رأس النائب العام الشيخ سعود بن عبدالله المعجب، اليوم (الخميس)، اللقاء الدوري لأصحاب الفضيلة رؤساء نيابات المناطق بحضور وكلاء النيابة العامة المساعدين وعدد من قياداتها.

وفي مستهل اللقاء الذي أقيم بمنطقة جازان أكد النائب العام على ما تحظى به منظومة العدالة من دعم واهتمام مستمرين من خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده الأمين، مشيرًا إلى ما تشهده النيابة العامة من تطور متسارع في أدائها ومؤشراتها، بما يعزز مكانتها ويكرّس استقلالها القضائي.

كما أشار إلى أن الأمر الملكي الكريم بتشكيل مجلس النيابة العامة مثّل نقلة تنظيمية نوعية أسهمت في ترسيخ الإطار النظامي للعمل النيابي وتعزيز فاعلية الحوكمة المؤسسية.

ونوّه النائب العام بأهمية تعزيز التنسيق مع الجهات الحكومية ذات الصلة، مؤكدًا ضرورة ترسيخ العمل التكاملي بما يسهم في تحقيق العدالة الناجزة ورفع كفاءة الأداء المؤسسي.

و أكد المعجب أهمية إنجاز القضايا وتيسير الإجراءات المقدمة للمستفيدين وفق الأنظمة، وتكثيف الجولات الرقابية والتفتيشية على مرافق السجون ودور التوقيف، وأهمية دراسة والاطلاع المباشر على أوضاع السجناء، ومعالجة الملاحظات المقدمة منهم.

ويأتي هذا اللقاء في إطار استعراض نتائج الأداء ومعدلات الإنجاز، وبحث آليات تطوير الإجراءات الجزائية، إلى جانب إقرار توصيات نظامية تسهم في تعزيز كفاءة العمل النيابي على مستوى مناطق المملكة.