا في جمهورية سيراليون، برئاسة وزير الداخلية موري لنغور، حيث جرى بحث مستجدات الوضع الأمني في السيراليون، واستعراض التحديات المرتبطة بمحاربة الإرهاب والجريمة المنظمة العابرة للحدود، كما تناول آليات تطوير التنسيق بين الأجهزة الأمنية والعسكرية، وسبل تعزيز قدراتها الفنية والتشغيلية لرفع مستويات الكفاءة والاستجابة.

وأعرب أعضاء اللجنة الأمنية السيراليونية عن تقديرهم للدور الذي يقوم به التحالف الإسلامي في دعم الدول الأعضاء، مؤكدين أهمية استمرار التعاون والتنسيق المشترك بما يعزز الأمن الوطني ويبني قدرات الكوادر العسكرية والأمنية.

وتأتي الزيارة الرسمية لتدشين مبادرة «كفاءة» إحدى المبادرات العسكرية الهادفة إلى تطوير القدرات البشرية والعسكرية للتدريب على محاربة الإرهاب ورفع مستوى الاحترافية في التعامل مع التحديات الأمنية.