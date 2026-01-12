حث اتحاد الغرف التجارية كافة المنشآت التجارية على منع طباعة أو كتابة أسماء الله الحسنى على الأكياس والعبوات البلاستيكية والورقية، بناء على تعليمات وزارة التجارة التي تهدف لحماية لفظ الجلالة.

وشددت التعليمات على ضرورة الإزالة الفورية لأي مطبوعات حالية تخالف التوجيه، محذرة المتاجر والمصانع من مغبة الاستمرار في طباعة الآيات القرآنية أو لفظ الجلالة على المواد الاستهلاكية سريعة التلف.

ونبه اتحاد الغرف التجارية إلى تعميم سابق صدر في عامي 1407هـ و 1415هـ حول «المنع الوقائي» لأي ممارسات قد تؤدي إلى امتهان النصوص الشرعية. ونبهت الغرف التجارية أصحاب الأعمال إلى مراجعة تصاميم عبواتهم فوراً، واعتماد بدائل تسويقية تحترم الذوق العام والضوابط الشرعية.

ويأتي ذلك استجابة للفتاوى الصادرة عن اللجنة الدائمة للبحوث العلمية والإفتاء، التي حسمت الموقف بتحريم وضع أسماء الله وصفاته في أي موضع يعرضها للامتهان أو التدنيس.