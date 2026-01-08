رأس النائب العام الشيخ سعود بن عبدالله المعجب، اليوم (الخميس)، اللقاء الدوري لأصحاب الفضيلة رؤساء نيابات المناطق بحضور وكلاء النيابة العامة المساعدين وعدد من قياداتها.
وفي مستهل اللقاء الذي أقيم بمنطقة جازان أكد النائب العام على ما تحظى به منظومة العدالة من دعم واهتمام مستمرين من خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده الأمين، مشيرًا إلى ما تشهده النيابة العامة من تطور متسارع في أدائها ومؤشراتها، بما يعزز مكانتها ويكرّس استقلالها القضائي.
كما أشار إلى أن الأمر الملكي الكريم بتشكيل مجلس النيابة العامة مثّل نقلة تنظيمية نوعية أسهمت في ترسيخ الإطار النظامي للعمل النيابي وتعزيز فاعلية الحوكمة المؤسسية.
ونوّه النائب العام بأهمية تعزيز التنسيق مع الجهات الحكومية ذات الصلة، مؤكدًا ضرورة ترسيخ العمل التكاملي بما يسهم في تحقيق العدالة الناجزة ورفع كفاءة الأداء المؤسسي.
و أكد المعجب أهمية إنجاز القضايا وتيسير الإجراءات المقدمة للمستفيدين وفق الأنظمة، وتكثيف الجولات الرقابية والتفتيشية على مرافق السجون ودور التوقيف، وأهمية دراسة والاطلاع المباشر على أوضاع السجناء، ومعالجة الملاحظات المقدمة منهم.
ويأتي هذا اللقاء في إطار استعراض نتائج الأداء ومعدلات الإنجاز، وبحث آليات تطوير الإجراءات الجزائية، إلى جانب إقرار توصيات نظامية تسهم في تعزيز كفاءة العمل النيابي على مستوى مناطق المملكة.
The Attorney General Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al-Mu'ajjil chaired today (Thursday) the periodic meeting for the esteemed heads of regional prosecution offices, attended by the assistant public prosecutors and several of its leaders.
At the beginning of the meeting, held in the Jazan region, the Attorney General emphasized the continuous support and interest that the justice system receives from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince, pointing to the rapid development the Public Prosecution is witnessing in its performance and indicators, which enhances its status and solidifies its judicial independence.
He also noted that the royal decree to form the Public Prosecution Council represented a qualitative organizational shift that contributed to establishing the regulatory framework for prosecutorial work and enhancing the effectiveness of institutional governance.
The Attorney General highlighted the importance of enhancing coordination with relevant government entities, stressing the necessity of establishing integrated work that contributes to achieving swift justice and improving institutional performance efficiency.
Al-Mu'ajjil affirmed the importance of resolving cases and facilitating procedures for beneficiaries in accordance with regulations, intensifying oversight and inspection tours of prison facilities and detention centers, and the importance of studying and directly reviewing the conditions of prisoners, as well as addressing the observations submitted by them.
This meeting comes as part of reviewing performance results and achievement rates, discussing mechanisms for developing criminal procedures, in addition to approving regulatory recommendations that contribute to enhancing the efficiency of prosecutorial work at the level of the Kingdom's regions.