The Federation of Chambers of Commerce urged all commercial establishments to prevent the printing or writing of the names of Allah on plastic and paper bags and containers, based on the instructions from the Ministry of Commerce aimed at protecting the name of the Almighty.

The instructions emphasized the necessity of the immediate removal of any current prints that violate the directive, warning stores and factories against the consequences of continuing to print Quranic verses or the name of the Almighty on perishable consumer goods.

The Federation of Chambers of Commerce reminded that a previous circular was issued in the years 1407 AH and 1415 AH regarding the "preventive ban" on any practices that may lead to the disrespect of religious texts. The chambers of commerce alerted business owners to review their packaging designs immediately and adopt marketing alternatives that respect public taste and religious regulations.

This comes in response to the fatwas issued by the Permanent Committee for Scientific Research and Ifta, which clarified the position by prohibiting the placement of the names and attributes of Allah in any location that exposes them to disrespect or desecration.