The Attorney General Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al-Mu'ajjil chaired today (Thursday) the periodic meeting for the esteemed heads of regional prosecution offices, attended by the assistant public prosecutors and several of its leaders.

At the beginning of the meeting, held in the Jazan region, the Attorney General emphasized the continuous support and interest that the justice system receives from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince, pointing to the rapid development the Public Prosecution is witnessing in its performance and indicators, which enhances its status and solidifies its judicial independence.

He also noted that the royal decree to form the Public Prosecution Council represented a qualitative organizational shift that contributed to establishing the regulatory framework for prosecutorial work and enhancing the effectiveness of institutional governance.

The Attorney General highlighted the importance of enhancing coordination with relevant government entities, stressing the necessity of establishing integrated work that contributes to achieving swift justice and improving institutional performance efficiency.

Al-Mu'ajjil affirmed the importance of resolving cases and facilitating procedures for beneficiaries in accordance with regulations, intensifying oversight and inspection tours of prison facilities and detention centers, and the importance of studying and directly reviewing the conditions of prisoners, as well as addressing the observations submitted by them.

This meeting comes as part of reviewing performance results and achievement rates, discussing mechanisms for developing criminal procedures, in addition to approving regulatory recommendations that contribute to enhancing the efficiency of prosecutorial work at the level of the Kingdom's regions.